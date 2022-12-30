Read full article on original website
Fritz downs Zverev at United Cup
Taylor Fritz put forward another great performance for the US as the American easily defeated Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-4 at the United Cup. The US was considered the favourite for this competition due to the sheer amount of talent they have on their team and so far Fritz has been delivering. The American put forward another great performance as he eased his way past Alexander Zverev in two straight sets. He made a furious start to the match as he took the opening set 6-1.
Paula Badosa survives tricky encounter with Dart in United Cup
Paula Badosa was beaten by Harriett Dart in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals not that long ago and today was her revenge as she win a very tricky match in three sets 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-1. Badosa and Dart played twice before this match and both times it was the...
Ruud set to take break after Australian Open to remain fresh for Sunshine Double
Casper Ruud is set to take a break afer the Australian Open to recover and prepare well for the Sunshine double in Indian Wells and Miami. Ruud did not have an offseason like the majority of tennis players opting to travel with Nadal to South America for his exhibition tour. An interesting choice that was questioned by many but Ruud explained it as a good way to stay in shape for the Australian Open. He'll take his rest after the event:
Iga Swiatek wins exciting match against Bencic at United Cup
It was touted as an exciting affair and it certainly ended up being just that despite the result being what many thought it would be - Iga Swiatek winning in two sets. It was a win but it was not the demolition that we've gotten so used from Swiatek in the psat year. The fans enjoyed it because it was a great match from both players. First set went to Swiatek 5-3 and it was a pretty decent set by the Polish player. She took on early break as Bencic struggled to find good solution in rallies early on.
Ex Agassi coach Brad Gilbert dismays at Nadal retirement question: "He will let you know when the time comes"
Rafael Nadal was amused when reporters asked him about retirement following his loss to Cameron Norrie, a tennis coach Brad Gilbert is fed up with the question. Nadal has been subjected to retirement questions for several years now. Every time he losses a match reporters quickly jump to it, asking him whether he's close to retirement or what the loss means. Nadal is still taking them rather well finding amusement in the interest in it but it has to be tiring.
"He's very supportive": Badosa on Nadal factor at United Cup
Paula Badosa has called Rafael Nadal 'very supportive' during her United Cup experience offering advice and tactics during matches. Nadal and Badosa are the leading players for Spain at the United Cup and she talked about the role Nadal has on the team. As one of the best of all time many look to him to offer some advice or tips when things go south. He was certainly doing that in Badosa's previous match against Dart as he talked to her all the time during changeovers.
Venus Williams makes stunning comeback with a win in Auckland
Nobody really expected Venus Williams to play as well as she did but the veteran began her 27th year on Tour with a great win over rising talent Volynets 7-6(2) 6-2. To the joy of many fans, Williams opted to continue playing in 2023 and she started off really well. A huge win over a very competent player in Katie Volynets was impressive to see. The first set was a very competitive one as she was finding her way again but once she did she looked great. Volynets wasted a big chance at the end of the first set when she served for it at 5-4 and she fumbled a mini-break lead in the tiebreak as well.
Kokkinakis believes Djokovic will end top of GOAT debate as 'best to ever do it'
Thanasi Kokkinakis believes that Novak Djokovic will end up as the greatest to ever play tennis ending the never-ending GOAT debate in tennis. Kokkinakis will be playing with Djokovic at the same event in Adelaide this week and it's an event that he won last year. The Greek player has been a fan of Djokovic for a very long time and he thinks that the Serbian will ultimately end up as the greatest to ever do it. He explained his reasoning as:
Former CEO of Tennis Australia believes Novak Djokovic finished 2022 as "the best player on the planet"
Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic made his return to tennis courts in Australia today with a doubles match, teaming with Canadian Vasek Pospisil at the Adelaide International 1. It wasn't a successful endeavor as the duo lost to the pairing of Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar. However, it did mark...
"I have the level to beat all of them": Qinwen Zheng sends down gauntlet after dumping out Kontaveit in Adelaide
Qinwen Zheng sent out a warning to the rest of the WTA Tour after beating Kontaveit claiming that she has the level needed to beat all of them. Zheng made a lot of progress last year establishing herself as one of the better performers on the Tour. She started her year in great fashion in Auckland beating Kontaveit and following the win the Chinese player claimed she can go all the way. She'll need to prove it on the courts but she's not lacking any confidence:
Halep's hopes of playing Australian Open dead in the water compared to Verdasco due to loophole
Simona Halep won't be able to play at the Australian Open but fellow suspended player Fernando Verdasco will due to a rule loophole. Both Halep and Verdasco are currently suspended from tennis due to doping. Halep requested an emergency hearing after being able to understand how the banned substance entered her body as she wanted a wild card entry into the Australian Open. However, the rules state that Halep can't enter any event while provisionally suspended.
