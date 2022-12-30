Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic loses opening match of 2023 season
Novak Djokovic played his first match of the 2023 season, and despite a great start, it didn't go according to his plans. The 21-time Grand Slam champion made a decision to start the 2023 season on a doubles court. He signed up for the Adelaide International 1 with his good friend Vasek Pospisil, who he supported at this year's Davis Cup Finals. The duo took on Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar in the first round.
tennisuptodate.com
"He's very supportive": Badosa on Nadal factor at United Cup
Paula Badosa has called Rafael Nadal 'very supportive' during her United Cup experience offering advice and tactics during matches. Nadal and Badosa are the leading players for Spain at the United Cup and she talked about the role Nadal has on the team. As one of the best of all time many look to him to offer some advice or tips when things go south. He was certainly doing that in Badosa's previous match against Dart as he talked to her all the time during changeovers.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur in running for AIPS Athlete of the Year with Swiatek missing
Sports journalists from across 113 countries around the world had their say in choosing the athletes who were selected as part of the awards instituted by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and they voted Williams and Osaka in front of Swiatek. A curious situation happened at the AIPS awards...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Serena Williams shares video montage to end 2022 with thanks given to Venus Williams, husband Alexis and daughter Olympia
Serena Williams shared a video montage showing some of her 2022 moments with special thanks given to Venus Williams, her husband and her daughter. The past year gave Serena Williams some memorable moments as she stagged her comeback at Wimbledon and then retired at the US Open. She's had plenty of memorable moments off the courts as well but those ones are the ones she'll remember most after the year expired yesterday. She recapped it with a video montage and the caption:
GolfWRX
Joaquin Niemann ‘doing everything possible’ to convince PGA Tour pro to join LIV
After a couple of week’ nap, golf is back and, as expected, LIV makes some news once again. Towards the end of 2022, LIV CEO Greg Norman released plans for a bigger and more lucrative schedule whilst confirming that the organization was seeking further “liberated” top 10 and top 20 ranked players to join the likes of major winners Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and pals for the 14-event bonanza.
tennisuptodate.com
Sabalenka labels Wimbledon ban as pointless as war continues: "What did change?"
Former Wimbledon semi-finalist branded the Wimbledon ban as pointless as she doesn't understand that the point of it was because nothing changed. Sabalenka wasn't very vocal against Wimbledon as the ban was taking place but now spoke up against it calling it pointless. She explained nobody wants a war:. “This...
tennisuptodate.com
Evert lauds praise on uniqueness of United Cup: "Watching Nadal screaming for Badosa, it warms my heart"
Chris Evert voiced her support for the United Cup event that has been going on for the past few days after watching it and seeing moments that warmed her heart. Many expressed support for the United Cup event praising its unique nature of it and how it adds to tennis. We see ATP and WTA players coming together and working towards the same goal under the banner of their countries. It's something that Evert followed keenly in the past few days and she praised it on Twitter.
tennisuptodate.com
Former CEO of Tennis Australia believes Novak Djokovic finished 2022 as "the best player on the planet"
Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic made his return to tennis courts in Australia today with a doubles match, teaming with Canadian Vasek Pospisil at the Adelaide International 1. It wasn't a successful endeavor as the duo lost to the pairing of Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar. However, it did mark...
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova supported by wife after cancer diagnosis: "Together we’ll fight this"
Martina Navratilova revelaed yesterday that she had cancer and promised to fight with everything she had and she's being supporter hy her wife Julia Lemigova. Navratilova was first diagnosed with cancer back in November when she discovered an enlarged lymph node in her neck. Further tests in December uncovered breast cancer which was unrelated to the neck on. Both are early stage so they are treatable and hopefully fixable. Taking to Instagram, Navratilova's wife Lemigova backed Navratilova in the fight:
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic eases his way into round two of the Adelaide International
Novak Djokovic began his 2023 year with a match against Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International and the Serbian had no issues winning 6-3 6-2. Playing a competitive match on Australian soil must have felt really good for Novak Djokovic and he was certainly in great spirits for this one. Lestienne is a solid player who fights for every point but he was easily overmatched in most rallies in this match. Djokovic won easily taking a little over 70 minutes to get this one done.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 ASB Classic WTA Draw featuring Gauff, Raducanu, Fernandez and Venus Williams
The ASB Classic in Auckland will be running from January second till January 8th with the likes of Raducanu, Gauff, Fernandez and Venus Williams. It's a pretty strong event overall with a strong field, far better than the average ATP 250 event. Lots of players are taking part in order to prepare for the Australian Open and Gauff will be the top seed. She starts off against Tatjana Maria who is pretty solid but most likely won't be able to challenge her.
tennisuptodate.com
"She’s younger than me and has three Grand Slams": Andreescu looks to emulate Swiatek's brilliance
Bianca Andreescu finds the run of Iga Swiatek in 2022 as very inspiring and she would like to emulate her and do the same things she did. Swiatek is younger than Andreescu but she has more trophies and more grand slams so far despite the former winning a grand slam sooner. Things like that inspire Andreescu to become even better as she's a true competitor who loves competition. She talked about it recently expressing:
‘This contract is unique, but I’m unique’: Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled by Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he had turned down multiple offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the...
tennisuptodate.com
Paula Badosa survives tricky encounter with Dart in United Cup
Paula Badosa was beaten by Harriett Dart in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals not that long ago and today was her revenge as she win a very tricky match in three sets 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-1. Badosa and Dart played twice before this match and both times it was the...
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu sets goal of winning a title and playing 'fearless tennis': "Just not thinking about consequences, just going for it"
Emma Raducanu is revering to her natural instincts when it comes to tennis of just being fearless on the court and hopefully, it will win her the title she wants. The goal for Raducanu in 2023 is rather simple. She wants to take the next step and win a trophy so her US Open one doesn't feel too lonely in the trophy cabinet. Her first chance to do so will happen at the Auckland ASB Classic but the competition will be tricky due to the presence of players like Gauff.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic receives warm welcome on return to Australia with doubles loss in Adelaide
Novak Djokovic was warmly welcomed by the Adeladie crowd upon his first entrance of a tennis court inhte country since last year. The Serbian wasn't warmly welcomed last year as he was ultimately deported from the country over the vaccine issues. Public polling showed that he wasn't the most popular figure in the country during that time as his reluctance to get vaccinated did not sit well with a country that had some of the longest lockdowns in the whole world.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal continues to rubbish retirement rumours despite Norrie loss at United Cup: "Don't keep going with it because I'm here to keep playing tennis"
Rafael Nadal was once again forced to shut down retirement talks after he suffered somewhat of a surprising defeat to Cameron Norrie at the United Cup. It wasn't the best Nadal can play tennis and raised a few eyebrows among his fans but it was the first match in this new campaign and it's not a big deal. As always, the Spaniard was asked about his retirement and he had to shut down talks of it, once again. Speaking about it, Nadal asked the media to stop asking:
tennisuptodate.com
"It's been tougher more mentally and emotionally" - Leylah Fernandez on expectations following first match win of 2023 season in Auckland
Canada’s 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opened her 2023 season with an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win Monday over 15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic. Third-seeded Fernandez needed only 61 minutes to sweep by the Czech teenager, who entered the main draw on a...
