UPDATE: Mandan Police find missing woman safe
UPDATE: Jan. 3, 9:15 a.m. Monica has been located and is okay according to the Mandan Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY: Jan. 2, 10:30 a.m. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is asking for help in searching for a missing woman, 32-year-old Monica Acevedo. According to Mandan Police, Monica was last contacted on December […]
Driver okay after he hits moose with pickup
BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck man escaped serious injury after he struck a moose with his pickup. Steve Fleckenstein, 50, was heading home from work at the Falkirk Mine around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit the bull moose on U.S. Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. Burleigh County...
Bismarck man with 108 Misdemeanors arrested for terrorizing with a hatchet at N. Bismarck Simonson
When police arrived, Iron Road denied engaging in a verbal altercation with the clerk and said he did not ever have a hatchet.
Due To Staffing Issues Bismarck’s Bucks To Close Part Of The Week
It was announced recently that Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse's General Manager and owner Brad Erickson would be retiring after their annual New Year's Eve bash. Brad Erickson has been at the helm of Borrowed Bucks since its inspection and before that, he managed the night club Shades. Overall Erickson has been managing clubs for 37 years.
Bismarck Fire Department warns residents to stay vigilant about carbon monoxide poisoning
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This is the time of year fire departments statewide get calls about carbon monoxide poisoning. North Dakotans are spending more time inside because of the cold weather. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, the department has been seeing an up-tick in those calls. With the many winter storms North Dakota is […]
Several new shops in the works in Bismarck for 2023
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — From a coffee shop, to some new apartments and even a giant fun zone for kids.There are several big projects in the works for 2023 around Bismarck.On one of the chilliest months of the year, the ball is rolling for several projects around the capital city. A new Mills Fleet Farm […]
Pickup Driver Slams Into Bull Moose on North Dakota Highway
A North Dakota pickup driver somehow avoided any serious injuries after fatally striking a bull moose while on a local highway earlier this week. According to FOX News, 50-year-old Steve Fleckenstein was headed home from work around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (December 27th) when he hit a bull moose on U.S. Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Maj. Jim Hulm responded to the incident and said that the animal was a “smaller bull moose,” but it caused significant damage to the driver’s 2013 Chevrolet pickup. The damage was enough to have the truck towed to a local body shop.
Restaurant owners capture video of recent burglars in Bismarck
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — We’re now hearing from the owner of a restaurant in Bismarck which was broken into earlier this month. Ben Gillund owns Eat Thai Cafe along Riverwood Drive.She says she was alerted when the restaurant’s surveillance cameras captured the two thieves who broke in the morning of December 8th.Gillund says the thieves […]
Combating drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many like to celebrate and ring in the New Year with friends, family, and a few drinks. Combating drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve is a challenge every year. Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft will be working later hours this weekend in...
Bismarck Fire Department reminds residents of who’s allowed to display fireworks in the city
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The start of 2023 is upon us. Many enjoy bringing in the new year by having their own private fireworks show. However, Bismarck Fire Department is reminding residents it’s against the law to shoot fireworks inside city limits without a permit. “It was a number of decades ago and it was […]
Equipment piles up snow at Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow in Bismarck recently, the Kirkwood Mall had to get creative with its snow removal. The overflow area was capped. So heavy equipment crews moved on top of the snow piles and stacked it higher than normal. The move was made to prevent hauling the snow away which would cost the mall more money.
Happy New Year! Sanford in Bismarck welcomes first baby of 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford in Bismarck welcomed their first baby of 2023 and it’s a boy. Sahara and Kyle Kadrmas of Mandan are proud parents to Kyson, who was born at 6:30 a.m. First time dad Kyle says picking out Kyson’s name was extra special for him.
Bismarck Park Board interviewing to fill open seat
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- The Bismarck Park Board will soon interview the final candidates in the running to fill an open seat. Commissioner Wayne Munson resigned from the Park Board when he was elected to the Burleigh County Commission in November. The application period for the seat has now closed. Candidates...
Looking back at North Dakota’s coldest temperatures on record
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are no strangers to the cold here in North Dakota. Earlier in December, much of the state dipped to sub-zero temperatures. For many, this came as a chilly shock. But were those temperatures the coldest the state has ever seen?. North Dakota is known for...
OP-ED: Chilly Reception – A Floridian’s first blizzard in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — December marks nine months since I’ve been a member of the KX newsroom. It’s been a delight, and I’ve greatly enjoyed the ability to explore a new state and everything Bismarck has to offer. Yet, in spite of all the good things I find myself growing fond of in North Dakota, […]
Former Bismarck Mayor starts water bill petition
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — Have you noticed the price hike in property taxes and water bills locally? If so, you’re not alone: one resident of the city has certainly taken notice, and plans to do something about it. Former Bismarck Mayor Marlan Haakenson (who served in the position from 1986-1990) stopped by KX’s station to […]
Family in Bismarck is attacked by DoorDash driver
Dillon says Deacy then took out a can of pepper spray hitting spraying his 12-year-old daughter in the face.
Woman arrested for threatening to kill Bismarck hospital workers
Police talked to emergency room doctors at Sanford who says Malarkey told them when she gets out, she'd come back with a gun, shoot workers at the hospital, and then herself.
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park hosts 'First Day Hike'
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the first day of the new year, and many people are ready to start new habits and fulfill lists of resolutions. One resolution many people make is to incorporate exercise into their daily routine. Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park hosted a First Day Hike. More than 100 adults, kids and dogs gathered to kick off the New Year in the gentle sunlight.
