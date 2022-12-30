ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Former Orange County Legislature chair passes away

GOSHEN – Former Orange County Legislature Chairwoman Roxanne Donnery of Highland Falls died on Monday. State Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson and the Orange County Democratic Party announced her passing. Jacobson credited Donnery’s leadership with saving the county-owned Valley View nursing home instead of becoming a private facility. And he said...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views

If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Metzger takes oath as Ulster County executive

ROSENDALE – Jen Metzger took the oath of office as the new Ulster County executive Monday, succeeding fellow Democrat Pat Ryan who is now representing the 19th Congressional District in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado attended the ceremony at the Rosendale Theater, a swearing-in that attracted elected...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie firefighters answer more than 5,000 calls in 2022

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s professional firefighters, members of IAFF Local 596, responded to 5,428 calls for service in 2022, with the last one coming in at 11:40 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The call volume is a 16 percent increase over 2021. The firefighters, operating...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”

Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’

Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Community Foundation awards grants to programs serving seniors

MONTGOMERY – The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan has announced the recipients of its 2022 Make a Difference grants. The Make a Difference Fund was established by the leadership of the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan in 2003 to meet emerging needs in the areas in which it serves and has awarded $10,500 to start 2023. The money is being distributed to five nonprofit organizations that are addressing the needs of seniors and their caregivers in Orange and Sullivan counties.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

First baby born in 2023 at St. Anthony Community Hospital

WARWICK – Joseph and Sara Capezza of Chester are the proud parents of the first baby born in 2023 at St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick. Kinsley came into the world at 10:12 a.m. weighing seven pounds, seven ounces, and was 20 ¼ inches long. St. Antony Hospital...
WARWICK, NY
wrfalp.com

NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monroe couple celebrates birth of first baby of New Year in Warwick

WARWICK – Faith Eileen Kis, the daughter of Jennifer and Steven Kis, was the first New Year’s Day baby born at St. Anthony Hospital in Warwick on Sunday. Faith Eileen weight eight pounds, three ounces and was 20 ½ inches long when she was welcomed into the family at 7:07 a.m.
WARWICK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Maher sworn in as new state assemblyman

WALDEN – Most Precious Blood School in Walden, where Brian Maher went to school as a youngster, held a packed audience Saturday while area dignitaries sang his praises as a former mayor of Walden, town supervisor of Montgomery, and executive director of the Purple Heart Mission and now watched him take the oath of office as the representative of the newly drawn State Assembly District 101.
WALDEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Imperati officially sworn in as Dutchess County Sheriff

WAPPINGERS FALLS – Republican Kirk Imperati was sworn in as Dutchess County Sheriff on Sunday before a large crowd of family, friends, coworkers, and supporters. His oath of office was administered by his uncle, 44-year Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Paul Sullivan. The judge also administered the oath to Imperati when he graduated from the law enforcement academy 33 years ago.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arteta takes oath as new Orange County sheriff

Share on facebook Facebook Share on twitter Twitter Share on linkedin LinkedIn Share on email Email Share on print Print. GOSHEN- Orange County’s new sheriff, Paul Arteta, was sworn in on Sunday as County Clerk Kelly Eskew administered the oath of office at the county’s emergency services center.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Eachus takes oath as assemblyman

NEW WINDSOR – Former Orange County Legislator Chris Eachus was sworn in on Monday as the new state assemblyman from the 99th District of Eastern Orange County. Eachus is a retired science teacher in the Newburgh school system. New Windsor Town Justice George Meyers Jr. administered the oath to...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

