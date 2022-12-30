Read full article on original website
Books We Love: Memoir recommendations from 2022
From NPR's Books We Love, we hear staff recommendations for memoirs: "The World's Worst Assistant," "Scenes From My Life," "Solito," and "The Man Who Could Move Clouds." A lot of us take stock of our lives on New Year's Day. And a lot of us are like, nah, I'm good. I want to hear about someone else's life. Well, NPR's Books We Love has reviews from our staff for biographies and memoirs released last year. Here are just a few.
Is reading more books part of your New Year's resolution? Here's what's coming in 2023
New books for the new year: a look at notable fiction, non-fiction and young adult releases scheduled for the coming year. If one of your New Year's resolutions is to read more books but you don't know where to start, well, we've got some help for you. Andrew Limbong hosts NPR's "Book Of The Day" podcast, and he's here with an early look at some new books coming out in 2023. Hey, Andrew. Happy New Year.
Weekend 'All Things Considered' staff revisit favorite stories of 2022
And finally today, 2022 was filled with big headlines. And Michel Martin and the team here at ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, they've covered it all. Before we say goodbye, we wanted to introduce you to the people who make it happen. Here they are with the stories they'll remember from 2022.
For Santigold, 'Spirituals' represents salvation and freedom
SANTIGOLD: (Singing) Hey, you. Think I got a, a hole in my head. I think all the numbness... In the darkest days of 2020, we faced COVID without vaccines, saw massive racial justice protests, and horrific wildfires swept over the U.S. And we all took strength and comfort anywhere we could find it. Singer-songwriter Santigold turned to music. Her battle for survival and sanity in that time produced a powerful, subversive and, yes, uplifting album titled "Spiritual." Ayesha Rascoe spoke to her in September about her process of creating the album. And she started by asking the singer about her choices to open the album with a track called "My Horror."
A 65-year-old college student shares wisdom on reinventing oneself
As the new year begins, a 65-year-old college student offers advice on reinventing yourself. It's a new year, and many of us are thinking about how to reboot, refresh and reinvent ourselves in 2023. Well, we've got some inspiration to help. Joan Steidl knows all about reinvention. Recently, she learned comedy, made new friends and has gone back to college. Joan is in her 60s. She made a podcast about all of these changes. In fact, she was a finalist in NPR's College Podcast Challenge. Here's Joan Steidl in an excerpt from her podcast, "The Mother Of Reinvention."
Photographing the levity and macabre of living through the war in Ukraine
Even amidst war, love stories take shape. That's at the heart of a new photo essay that was published on npr.org documenting the war in Ukraine, captured by four-time Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Carol Guzy. The photos show a couple navigating a new altered reality. A 28-year-old sergeant, Misha, is a commander with Ukraine's 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He lost both legs last year while fighting in Luhansk during the Russian invasion. And by his side in many of the images is his fiancee, 19-year-old Iryna, or Ira. Taken together, the images showcase both the horrors of war, but also the ability to transcend over adversity. And Carol Guzy is here to talk more about this essay. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Encore: Perceiving without seeing: How light resets your internal clock
Human bodies use light to help tune their body clocks, and that's true even for some blind people. How does this work? It's a circadian mystery. We mark our days by sunlight. Humans naturally wake up in the morning and fall asleep at night because our eyes use light to help tune our bodies and our clocks. Next in our science series Finding Time, Ari Daniel talks to a man who stays in sync with the sun even though he has been blind for years.
Madi Diaz talks 'Same History, New Feelings'
MADI DIAZ: (Singing) I only hear your voice when I know that you're not here with me. And I know love's not a lie, but I have a hard time believing. I'm still living in the history of a feeling. NADWORNY: Diaz's honest storytelling about her emotions and own missteps...
For space exploration, 2022 was a year full of cosmic milestones
2022 was a tough year here on Earth. But in space, things actually went pretty well for us. Joining me to discuss the year from beyond our little, blue planet and what's to come in 2023 is NPR science correspondent Geoff Brumfiel. Welcome to the show, Geoff. GEOFF BRUMFIEL, BYLINE:...
