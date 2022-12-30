As I listen to the 50th or so private jet, before noon, thundering over Rifle on New Year’s Day, I thought I’d pen a thank you to the commissioners of Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties, and all the obviously unaffected others, who without guilt or gratitude continue to make Rifle the poster-child of sacrifice zones in the valley, for their corporate donors, and millionaire/billionaire buddies. Not just over the years by absorbing the fracking, flaring, gravel pits, methane-polluted water, etc., from the drilling required to heat their mansions, including their driveways (no shoveling or job creation required). Or, for the executive oil & gas private jets that fly in and out of their own personal, publicly funded airport, which Rifle and most valley citizens cannot even use. But now, for routing hundreds of private jets daily, in and out of what is ironically referred to as the”Rifle” airport. Funny, I don’t remember ever having a vote.

RIFLE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO