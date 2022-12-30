Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Walgreens’ plans to develop fulfillment center in Orange County may be scrapped
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Walgreens’ plans to create a micro-fulfillment center in a giant warehouse-distribution center on Union Avenue in the Town of Newburgh may not come to fruition. There is an issue with the state that is apparently holding up the deal and while details are unknown,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Orange County Legislature chair passes away
GOSHEN – Former Orange County Legislature Chairwoman Roxanne Donnery of Highland Falls died on Monday. State Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson and the Orange County Democratic Party announced her passing. Jacobson credited Donnery’s leadership with saving the county-owned Valley View nursing home instead of becoming a private facility. And he said...
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com
5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views
If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
Mid-Hudson News Network
Metzger takes oath as Ulster County executive
ROSENDALE – Jen Metzger took the oath of office as the new Ulster County executive Monday, succeeding fellow Democrat Pat Ryan who is now representing the 19th Congressional District in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado attended the ceremony at the Rosendale Theater, a swearing-in that attracted elected...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie firefighters answer more than 5,000 calls in 2022
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s professional firefighters, members of IAFF Local 596, responded to 5,428 calls for service in 2022, with the last one coming in at 11:40 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The call volume is a 16 percent increase over 2021. The firefighters, operating...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Early morning fire sweeps through Beacon boarding house UPDATE: Alleged arsonist turns himself in to police
BEACON – City of Beacon firefighters responded to “The Guest House” at 925 Wolcott Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a fire on all three floors of the boarding house. Within minutes of arrival, a second alarm was dispatched, bringing additional fire departments and manpower to the scene.
yonkerstimes.com
Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”
Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
How much money has the paper bag fee brought in for New York?
Summary : New York's plastic bag ban went into effect on March 1, 2020. Some local governments added a 5 cent per paper bag levy to their residents' supermarket bills. More than $8 million has been raised in the two years since the levy was introduced. The money has been used to purchase reusable bags for citizens and charities.
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’
Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
One of the Oldest Covered Bridges in the Country is in New Paltz, NY
The Hudson Valley is steeped in history. From George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY to the D&H Canal that runs through towns from Port Jervis to Kingston, there are signs of the past everywhere you look. Another centuries-old monument in New Paltz, NY is celebrating a milestone birthday. Record-Setting Bridges...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Community Foundation awards grants to programs serving seniors
MONTGOMERY – The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan has announced the recipients of its 2022 Make a Difference grants. The Make a Difference Fund was established by the leadership of the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan in 2003 to meet emerging needs in the areas in which it serves and has awarded $10,500 to start 2023. The money is being distributed to five nonprofit organizations that are addressing the needs of seniors and their caregivers in Orange and Sullivan counties.
Mid-Hudson News Network
First baby born in 2023 at St. Anthony Community Hospital
WARWICK – Joseph and Sara Capezza of Chester are the proud parents of the first baby born in 2023 at St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick. Kinsley came into the world at 10:12 a.m. weighing seven pounds, seven ounces, and was 20 ¼ inches long. St. Antony Hospital...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Organization ‘Red Hook Responds’ delivers nearly 9,000 meals in 2022
RED HOOK – Volunteer organization Red Hook Responds delivered 8,955 meals free of charge to Red Hook and Rhinebeck residents in need in 2022, serving an average of 25 meals per day. Founded in April 2020 by Daniel Budd and Chris Donohue in response to the pandemic, Red Hook...
Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors To Newburgh Casino [PHOTOS]
As the Hudson Valley anxiously waited for the news as to when the doors to the new Resorts World Casino would open, the announcement came just recently that the official grand opening was set for Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am. Earlier this week we were treated to a sneak peak...
wrfalp.com
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31
Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monroe couple celebrates birth of first baby of New Year in Warwick
WARWICK – Faith Eileen Kis, the daughter of Jennifer and Steven Kis, was the first New Year’s Day baby born at St. Anthony Hospital in Warwick on Sunday. Faith Eileen weight eight pounds, three ounces and was 20 ½ inches long when she was welcomed into the family at 7:07 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Maher sworn in as new state assemblyman
WALDEN – Most Precious Blood School in Walden, where Brian Maher went to school as a youngster, held a packed audience Saturday while area dignitaries sang his praises as a former mayor of Walden, town supervisor of Montgomery, and executive director of the Purple Heart Mission and now watched him take the oath of office as the representative of the newly drawn State Assembly District 101.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Imperati officially sworn in as Dutchess County Sheriff
WAPPINGERS FALLS – Republican Kirk Imperati was sworn in as Dutchess County Sheriff on Sunday before a large crowd of family, friends, coworkers, and supporters. His oath of office was administered by his uncle, 44-year Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Paul Sullivan. The judge also administered the oath to Imperati when he graduated from the law enforcement academy 33 years ago.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arteta takes oath as new Orange County sheriff
Share on facebook Facebook Share on twitter Twitter Share on linkedin LinkedIn Share on email Email Share on print Print. GOSHEN- Orange County’s new sheriff, Paul Arteta, was sworn in on Sunday as County Clerk Kelly Eskew administered the oath of office at the county’s emergency services center.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eachus takes oath as assemblyman
NEW WINDSOR – Former Orange County Legislator Chris Eachus was sworn in on Monday as the new state assemblyman from the 99th District of Eastern Orange County. Eachus is a retired science teacher in the Newburgh school system. New Windsor Town Justice George Meyers Jr. administered the oath to...
