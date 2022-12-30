ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Construction, book policies, recreation among issues facing area communities in 2023

Blight remediation, school book policies, recreational improvements and police staffing are among issues and projects on the agendas of area communities in 2023. Tribune-Review reporters compiled the highlights of what’s ahead. Westmoreland politics. Most key courthouse offices will be up for election this year. Races for county commissioner, controller,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Rep. Metcalfe’s Career Comes To An End

As the calendar year comes to an end, so does the legislative career of Butler County’s longest serving state representative. Republican Daryl Metcalfe of Cranberry is in his final days of serving the 12th District—which he has done since 1998. Metcalfe has been a controversial figure during his...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Highlands School District switches to remote instruction, offers counseling in response to police shootings

Highlands School District officials announced a shift to a remote learning schedule Tuesday in response to the fatal shooting of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire on Monday in Brackenridge. A huge police presence and incident unfolded Monday around noon in the Brackenridge and Tarentum communities resulting in an hours-long series...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lawsuit alleges improprieties in cosmetology school

A former employee is suing the Fountain of Youth Academy of Cosmetology and its owner alleging financial improprieties, defamation and retaliation. Jennifer Michael, of Hopewell, filed the complaint against the school and owner Cheri Herold on Tuesday in federal court. It also includes claims under the state whistleblower act. Herold,...
HOPEWELL, PA
wtae.com

Meet first Allegheny County babies of 2023

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Fox Chapel family is celebrating the new year with a new addition. Here's the first UPMC Pittsburgh baby of the year. Little Madison Lee Pofi was scheduled to arrive into the world on Jan. 23, but she had other plans. Her mom, Natalie, started...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision

The firing stemmed from events on or around June 19, 2021, when an alcohol-fueled evening of police revelry closed with two Zone 5 officers in the same bed, according to court testimony by both officers. The post Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY

The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues since December....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Artist from Export proposes mural to cover Route 22 underpass graffiti

As pedestrians and cyclists on the Westmoreland Heritage Trail pass near the Cozy Inn Cutoff, they head underneath William Penn Highway, where the underpass is covered with all manner of graffiti. If Export native Christina Donahoe has her way, however, later this year, it will be covered with the largest...
EXPORT, PA
pghcitypaper.com

CP Jail Watch: Surprise inspections by Klein and O'Connor

"Kids also reported that [correctional officers] talk to them like they hate them and are uncomfortable and don’t feel safe when they are strip searched." Surprise inspections led by two Jail Oversight Board members raise new concerns about sanitation, dire understaffing, mental health care, and conditions for teenagers at the county jail.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pbrtv.com

Romigh returns to the air

Beaver County stations WBVP (1230 Beaver Falls; W257EA 93.3 Beaver Falls) and WMBA (1460 Ambridge; W293CR 95.7 Ambridge) welcomed Mike Romigh back to the stations as hope of “Live Mic with Mike Romigh”. This is his third stint at the stations having worked there in the 1980s and returning to 2014 to host Teleforum. In 2017 he began work at the Beaver County Humane Society from which he recently retired and had been filling in for various hosts.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Jan. 2, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. A-K Health Foundation to offer EMT certification course. The Allegheny-Kiski...
TARENTUM, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Address suicide by respecting mental health

It is always hard to lose a loved one. Whether it happens because of disease or accident or criminal act, death is a gut punch. It hits hard and deep. It is aching and empty. When the loss is self-inflicted, it leaves something else behind. Families and friends can struggle with questions. What did I miss? What could I have done? Why did this happen?
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DA: Police justified in shooting of Johnstown man in November

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced police were justified in their use of deadly force following a high-speed, multi-county chase that left a Johnstown man dead. Krysten Pretlor, 35, died from a gunshot wound following a 45-mile multi-county police chase that put people’s lives in danger. Ziccarelli said […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle Beaver County fire

Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

