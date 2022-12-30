An off-duty Ranlo Police officer will face a first-degree murder charge in relation to a domestic dispute incident on New Year's Day. Ranlo Police were called to Burlington Avenue at 2:15 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found that off-duty Officer Kwaku Riley Agyapon had been stabbed multiple times related to a domestic dispute incident and had discharged his service weapon, killing the stabbing suspect, according to a release from the town of Ranlo.

