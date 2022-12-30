ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

Short on community health workers, a county trains teens as youth ambassadors

Of all the things she could have done on her summer vacation, Bithaniya Fieseha, a senior at West Springfield High School in Fairfax County, Va., decided to study chronic disease, mental health and contact tracing. Some of her friends didn't understand the appeal. "I feel like people are like, 'You...
NPR

Encore: Do China's COVID vaccines do the job?

As COVID spreads rapidly through China, rumors circulate about the effectiveness and safety of the Chinese-manufactured vaccines. But what does the scientific data actually say about these shots?. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. China is in the midst of a huge COVID surge. The country rolled back COVID restrictions last month....
NPR

States are kicking off new legislative sessions. These are the top issues

Many state legislatures will meet in the new year. And they will have the power to address some polarizing issues. The most polarizing may be abortion, which the Supreme Court threw to the states when it overturn Roe v. Wade. But they may try to pass new laws. The new Congress is divided between the parties. But many state legislatures are not, which gives them more power to act.
NPR

Brazil plans 'Lulapalooza' as Luis Inácio Lula da Silva is sworn in as president

We turn now to Brazil, where New Year's Day is also inauguration day. This afternoon, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes the presidential oath of office. It will be the third nonconsecutive term for the 77-year-old leftist who narrowly beat the far-right incumbent in October. Hundreds of thousands of people are gathering in the capital, Brasilia, and security is tight. We're joined now by NPR South American correspondent Carrie Kahn. Good morning, Carrie.
NPR

President Biden has made choosing diverse federal judges a priority

In President Biden's first two years in office, the Senate confirmed 97 federal judges at various levels. Because Democrats held the Senate in last year's elections, Biden has a chance to have the Senate confirm even more in the next couple of years. NPR's justice correspondent Carrie Johnson looks at the long-term implications for the law and for people's lives.
