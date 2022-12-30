ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

WFAE

Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County

An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Man Jailed On Felony Charge

29-year old Lamontae Marquis Smith of Taylorsville was arrested on New Year’s Day by Hickory Police . He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed gun. Smith was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $2,500. Tuesday, January 3rd is listed as a court date.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
YAHOO!

Off-duty Ranlo Police officer faces murder charge related to New Year's Day incident

An off-duty Ranlo Police officer will face a first-degree murder charge in relation to a domestic dispute incident on New Year's Day. Ranlo Police were called to Burlington Avenue at 2:15 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found that off-duty Officer Kwaku Riley Agyapon had been stabbed multiple times related to a domestic dispute incident and had discharged his service weapon, killing the stabbing suspect, according to a release from the town of Ranlo.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots December 30th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, December 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
860wacb.com

Two Catawba County Men Charged With Attempted Murder In McDowell County

Two Catawba County men have been charged with attempted murder in McDowell County. The charges date back to an incident that took place in October. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez of Long View and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson of Hickory with attempted first-degree murder.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Arrested By Hickory Police On Sunday

A Taylorsville woman is facing charges after she was arrested on Sunday. Antoinette Marie McCullough, age 38, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. She’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving with license revoked and defrauding an innkeeper. She was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $7,500. McCullough has a court date scheduled for Tuesday, January 3rd in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Assault And Resisting Arrest Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year old Jonathan Stewart Lackey of Taylorsville on December 26th. He was charged with assault on a female, simple assault, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Lackey was released from custody under a $10,000 secured bond. His court appearance is scheduled for January 30th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC

