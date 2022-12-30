Whether you're watching the ball drop from the couch or ringing in 2023 out on the town, for a lot of us, the best part of celebrating the new year comes tomorrow morning. Yep, I'm talking about New Year's Day brunch. Starting the year off with a big, beautiful meal shared with family and friends is a tradition for many on the 1st of January. But if you're anything like me, the holiday season has left you with very little time to actually cook that meal, which begs the question - how can we put together a fabulous New Year's brunch without that much time? To help with that question, we've called someone who knows a thing or two about brunch.

2 DAYS AGO