The Park Theater in Glens Falls has announced upcoming events for the month of January including comedy, jazz groups, and bands. The Park Theater was the first movie theater in Glens Falls upon its opening in 1911. In 1937 the theater was converted into a printing plant for the Glens Falls Post, and it was changed back to a performing arts center in 1984. After renovations in 2014, it reopened as a theater in 2018. During the month of January, the Park Theater has a little bit of everything happening.

GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO