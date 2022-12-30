Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Milder and breezy ahead of rain
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It will be unseasonably warm across Southwest and Central Virginia this Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the west. Pockets of fog may impact your Tuesday morning commute. Otherwise, a cloudy and very mild day is in the forecast. Breezy southwest winds ahead of an approaching cold front will keep the region warmer than average. Morning temperatures will start in the cool 40s and 50s while afternoon highs will warm up into the middle and upper 60s.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Mild trend continues, midweek rain
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The mild weather pattern will continue through the next few days. However, a midweek storm system will bring rain and cooler conditions by the latter half of the week. Areas of fog will impact the Monday morning commute. When driving through foggy conditions, remember to...
thewashingtondailynews.com
When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC
Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials search for two men in Smith Mountain Lake. Virginia Conservation Police are searching...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Atlantic Ocean flounder season runs from through January 31
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-6-2023 opens the Atlantic Ocean commercial flounder season at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The proclamation sets a 35,000-pound offload limit per trip. Properly licensed vessel Captains can possess landing limits for other states, but it is unlawful to offload those fish in...
New Year’s Raffle: 2 winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Central Virginia
There were five winning tickets drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that are worth $1 million.
The Menace of the Marsh the invasive Nutria rats are alleged to be long gone
If you live in the Chesapeake Bay area of Virginia you may be familiar with a critter called "the menace of the marsh." This beaver-like animal is actually a nutria rat AKA a river rat which can grow up to 20 pounds in weight. These aquatic adaptable mammals had become a nuisance and were bad for the echo system so a plan was put in place to eradicate them.
Two $1 million-winning lottery tickets sold in Richmond area
The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle, and two of the tickets were purchased in the Richmond area.
tripsavvy.com
7 Best Beaches in Virginia
Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
WCNC
NC tax changes coming in the new year
North Carolina's gas tax is going up next year by two cents. The personal income tax rate, though, is coming down a quarter of a percent.
The Best Place To Live In Virginia
Virginia offers a variety of lifestyle options, whether you want to live in a big city or in a more remote area. However, here's the best city to live in.
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
WSET
$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
Is the 'tridemic' still happening in Virginia?
Health officials are encouraging Virginians to follow safety tips and get vaccinated in the midst of the holiday gathering season.
wfxrtv.com
Want to become a master gardener?
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer Virginians the opportunity to become master gardeners and give back to their communities with gardening classes across the state. According to the cooperative extension, a statewide program sponsored by Virginia Tech and Virginia State University, participants will get 50...
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off notices
Freezing temperaturesPhoto byTristan HessonUnsplash. Both Appalachian Power and Roanoke Gas warned in September of rate increases that were going to be about $20.00 extra monthly and now customers are complaining of electric bills that are $300 over what they normally pay. Distraught consumers have reached out to WDBJ 7 who contacted AP but there really is no solution at this time except for the bills to be paid. One woman who attempted to get an extension said they only gave her an additional week and her normally $150 bill is now $450.
Record fish caught in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Virginia from Land Big Fish.
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wsvaonline.com
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
Comments / 1