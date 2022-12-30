ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

E-bikes could be a more affordable way to reduce emissions

With the average price of a new electric vehicle climbing to over sixty thousand dollars, might e-bikes be a more affordable solution to ditching gas powered cars?. Electric cars are seen as one way for Americans to reduce emissions. But these days, the average price of a new electric car is more than $60,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. Is there a more affordable way to ditch your fossil-fueled car? NPR's Adam Bearne has been trying to find out if electric bikes might be a better option.
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

A West Virginia woman recovered her lost wallet after 54 years

Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Losing your wallet can be a real pain - canceling credit cards, replacing a driver's license. And if you get it back, you're lucky. So it's almost unbelievable when a woman in West Virginia recovered hers 54 years later. Sharon Day dropped her wallet at a high school dance in 1968. Construction crews renovating the building found it and returned it, Social Security card included.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy