Walgreens’ plans to develop fulfillment center in Orange County may be scrapped
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Walgreens’ plans to create a micro-fulfillment center in a giant warehouse-distribution center on Union Avenue in the Town of Newburgh may not come to fruition. There is an issue with the state that is apparently holding up the deal and while details are unknown,...
State Comptroller Audits of Local School Districts Reveal Multiple Failures On Asset Management and IT Security
State Comptroller Audit of Pearl River School District Reveals Failures To Monitor & Account For Fixed Assets. A recently released audit conducted by the New York State Comptroller’s Office concluded the Pearl River Union Free School District has improperly monitored and failed to account for fixed assets. School district officials did not properly monitor and account for 70 percent of fixed assets reviewed by the state auditors totaling $546,527, and failed to follow their own Board-adopted fixed asset policies, according to the report.
Early morning fire sweeps through Beacon boarding house UPDATE: Alleged arsonist turns himself in to police
BEACON – City of Beacon firefighters responded to “The Guest House” at 925 Wolcott Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a fire on all three floors of the boarding house. Within minutes of arrival, a second alarm was dispatched, bringing additional fire departments and manpower to the scene.
Serious Crash Involving Overturned Vehicle Causes Taconic Parkway Delays
This story has been updated.A serious crash involving an overturned vehicle caused heavy delays on a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 in Putnam County on the northbound side in Kent and initially blocked the right lane.Rubbernecking delay…
5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views
If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
State Police Looking for Missing Delaware County Man
New York State Police are seeking a Davenport man who has not had any contact with family or friends in two weeks. According to state police, 78-year-old Theodore W. Sikora was last seen on December 23rd at a local gas station. He does not have a cell phone. Troopers have...
Former Orange County Legislature chair passes away
GOSHEN – Former Orange County Legislature Chairwoman Roxanne Donnery of Highland Falls died on Monday. State Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson and the Orange County Democratic Party announced her passing. Jacobson credited Donnery’s leadership with saving the county-owned Valley View nursing home instead of becoming a private facility. And he said...
Poughkeepsie firefighters answer more than 5,000 calls in 2022
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s professional firefighters, members of IAFF Local 596, responded to 5,428 calls for service in 2022, with the last one coming in at 11:40 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The call volume is a 16 percent increase over 2021. The firefighters, operating...
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’
Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
First baby born in 2023 at St. Anthony Community Hospital
WARWICK – Joseph and Sara Capezza of Chester are the proud parents of the first baby born in 2023 at St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick. Kinsley came into the world at 10:12 a.m. weighing seven pounds, seven ounces, and was 20 ¼ inches long. St. Antony Hospital...
Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale
I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
Area residents look for a bright 2023
MID-HUDSON – When queried about the notion of the New Year’s resolution, respondents in Ulster County seemed puzzled by something they thought seemed antiquated. Yet, they instead offered hope that 2023 would further their personal and Professional goals – while leaving a somewhat turbulent 2022 behind. “This...
Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022
Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
Officials: House in Mohegan Lake left unsalvageable by fire
Fire officials say a call reporting a large house fire on Locust Avenue came in at 5 a.m.
Fatal car crash in Putnam County
TOWN OF KENT – A 65-year-old Cortlandt Manor man was killed when his car ran off Route 301 in the area of the Canopus Lake boat launch in Putnam Valley and crashed down a steep embankment. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville identified the victim of the 3 p.m. accident...
Monroe couple celebrates birth of first baby of New Year in Warwick
WARWICK – Faith Eileen Kis, the daughter of Jennifer and Steven Kis, was the first New Year’s Day baby born at St. Anthony Hospital in Warwick on Sunday. Faith Eileen weight eight pounds, three ounces and was 20 ½ inches long when she was welcomed into the family at 7:07 a.m.
Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors To Newburgh Casino [PHOTOS]
As the Hudson Valley anxiously waited for the news as to when the doors to the new Resorts World Casino would open, the announcement came just recently that the official grand opening was set for Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am. Earlier this week we were treated to a sneak peak...
New York Father Accused of Hiding Child Arrested Again
A New York father who was charged earlier this year for allegedly hiding a child in the Hudson Valley was arrested another time in the region. The Saugerties Police Department announced that 33-year-old, Kirk D. Shultis Jr., of Saugerties, was charged with a burglary that took place on September 30, 2022.
Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on I-80 in Warren County
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Warren County Sunday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was was reported at 1:40 p.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 13 in Hope...
Metzger takes oath as Ulster County executive
ROSENDALE – Jen Metzger took the oath of office as the new Ulster County executive Monday, succeeding fellow Democrat Pat Ryan who is now representing the 19th Congressional District in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado attended the ceremony at the Rosendale Theater, a swearing-in that attracted elected...