Jason Moran's new album pays tribute to Black jazz pioneer James Reese Europe
American composer James Reese Europe played a pivotal role in jazz history. He's just now starting to get the recognition he's due, thanks in part to the work of pianist Jason Moran. From member station WRTI, Nate Chinen reports. (SOUNDBITE OF JASON MORAN'S "HESITATING BLUES") NATE CHINEN, BYLINE: History has...
Encore: How much water do you actually need? Here's the science
Many feel tethered to a water bottle, having heard that hydration is key to being healthy. Here's what the science says about how much water to drink and when. Many of us feel tethered to our water bottles because we've been told that being hydrated is key to being healthy. Our Life Kit and Short Wave colleagues teamed up to talk about what science says about hydrating. Turns out much of the lore is due for an update. Short Wave hosts Emily Kwong and Aaron Scott take it from here.
In the Philippines, revived traditions bring hope and gratitude in the new year
Like many places around the globe, life in the Philippines was upended by the pandemic. It left people locked down and isolated. But this winter, seasonal merrymaking is returning in a big way. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports on how Filipinos marked this change and are looking with hope to the new year.
How one Japanese restaurateur turned the humble rice ball into a must-eat dish
Japanese cooking ranges from meals of Zen-like simplicity to more elaborate cuisine. From Tokyo, NPR's Anthony Kuhn has the story of a restaurateur who has turned one of Japan's most humble homestyle foods into a big attraction. (SOUNDBITE OF STREETCAR) ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Next to some streetcar tracks, you can...
Tens of thousands visit the Vatican to pay respects to former Pope Benedict XVI
The body of the former Pope Benedict XVI, who died at the age of 95 on Saturday - lay in state on Monday for the first of three days before his funeral on Thursday. Tens of thousands of people filed through St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican today, where the body of former Pope Benedict XVI is lying in state. The public viewing will last through Wednesday, and Benedict's successor, Pope Francis, will preside over the funeral on Thursday. From Rome, NPR's Sylvia Poggioli has more.
Rev. Tom Reese reflects on Pope Benedict's legacy as mourners gather in Rome
And Catholic Jesuit priest Thomas Reese is with us this morning to add to this. He's a senior analyst with Religion News Service and the author of "Inside The Vatican: The Politics And Organization Of The Catholic Church." Good morning. THOMAS REESE: Good morning. SCHMITZ: Father Reese, we just heard...
Benedict, the former pope, dies at 95
Pope Benedict the XVI, the first pontiff to step down since the 15th century, died today in Vatican City at the age of 95. The German born Joseph Ratzinger was a theologian by training. Before becoming pope, he served for a quarter century as Catholicism's top enforcer of orthodoxy. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports that by retiring, one of the most conservative pontiffs in recent memory charted a radical new course for the papacy.
Remembering journalist Barbara Walters
And now we'll remember Barbara Walters, one of journalism's most influential figures, who died yesterday at 93. Over her decades-long career, she made her mark as one of the industry's first female television writers and the first woman to co-anchor a network evening news program. Back in 2008, our host, Michel Martin, spoke with Walters about her career and childhood. Her father ran one of Miami's most prominent nightclubs.
Sunday Puzzle: Who Was Who in 2022?
And what better way to ring in the new year than with a new Puzzle?. FENG: Joining us today is puzzle editor of The New York Times and WEEKEND EDITION'S puzzlemaster, Will Shortz. Happy New Year, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Emily. Happy New Year. FENG: Thank you. Will,...
Planning a New Year's brunch in a pinch
Whether you're watching the ball drop from the couch or ringing in 2023 out on the town, for a lot of us, the best part of celebrating the new year comes tomorrow morning. Yep, I'm talking about New Year's Day brunch. Starting the year off with a big, beautiful meal shared with family and friends is a tradition for many on the 1st of January. But if you're anything like me, the holiday season has left you with very little time to actually cook that meal, which begs the question - how can we put together a fabulous New Year's brunch without that much time? To help with that question, we've called someone who knows a thing or two about brunch.
