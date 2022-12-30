Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Construction, book policies, recreation among issues facing area communities in 2023
Blight remediation, school book policies, recreational improvements and police staffing are among issues and projects on the agendas of area communities in 2023. Tribune-Review reporters compiled the highlights of what’s ahead. Westmoreland politics. Most key courthouse offices will be up for election this year. Races for county commissioner, controller,...
messengerpaper.com
Steel Center for Career and Technical Education Receives $4 Million Grant for Renovations
On Thursday, December 22, 2022, Steel Center for Career and Technical Education formally announced that the school will be receiving a $4 million dollar grant award from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program or “RACP”. This grant program is administered by the Governor’s Office of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Homeowner's obscenity contrasts with neighbor's generosity
I visited a super light display on Bernice Drive in North Huntingdon. Kudos to the folks who spend the time and effort to present this display each year and provide an opportunity to raise funds for a great cause. While enjoying the light show, my curiosity drew my eyes to...
977rocks.com
Rep. Metcalfe’s Career Comes To An End
As the calendar year comes to an end, so does the legislative career of Butler County’s longest serving state representative. Republican Daryl Metcalfe of Cranberry is in his final days of serving the 12th District—which he has done since 1998. Metcalfe has been a controversial figure during his...
wtae.com
Westmoreland County District Attorney's office launches Crimewatch website
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli is hoping social media can become vital for law enforcement in the county. The district attorney's office launched theCrimewatch online platform earlier this year in the hopes of engaging with the community. "It's about community safety," Ziccarelli said. "The more...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Highlands School District switches to remote instruction, offers counseling in response to police shootings
Highlands School District officials announced a shift to a remote learning schedule Tuesday in response to the fatal shooting of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire on Monday in Brackenridge. A huge police presence and incident unfolded Monday around noon in the Brackenridge and Tarentum communities resulting in an hours-long series...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lawsuit alleges improprieties in cosmetology school
A former employee is suing the Fountain of Youth Academy of Cosmetology and its owner alleging financial improprieties, defamation and retaliation. Jennifer Michael, of Hopewell, filed the complaint against the school and owner Cheri Herold on Tuesday in federal court. It also includes claims under the state whistleblower act. Herold,...
wtae.com
Meet first Allegheny County babies of 2023
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Fox Chapel family is celebrating the new year with a new addition. Here's the first UPMC Pittsburgh baby of the year. Little Madison Lee Pofi was scheduled to arrive into the world on Jan. 23, but she had other plans. Her mom, Natalie, started...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Lest we forget — Apollo Police Officer Leonard C. Miller
Apollo police Officer Leonard C. Miller was a distinguished graduate of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Academy. He began his full-time tour of duty Jan. 1, 1980. Miller, the first Black police officer for Apollo, was killed at age 21 in the line of duty on Jan. 3, 1980.
Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision
The firing stemmed from events on or around June 19, 2021, when an alcohol-fueled evening of police revelry closed with two Zone 5 officers in the same bed, according to court testimony by both officers. The post Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County-owned garbage hauler increases garbage fee by 75% in neighboring community
A resident of Sewickley Hills in the northern part of Allegheny County is outraged that his fee for hauling garbage will increase by 75%, and he is accusing the borough and garbage hauler Valley Waste Services of Beaver Falls of corruption, malfeasance and price gouging. Valley Waste is owned by...
wccsradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues since December....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Artist from Export proposes mural to cover Route 22 underpass graffiti
As pedestrians and cyclists on the Westmoreland Heritage Trail pass near the Cozy Inn Cutoff, they head underneath William Penn Highway, where the underpass is covered with all manner of graffiti. If Export native Christina Donahoe has her way, however, later this year, it will be covered with the largest...
pghcitypaper.com
CP Jail Watch: Surprise inspections by Klein and O'Connor
"Kids also reported that [correctional officers] talk to them like they hate them and are uncomfortable and don’t feel safe when they are strip searched." Surprise inspections led by two Jail Oversight Board members raise new concerns about sanitation, dire understaffing, mental health care, and conditions for teenagers at the county jail.
pbrtv.com
Romigh returns to the air
Beaver County stations WBVP (1230 Beaver Falls; W257EA 93.3 Beaver Falls) and WMBA (1460 Ambridge; W293CR 95.7 Ambridge) welcomed Mike Romigh back to the stations as hope of “Live Mic with Mike Romigh”. This is his third stint at the stations having worked there in the 1980s and returning to 2014 to host Teleforum. In 2017 he began work at the Beaver County Humane Society from which he recently retired and had been filling in for various hosts.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 2, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. A-K Health Foundation to offer EMT certification course. The Allegheny-Kiski...
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Address suicide by respecting mental health
It is always hard to lose a loved one. Whether it happens because of disease or accident or criminal act, death is a gut punch. It hits hard and deep. It is aching and empty. When the loss is self-inflicted, it leaves something else behind. Families and friends can struggle with questions. What did I miss? What could I have done? Why did this happen?
DA: Police justified in shooting of Johnstown man in November
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced police were justified in their use of deadly force following a high-speed, multi-county chase that left a Johnstown man dead. Krysten Pretlor, 35, died from a gunshot wound following a 45-mile multi-county police chase that put people’s lives in danger. Ziccarelli said […]
Crews battle Beaver County fire
Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
