Premier League returns: Here are the upcoming New Year's Day fixtures

Despite New Year’s Eve celebrations taking place the night before, there’s plenty of Premier League action set to take place on 1 January.

12 sides in England will face-off on New Year’s Day, including Wolves vs Manchester United (kick-off at 12:30 GMT), while later in the day at 15:00 GMT, the likes of Manchester City play Everton, and Newcastle United go up against Leeds United .

Other games include Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, and Fulham vs Southampton.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal is at a slightly later 17:30 GMT.

