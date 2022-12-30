Premier League returns: Here are the upcoming New Year's Day fixtures
Despite New Year’s Eve celebrations taking place the night before, there’s plenty of Premier League action set to take place on 1 January.
12 sides in England will face-off on New Year’s Day, including Wolves vs Manchester United (kick-off at 12:30 GMT), while later in the day at 15:00 GMT, the likes of Manchester City play Everton, and Newcastle United go up against Leeds United .
Other games include Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, and Fulham vs Southampton.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal is at a slightly later 17:30 GMT.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Comments / 0