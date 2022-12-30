ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Flight fare prices skyrocketed following Southwest's meltdown. Was it price gouging?

By Emily Olson
WEKU
 4 days ago
As if canceled flights and lost luggage weren't enough of a hassle, would-be Southwest Airlines passengers faced another hurdle to their holiday travel this week: High fares on other carriers.

Southwest announced on Thursday it would resume normal operations this weekend, after canceling roughly 13,000 flights in the last week. Many of those who tried to find flights on different airlines encountered sky-high prices — in some cases, triple or quadruple the rate for the same route in the last few months.

Take, for example, a one-way ticket from Chicago to Denver, two of the cities impacted the most by Southwest's operations errors. Those Googling on Thursday for an afternoon ticket would've found the best price at Delta Air Lines: $599. A week ago, the price of the same flight was $139.

But even routes that weren't impacted by the storm, like a flight from Los Angeles to San Francisco, were starting at $415 on United, more than four times higher than the cost three days ago.

The trend was strong enough to raise questions even for those who weren't slighted by Southwest. Were airlines taking advantage of weary travelers?

Before you start throwing around the term "price-gouging," though, consider what some experts told NPR this week.

Yes, fares are super high. But so is demand

"This kind of last-minute-booking price spike is actually fairly normal," said Sally French, a lead travel writer for NerdWallet.

"Unlike with other forms of travel where you might find a great last-minute hotel room or cruise cabin that the company is trying to fill, airfares rarely offer last-minute deals."

Kyle Potter, executive editor of Thrifty Traveler, said last-minute fares are always more expensive in part because, at this late in the booking game, supply of open seats is incredibly low.

"Planes are routinely 90-95%, even 100% full on a normal day these days. And demand right now is about as high as it gets. [We're] heading into the New Year, plus the storm has added to that," he told NPR.

Not to mention Southwest's relative size: The airline is one of the largest carriers in the country. That means that hundreds of thousands of Southwest customers were suddenly stranded this week, all simultaneously searching fare sites as they snaked through rebooking lines, texting their families who were at home doing the same.

"I really think part of what we're seeing play out here is less about the price itself and more about record-high awareness of these pricing patterns," Potter said. "Hundreds of thousands, even millions, of Americans are suddenly scrambling to find a last-minute ticket on another carrier. Plenty more are just looking out of curiosity."

Laura Lindsay, a global travel trends expert for Skyscanner, agrees that sudden change in inventory as travelers snap up seats is having an impact.

"Airlines use complicated algorithms to set their pricing [...] The one factor which outweighs all of these and is the ultimate determiner for the price paid: demand," she said.

"Flight prices are all based on supply and demand, and when demand is high, so are the airfares."

What you're seeing on that search tool might not be an economy seat

Potter said there's also an "alphabet soup" of fare class offerings, which each come with their own rules, restrictions and, yep, price.

"Airlines regularly pull certain fares from sale in the waning days before a flight – they don't want to offload their cheapest fare classes last minute and may need to keep some seats open for crew, upgrades, flight changes, etc.," Potter said.

Potter said a good practice is to check your eye-popping fare with the airline's website. Sometimes clicking through might reveal it as a business or first-class ticket.

You should also check the options again later: Sometimes an airline will add back a cheaper economy seat when they finalize crew schedules or flight changes.

Airlines said they'd limit fare increases through the weekend, but the details are fuzzy

As Southwest's cancellation wave drags on, airlines including American, Alaska, Delta and United all said they'd impose fare caps domestically for the next few days.

NPR requested specifics from the airlines, including a list of cities impacted and ceilings for the caps. None elaborated on their policies. A lack of price transparency is standard operating procedure for the highly competitive aviation industry.

"Fare caps are built into Alaska's everyday pricing model," said the West Coast-based airline. "In addition, we have further lowered fares in select cities and we're doing everything we can to get guests, whose travel was impacted by winter storms, to their destinations."

United Airlines said it capped fares through Saturday with a focus on "domestic and Latin American markets served by Southwest".

American Airlines said it first notified customers of the price cap rules via Twitter replies to screenshots showing thousand-dollar flights.

In an interview with Nexstar Media, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he was working with other airlines to ensure they're offering affordable fares, but acknowledged that his power to enforce such fares was limited.

"We're going to look at every authority that we legally have, but, again, we're really expecting airlines to go beyond the legal minimum and do the right thing," he said. "It shouldn't take an enforcement action from our department in order to get people taken care of."

Those who suspect airlines are mistreating them can file a consumer protection complaint with USDOT. The department was unable to provide NPR with specific complaint numbers for the last week, but described the number as "surging".

One more thing: Don't bet on Southwest reimbursing your fare if you switch airlines

If you do decide to pay up for a new airline ticket, keep in mind that Southwest has no legal obligation to reimburse you for the difference.

Southwest has said they'll honor "reasonable requests" for reimbursement, but it's unclear what might constitute "reasonable". (Customers looking to make those reimbursement requests should use this self-service portal, the company has said).

This summer, Southwest told USDOT it would pay for meals, hotel accommodations and ground transportation for customers facing overnight cancellations. But it didn't agree it would cover rebooking on another airline when some of its competitors did.

There's nothing stopping Southwest from changing any of those policies now.

The Biden administration has proposed new rules around airline fees, but as it currently stands, U.S. law currently only requires airlines to offer a full refund after a cancellation.

Related
CBS San Francisco

Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance

HONOLULU  -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
HONOLULU, HI
The Center Square

Court demands Southwest Airlines reinstate flight attendant fired over religious beliefs

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has awarded a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant the maximum amount in damages allowed under federal law and issued an injunction against the airline and its union from discriminating against flight attendants because of their religious beliefs. Judge Brantley Starr, ruling for the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas, last week ordered Southwest to pay Carter back pay and other forms of relief that the jury awarded when she won her lawsuit in July. ...
CBS Pittsburgh

American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

‘We’re stuck’: Family with quadriplegic son stranded in Florida after Southwest flight cancelled

A Houston family are stuck in Orlando after their Southwest flight back home was cancelled.Bridget Pierson told local news outlets they cannot simply rent a car and drive back as they are travelling with an 80-year-old grandfather and their quadriplegic son.The family were supposed to fly back on Monday (26 December) but found out just two hours before takeoff that the flight was cancelled.“We’re stuck,” Pierson told reporters, adding she has had “no luck” with Southwest customer service support.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rows of Southwest planes parked in California as thousands of flights cancelledRows of Southwest planes parked in California as thousands of flights cancelledHouse collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
Lexington, KY
WEKU is your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