Video: Venus Williams defies age with an unreal backhand winner in opening round victory at ASB Classic
WTA icon Venus Williams turned back the clock with a glorious backhand winner against Katy Volynets in the ASB Classic opening round on Monday. Williams is playing her 30th year on tour since turning professional in 1994. The elder sister of recently retired former World No. 1 Serena Williams has seemingly been on the decline recently. She has put up quite a few underwhelming performances, especially at the big tournaments.
Sebastian Korda downs Andy Murray in Adelaide
Andy Murray once again had no luck with the draw as he had to play Sebastian Korda in the first round with the American winning the match 7-6(3) 6-3. It was a very interesting match and one where Murray showed some promise albeit not enough for Korda. They played indoors last year and that match went to three sets however today Korda kept it in two. The first set was close, very close ending in a tiebreak. The players exchanged breaks midway through as the conclusion happened in the tiebreak.
Becker set for return to tennis commentary at Australian Open
Boris Becker is set to return to tennis commentary as the German will be part of the Eurosport Germany team for the Australian Open. It didn't take long for Boris Becker to find work with the legendary former player set to be part of the Eurosport Germany Australian Open coverage team. Becker was released from prison recently and deported back to his native Germany. After some media rounds, he travelled to Sao Tome and Principe to spend New Year's there.
Evert lauds praise on uniqueness of United Cup: "Watching Nadal screaming for Badosa, it warms my heart"
Chris Evert voiced her support for the United Cup event that has been going on for the past few days after watching it and seeing moments that warmed her heart. Many expressed support for the United Cup event praising its unique nature of it and how it adds to tennis. We see ATP and WTA players coming together and working towards the same goal under the banner of their countries. It's something that Evert followed keenly in the past few days and she praised it on Twitter.
Norrie becomes only second British player to beat Nadal in ATP history
Cameron Norrie pulled off a major win for himself and British tennis by stunning Rafael Nadal at the United Cup with a comeback win in three sets. Norrie has been playing pretty strong tennis to start the new season and he continued that at the United Cup. Nadal put up a good fight but ran out of gas towards the end as Norrie broke his game down with his annoying style that saw Nadal lose patience a little bit. He started well taking the first set but his game got worse over time.
"Players don't have 100 percent representation in the tennis world": Djokovic on reason for continued fight for PTPA
Djokovic is not giving up on his PTPA initiative believeing it to be a good thing as he seeks 100 % representation for players in the tennis world. Novak Djokovic's PTPA was received with mixed reactions in the tennis community. Some players supporter such as Raonic, Schwartzman and Opelka supported it while players like Nadal and Federer called for more unity in the sport. On the surface, the goal is a noble one and that's why Djokovic is determined to keep fighting for it.
Coco Gauff smashes Tatjana Maria in Auckland opening round
Coco Gauff had to battle Maria and the rain but the American remained calm in Auckland beating her opponent 6-4 6-1 to earn her fisrt win 2023. Gauff finished the year on a bad note failing to win a single match at the WTA Finals but 2023 is a year she's excited for. Many picked her as the player that will break out in a major way winning a grand slam and she made a good start in Auckland. Playing an experienced veteran in Maria, Gauff was able to wear her out with her constant pressure.
Alex de Minaur wins crazy battle against Rafael Nadal in United Cup
Alex de Minaur needed almost three hours but he was able to defeat Rafael Nadal in three sets 3-6 6-1 7-5 to give Australia a huge point in the United Cup. It was always going to be a very interesting matchup between Nadal and the Speed demon and the latter outran Nadal to the finish line. It was a great battle with the packed stands enjoying every bit of it and the finish was particularly satisfying for the crowd. Nadal proved better in the early goings of the match taking the opening set 6-3 behind solid play.
Raducanu sets goal of winning a title and playing 'fearless tennis': "Just not thinking about consequences, just going for it"
Emma Raducanu is revering to her natural instincts when it comes to tennis of just being fearless on the court and hopefully, it will win her the title she wants. The goal for Raducanu in 2023 is rather simple. She wants to take the next step and win a trophy so her US Open one doesn't feel too lonely in the trophy cabinet. Her first chance to do so will happen at the Auckland ASB Classic but the competition will be tricky due to the presence of players like Gauff.
