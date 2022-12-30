ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League returns: Here are the upcoming New Year's Day fixtures

By Benjamin Salmon
Despite New Year’s Eve celebrations taking place the night before, there’s plenty of Premier League action set to take place on 1 January.

12 sides in England will face-off on New Year’s Day, including Wolves vs Manchester United (kick-off at 12:30 GMT), while later in the day at 15:00 GMT, the likes of Manchester City play Everton, and Newcastle United go up against Leeds United .

Other games include Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, and Fulham vs Southampton.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal is at a slightly later 17:30 GMT.

The Independent

Son Heung-min tipped to rediscover his best form for Tottenham

Antonio Conte has admitted Tottenham Hotspur need Son Heung-min at his best but has no doubts about him returning to form.The forward has five goals for Spurs this season, but they came in just two games meaning the South Korean has failed to score in 19 club fixtures during the current campaign.Son sustained a facial fracture ahead of the World Cup and despite recovering in time to feature in Qatar, he failed to find the net at the tournament and Conte knows he is struggling.Ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Crystal Palace, the Italian talked up the importance of last...
The Independent

Nathan Jones calls for managed expectations in Southampton’s battle for survival

Nathan Jones has admitted time is not on Southampton’s side but warned expectations have to be managed as they kick off the new year rooted to the foot of the Premier League.Jones has started his tenure on the south coast with two losses from two matches after taking over from Ralph Hasenhuttl following his dismissal in November.Following their late defeat to Fulham on New Year’s Eve, the Saints entertain fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest in a pivotal fixture at St Mary’s Stadium off the back of five consecutive league defeats.“I know it can turn sour quickly and I don’t want that...
The Independent

Liverpool ‘just weren’t good enough’ against Brentford, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admits

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was blunt in his assessment of Liverpool’s performance in the 3-1 defeat at Brentford, admitting “we just weren’t good enough”.The Reds lost further ground in the race for the top four after falling behind to Ibrahima Konate’s own goal and a fine header from Yoane Wissa, who had already had two goals disallowed for offside.Oxlade-Chamberlain, making his 100th Liverpool appearance, hauled them back into the match with a glancing header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.But Bryan Mbeumo outmuscled Konate to hit Brentford’s third and leave the visitors empty-handed.“We just weren’t good enough,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told the club website. “We...
