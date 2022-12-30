Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
NPR
Madi Diaz talks 'Same History, New Feelings'
MADI DIAZ: (Singing) I only hear your voice when I know that you're not here with me. And I know love's not a lie, but I have a hard time believing. I'm still living in the history of a feeling. NADWORNY: Diaz's honest storytelling about her emotions and own missteps...
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
On the HBO Max sitcom "South Side," the everyday absurdities of living in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood make for hilarious fodder. The show follows an eclectic bunch that includes employees at a rent-to-own shop and a pair of bickering cops as they embark on adventures around the city, like trying to secure the latest pair of Jordans. I'm Aisha Harris. And today, we're talking about "South Side" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
NPR
Weekend 'All Things Considered' staff revisit favorite stories of 2022
And finally today, 2022 was filled with big headlines. And Michel Martin and the team here at ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, they've covered it all. Before we say goodbye, we wanted to introduce you to the people who make it happen. Here they are with the stories they'll remember from 2022.
NPR
For Santigold, 'Spirituals' represents salvation and freedom
SANTIGOLD: (Singing) Hey, you. Think I got a, a hole in my head. I think all the numbness... In the darkest days of 2020, we faced COVID without vaccines, saw massive racial justice protests, and horrific wildfires swept over the U.S. And we all took strength and comfort anywhere we could find it. Singer-songwriter Santigold turned to music. Her battle for survival and sanity in that time produced a powerful, subversive and, yes, uplifting album titled "Spiritual." Ayesha Rascoe spoke to her in September about her process of creating the album. And she started by asking the singer about her choices to open the album with a track called "My Horror."
NPR
A father's recipe for fudge is a decadent dessert meant for sharing
All this season, we've been sharing stories from our listeners of their favorite family recipes. It's a series we call All Things We're Cooking. Today we hear from Jan Kincaid, who brings us a dessert meant for sharing with friends and neighbors. JAN KINCAID: I was very happy to submit...
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
NPR
In the Philippines, revived traditions bring hope and gratitude in the new year
Life around the world is returning to pre-pandemic normal this winter. In the Philippines, people are looking forward to the New Year with hope that they will stay healthy and happy. EMILY FENG, HOST:. Like many places around the globe, life in the Philippines was upended by the pandemic. It...
NPR
Jason Moran's new album pays tribute to Black jazz pioneer James Reese Europe
American composer James Reese Europe played a pivotal role in jazz history. He's just now starting to get the recognition he's due, thanks in part to the work of pianist Jason Moran. From member station WRTI, Nate Chinen reports. (SOUNDBITE OF JASON MORAN'S "HESITATING BLUES") NATE CHINEN, BYLINE: History has...
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long share romantic Instagram posts on the actress' 40th birthday
Justin Long shared a lengthy and romantic Instagram post for his girlfriend Kate Bosworth's 40th birthday. Bosworth also posted on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for her boyfriend.
NPR
Actor Rosie Perez
Our best of 2022 series concludes with actor Rosie Perez. Raised in a convent for abandoned kids, Perez used to dream of stability and a loving home. Now that she has it, Perez says, "It's priceless." We talk with Perez about overcoming the trauma of her childhood, how a fight with Spike Lee helped land her breakthrough role in Do the Right Thing, and her brief — but impactful — time dancing on Soul Train. She co-stars on HBO Max's The Flight Attendant.
NPR
Bringing 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' to the screen
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) We fall in love, and we decide to marry in this one incredible moment. And what if everything that happens after that is about trying to remember that moment?. NADWORNY: The series follows Toby, played by Jesse Eisenberg, a recently divorced, 40-something doctor who tries to...
NPR
This 13-year-old border collie is saving the environment, one bottle at a time
Scruff the "eco dog" helps clean up his town in central England by fetching hundreds of discarded plastic bottles. Those who think people aren't doing enough for the environment can take heart that they're receiving help. (SOUNDBITE OF DOG BARKING) STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. This 13-year-old border collie is doing his...
NEWS10 ABC
Calling all kids who love cats and reading!
For kids who love books and cats, the Cat Adoption Center has just the program for you!
NPR
A New Year's Mad Lib!
To ring in the new year, producer Berly McCoy brings host Emily Kwong this homemade science mad lib. Play along at home!
NPR
Millennials in Hollywood are making parents apologize on-screen
In this episode from June 2022, guest host B.A. Parker and Vox entertainment critic Emily St. James dive into a trend that was all over Hollywood: parents apologizing on-screen. From miniseries like Ms. Marvel to the indie darling Everything Everywhere All At Once, St. James calls the subgenre the "millennial parent apology fantasy." They get into how stories about parents and children confronting gaps in culture, generation and identity could pave the way for new perspectives about trauma and family.
NPR
You should absolutely be watching 'South Side'
On the HBO Max sitcom South Side, the everyday absurdities of living in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood make for hilarious fodder. The show follows an eclectic bunch that includes employees at a rent-to-own shop and a pair of bickering cops as they embark on adventures around the city. Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, and Sultan Salahuddin created and co-star in the series.
NPR
Encore: Perceiving without seeing: How light resets your internal clock
Human bodies use light to help tune their body clocks, and that's true even for some blind people. How does this work? It's a circadian mystery. We mark our days by sunlight. Humans naturally wake up in the morning and fall asleep at night because our eyes use light to help tune our bodies and our clocks. Next in our science series Finding Time, Ari Daniel talks to a man who stays in sync with the sun even though he has been blind for years.
NPR
Planning a New Year's brunch in a pinch
Whether you're watching the ball drop from the couch or ringing in 2023 out on the town, for a lot of us, the best part of celebrating the new year comes tomorrow morning. Yep, I'm talking about New Year's Day brunch. Starting the year off with a big, beautiful meal shared with family and friends is a tradition for many on the 1st of January. But if you're anything like me, the holiday season has left you with very little time to actually cook that meal, which begs the question - how can we put together a fabulous New Year's brunch without that much time? To help with that question, we've called someone who knows a thing or two about brunch.
NPR
Sunday Puzzle: Who Was Who in 2022?
And what better way to ring in the new year than with a new Puzzle?. FENG: Joining us today is puzzle editor of The New York Times and WEEKEND EDITION'S puzzlemaster, Will Shortz. Happy New Year, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Emily. Happy New Year. FENG: Thank you. Will,...
NPR
Books We Love: Memoir recommendations from 2022
From NPR's Books We Love, we hear staff recommendations for memoirs: "The World's Worst Assistant," "Scenes From My Life," "Solito," and "The Man Who Could Move Clouds." A lot of us take stock of our lives on New Year's Day. And a lot of us are like, nah, I'm good. I want to hear about someone else's life. Well, NPR's Books We Love has reviews from our staff for biographies and memoirs released last year. Here are just a few.
