NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
New charges for suspect arrested after NE Ga police chase
A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker had outstanding warrants from Habersham...
2 killed, several injured in DeKalb County crash, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed and several others were hurt in a crash that happened New Year's Day, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Police Department. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. along I-20 eastbound near Turner Hill Road, according to the...
Gun, drugs recovered following New Year’s weekend DUI arrests in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Six people are celebrating the new year behind bars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Over the holiday weekend, the Sandy Springs Police Department traffic units made six DUI arrests. During those traffic stops, they also recovered a stolen gun, a...
Pedestrian hit by minivan, dies at Upstate hospital
A pedestrian was hit by a minivan early Monday morning and died at an Oconee County hospital.
$22 million of methamphetamine seized during traffic stop in Hall County, say deputies
(HALL COUNTY, Ga.) — Over $20 million worth of drugs were seized in Hall County, according to authorities. Hall County deputies were conducting a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood just after 3 p.m. on Friday. During the stop, deputies reportedly found 305 kilos of liquid methamphetamine.
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Man with outstanding warrants involved in crash revived with Narcan; FEDEX driver alseep at the wheel charged with DUI
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 17 – Nov. 16, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. On Sept. 17, a 31-year-old Loganville man was picked up warrants and transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital after he...
‘It’s a sad day’: Tire shop employee killed by customer who thought car was being stolen, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way just before 1:30 p.m. Once officers arrived, they found...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Overnight motorcycle crash shut down Hwy 78 and critically injured the rider
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 2, 2023) A single vehicle motorcycle crash at about 10:44 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023 on Highway 78 just east of Troy Smith/Rowe Road in Walton County resulted in critical injuries to rider. According to Georgia State Patrol TFC 2 J. Jeffrey, the motorcycle rider was traveling...
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT, K-9 units arrest man charged with wounding teenager during DeKalb County gunfight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of wounding a teenage boy during a shootout in DeKalb County. Police said 21-year-old Daeshun Shropshire was arrested on Dec. 29 for aggravated assault and other charges when police said he shot during an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old boy after the two got into an argument.
Gwinnett firefighters respond to house fire in Dacula
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a house fire in Dacula on Saturday afternoon, officials say. Firefighters arrived in Dacula just before 3 p.m., finding a house engulfed in flames. Officials say they received a call from someone driving by the home, who alerted them of the fire.
Man facing forgery charges in 3 Ga. counties after being accused of stealing mail
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges in three counties after police say he was found with stolen mail. Athens-Clarke County police say they found 38-year-old Jason Charlie Williamson, of Nicholson, at a downtown Athens bank while he was trying to cash a stolen check on Dec. 29.
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing man who was last seen along Salem Church Road. Officials say Shawn Fuller was last seen Saturday afternoon wearing camouflage and green pants. Officials say if you know anything, contact the...
Drive-by shooting in Anderson Co. leaves 1 dead, coroner says
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a shooting left one person dead on Friday night.
accesswdun.com
Two men arrested in $22 million drug seizure in Hall County
Two men were arrested Friday shortly after 10 p.m. during a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood. Authorities conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrests of Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Adolfo Solorio Garcia, 31. The stop was directed by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
FireRescue1
More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
WYFF4.com
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in SC apartment shooting was sister of mall shooting victim earlier this year, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — The coroner's office has released the name of the 18-year-old woman shot and killed at an Anderson apartment complex and confirms to WYFF News 4 that she was the sister of a teen shot and killed at Anderson Mall earlier this year. Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons...
Man charged with homicide of 7-week-old infant in South Carolina
Following the autopsy, the coroner confirmed that the infant died from blunt force head trauma, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
New Georgia House member resigns after arrest on drug, elder exploitation charges
WINDER, Ga. — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will...
