A North Dakota pickup driver somehow avoided any serious injuries after fatally striking a bull moose while on a local highway earlier this week. According to FOX News, 50-year-old Steve Fleckenstein was headed home from work around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (December 27th) when he hit a bull moose on U.S. Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Maj. Jim Hulm responded to the incident and said that the animal was a “smaller bull moose,” but it caused significant damage to the driver’s 2013 Chevrolet pickup. The damage was enough to have the truck towed to a local body shop.

BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO