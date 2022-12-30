Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Weekend 'All Things Considered' staff revisit favorite stories of 2022
And finally today, 2022 was filled with big headlines. And Michel Martin and the team here at ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, they've covered it all. Before we say goodbye, we wanted to introduce you to the people who make it happen. Here they are with the stories they'll remember from 2022.
NPR
Photographing the levity and macabre of living through the war in Ukraine
NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with photographer Carol Guzy, about her most recent photo essay, which documents a young couple living with the effects of the Ukraine war. Even amidst war, love stories take shape. That's at the heart of a new photo essay that was published on npr.org documenting the war in Ukraine, captured by four-time Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Carol Guzy. The photos show a couple navigating a new altered reality. A 28-year-old sergeant, Misha, is a commander with Ukraine's 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He lost both legs last year while fighting in Luhansk during the Russian invasion. And by his side in many of the images is his fiancee, 19-year-old Iryna, or Ira. Taken together, the images showcase both the horrors of war, but also the ability to transcend over adversity. And Carol Guzy is here to talk more about this essay. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
On the HBO Max sitcom "South Side," the everyday absurdities of living in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood make for hilarious fodder. The show follows an eclectic bunch that includes employees at a rent-to-own shop and a pair of bickering cops as they embark on adventures around the city, like trying to secure the latest pair of Jordans. I'm Aisha Harris. And today, we're talking about "South Side" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
NPR
Madi Diaz talks 'Same History, New Feelings'
MADI DIAZ: (Singing) I only hear your voice when I know that you're not here with me. And I know love's not a lie, but I have a hard time believing. I'm still living in the history of a feeling. NADWORNY: Diaz's honest storytelling about her emotions and own missteps...
NPR
Sunday Puzzle: Who Was Who in 2022?
And what better way to ring in the new year than with a new Puzzle?. FENG: Joining us today is puzzle editor of The New York Times and WEEKEND EDITION'S puzzlemaster, Will Shortz. Happy New Year, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Emily. Happy New Year. FENG: Thank you. Will,...
NPR
Bringing 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' to the screen
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) We fall in love, and we decide to marry in this one incredible moment. And what if everything that happens after that is about trying to remember that moment?. NADWORNY: The series follows Toby, played by Jesse Eisenberg, a recently divorced, 40-something doctor who tries to...
NPR
For Santigold, 'Spirituals' represents salvation and freedom
SANTIGOLD: (Singing) Hey, you. Think I got a, a hole in my head. I think all the numbness... In the darkest days of 2020, we faced COVID without vaccines, saw massive racial justice protests, and horrific wildfires swept over the U.S. And we all took strength and comfort anywhere we could find it. Singer-songwriter Santigold turned to music. Her battle for survival and sanity in that time produced a powerful, subversive and, yes, uplifting album titled "Spiritual." Ayesha Rascoe spoke to her in September about her process of creating the album. And she started by asking the singer about her choices to open the album with a track called "My Horror."
NPR
Jason Moran's new album pays tribute to Black jazz pioneer James Reese Europe
American composer James Reese Europe played a pivotal role in jazz history. He's just now starting to get the recognition he's due, thanks in part to the work of pianist Jason Moran. From member station WRTI, Nate Chinen reports. (SOUNDBITE OF JASON MORAN'S "HESITATING BLUES") NATE CHINEN, BYLINE: History has...
NPR
In the Philippines, revived traditions bring hope and gratitude in the new year
Life around the world is returning to pre-pandemic normal this winter. In the Philippines, people are looking forward to the New Year with hope that they will stay healthy and happy. EMILY FENG, HOST:. Like many places around the globe, life in the Philippines was upended by the pandemic. It...
NPR
For space exploration, 2022 was a year full of cosmic milestones
Earthlings seemed to generate more good news in 2022 off the planet than on. From deflecting an asteroid to sending a camera deep into the universe, a look back on the year in space. EMILY FENG, HOST:. 2022 was a tough year here on Earth. But in space, things actually...
NPR
Remembering journalist Barbara Walters
And now we'll remember Barbara Walters, one of journalism's most influential figures, who died yesterday at 93. Over her decades-long career, she made her mark as one of the industry's first female television writers and the first woman to co-anchor a network evening news program. Back in 2008, our host, Michel Martin, spoke with Walters about her career and childhood. Her father ran one of Miami's most prominent nightclubs.
NPR
A father's recipe for fudge is a decadent dessert meant for sharing
All this season, we've been sharing stories from our listeners of their favorite family recipes. It's a series we call All Things We're Cooking. Today we hear from Jan Kincaid, who brings us a dessert meant for sharing with friends and neighbors. JAN KINCAID: I was very happy to submit...
NPR
Rev. Tom Reese reflects on Pope Benedict's legacy as mourners gather in Rome
And Catholic Jesuit priest Thomas Reese is with us this morning to add to this. He's a senior analyst with Religion News Service and the author of "Inside The Vatican: The Politics And Organization Of The Catholic Church." Good morning. THOMAS REESE: Good morning. SCHMITZ: Father Reese, we just heard...
NPR
How one Japanese restaurateur turned the humble rice ball into a must-eat dish
Japanese cooking ranges from meals of Zen-like simplicity to more elaborate cuisine. From Tokyo, NPR's Anthony Kuhn has the story of a restaurateur who has turned one of Japan's most humble homestyle foods into a big attraction. (SOUNDBITE OF STREETCAR) ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Next to some streetcar tracks, you can...
NPR
One of Taiwan's biggest pop stars is challenging the boundaries of Taiwanese identity
TERESA TENG: (Singing in non-English language). FENG: But a whole new generation of musicians is emerging who sing not in Chinese but in languages native to Taiwan - musicians like Abao, one of Taiwan's biggest pop stars. Abao is Paiwan, one of the island's 16 recognized Indigenous groups, and she sings in Paiwan, an Austronesian language. It's genre-bending music that is challenging the boundaries of Taiwanese identity. In person, Abao is vibrant. We met for dinner recently in the recesses of Taiwan's national theater. Our conversation was frequently punctuated by her belly laughs...
NPR
Retired Pope Benedict XVI's body begins lying in state at the Vatican
The body of former Pope Benedict XVI is on public view at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. The Vatican has announced that Thursday's funeral will be solemn and simple. INSKEEP: And NPR's Sylvia Poggioli will be covering it. She's on the line from Rome. Hi there, Sylvia. SYLVIA POGGIOLI, BYLINE:...
NPR
Michelle Obama's Best Advice
How do we adapt in an uncertain world? In her new memoir, "The Light We Carry," the former first lady shares her philosophy on the relationships we have throughout our lives—with our partners, our families and ourselves. "You have to evolve with it," she says. In this special episode of NPR's Life Kit podcast, All Things Considered host Juana Summers interviews Michelle Obama.
NPR
Benedict, the former pope, dies at 95
Pope Benedict the XVI, the first pontiff to step down since the 15th century, died today in Vatican City at the age of 95. The German born Joseph Ratzinger was a theologian by training. Before becoming pope, he served for a quarter century as Catholicism's top enforcer of orthodoxy. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports that by retiring, one of the most conservative pontiffs in recent memory charted a radical new course for the papacy.
NPR
Tens of thousands visit the Vatican to pay respects to former Pope Benedict XVI
The body of the former Pope Benedict XVI, who died at the age of 95 on Saturday - lay in state on Monday for the first of three days before his funeral on Thursday. Tens of thousands of people filed through St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican today, where the body of former Pope Benedict XVI is lying in state. The public viewing will last through Wednesday, and Benedict's successor, Pope Francis, will preside over the funeral on Thursday. From Rome, NPR's Sylvia Poggioli has more.
Comments / 0