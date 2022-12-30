After fatal shooting in downtown Sarasota a year ago, officials plan for a smooth New Year's Eve

Mississippi State football's thrilling win in the ReliaQuest Bowl ended with a commitment Monday. All because of Mike Leach. After the Bulldogs' 19-10 win over Illinois in Tampa, Florida, Mississippi State running backs coach Jason Washington popped the question on the field to Mary Yeomans, a learning specialist for football and women's basketball on the Mississippi State athletics academic staff.

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO