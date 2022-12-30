ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 2

Related
KX News

UPDATE: Mandan Police find missing woman safe

UPDATE: Jan. 3, 9:15 a.m. Monica has been located and is okay according to the Mandan Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY: Jan. 2, 10:30 a.m. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is asking for help in searching for a missing woman, 32-year-old Monica Acevedo. According to Mandan Police, Monica was last contacted on December […]
MANDAN, ND
740thefan.com

Driver okay after he hits moose with pickup

BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck man escaped serious injury after he struck a moose with his pickup. Steve Fleckenstein, 50, was heading home from work at the Falkirk Mine around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit the bull moose on U.S. Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. Burleigh County...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Due To Staffing Issues Bismarck’s Bucks To Close Part Of The Week

It was announced recently that Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse's General Manager and owner Brad Erickson would be retiring after their annual New Year's Eve bash. Brad Erickson has been at the helm of Borrowed Bucks since its inspection and before that, he managed the night club Shades. Overall Erickson has been managing clubs for 37 years.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Several new shops in the works in Bismarck for 2023

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — From a coffee shop, to some new apartments and even a giant fun zone for kids.There are several big projects in the works for 2023 around Bismarck.On one of the chilliest months of the year, the ball is rolling for several projects around the capital city. A new Mills Fleet Farm […]
BISMARCK, ND
Outsider.com

Pickup Driver Slams Into Bull Moose on North Dakota Highway

A North Dakota pickup driver somehow avoided any serious injuries after fatally striking a bull moose while on a local highway earlier this week. According to FOX News, 50-year-old Steve Fleckenstein was headed home from work around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (December 27th) when he hit a bull moose on U.S. Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Maj. Jim Hulm responded to the incident and said that the animal was a “smaller bull moose,” but it caused significant damage to the driver’s 2013 Chevrolet pickup. The damage was enough to have the truck towed to a local body shop.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KX News

Restaurant owners capture video of recent burglars in Bismarck

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — We’re now hearing from the owner of a restaurant in Bismarck which was broken into earlier this month. Ben Gillund owns Eat Thai Cafe along Riverwood Drive.She says she was alerted when the restaurant’s surveillance cameras captured the two thieves who broke in the morning of December 8th.Gillund says the thieves […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Combating drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many like to celebrate and ring in the New Year with friends, family, and a few drinks. Combating drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve is a challenge every year. Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft will be working later hours this weekend in...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Equipment piles up snow at Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow in Bismarck recently, the Kirkwood Mall had to get creative with its snow removal. The overflow area was capped. So heavy equipment crews moved on top of the snow piles and stacked it higher than normal. The move was made to prevent hauling the snow away which would cost the mall more money.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Park Board interviewing to fill open seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- The Bismarck Park Board will soon interview the final candidates in the running to fill an open seat. Commissioner Wayne Munson resigned from the Park Board when he was elected to the Burleigh County Commission in November. The application period for the seat has now closed. Candidates...
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Looking back at North Dakota’s coldest temperatures on record

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are no strangers to the cold here in North Dakota. Earlier in December, much of the state dipped to sub-zero temperatures. For many, this came as a chilly shock. But were those temperatures the coldest the state has ever seen?. North Dakota is known for...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Former Bismarck Mayor starts water bill petition

BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — Have you noticed the price hike in property taxes and water bills locally? If so, you’re not alone: one resident of the city has certainly taken notice, and plans to do something about it. Former Bismarck Mayor Marlan Haakenson (who served in the position from 1986-1990) stopped by KX’s station to […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park hosts 'First Day Hike'

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the first day of the new year, and many people are ready to start new habits and fulfill lists of resolutions. One resolution many people make is to incorporate exercise into their daily routine. Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park hosted a First Day Hike. More than 100 adults, kids and dogs gathered to kick off the New Year in the gentle sunlight.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy