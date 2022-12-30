With the average price of a new electric vehicle climbing to over sixty thousand dollars, might e-bikes be a more affordable solution to ditching gas powered cars?. Electric cars are seen as one way for Americans to reduce emissions. But these days, the average price of a new electric car is more than $60,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. Is there a more affordable way to ditch your fossil-fueled car? NPR's Adam Bearne has been trying to find out if electric bikes might be a better option.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO