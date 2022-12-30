Read full article on original website
Related
Madalina Cojocari still missing, police continue to ask for tips in confounding case
CORNELIUS, N.C. — It's been 42 days since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last spotted getting off her school bus on Nov. 21, 2022, in Cornelius, North Carolina. She hasn't been seen since. In a complicated and confusing turn of events, Madalina wasn't reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari,...
WBTV
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Salisbury has been charged in a homicide in Maggie Valley, according to police. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, is in custody at the Haywood County Detention Center without bond. According to the report, Maggie Valley police responded to a disturbance call on New Year’s...
North Carolina off-duty officer involved in deadly domestic dispute charged with murder
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An off-duty officer who was involved in a deadly New Year’s domestic dispute has been charged with murder by the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office, Ranlo Police confirmed Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday on New Year’s Day on Burlington Ave. […]
Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County
An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
WCNC
CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Man Jailed On Felony Charge
29-year old Lamontae Marquis Smith of Taylorsville was arrested on New Year’s Day by Hickory Police . He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed gun. Smith was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $2,500. Tuesday, January 3rd is listed as a court date.
Off-duty officer charged with murder following domestic dispute in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An off-duty Ranlo police officer has been charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Town of Ranlo. Officials say they responded to a call for service just before 2 a.m. on Burlington Avenue near...
YAHOO!
Off-duty Ranlo Police officer faces murder charge related to New Year's Day incident
An off-duty Ranlo Police officer will face a first-degree murder charge in relation to a domestic dispute incident on New Year's Day. Ranlo Police were called to Burlington Avenue at 2:15 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found that off-duty Officer Kwaku Riley Agyapon had been stabbed multiple times related to a domestic dispute incident and had discharged his service weapon, killing the stabbing suspect, according to a release from the town of Ranlo.
WBTV
Three killed in industrial accident on E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, Medic says
3 dead after scaffolding collapse at E. Morehead St. construction site, officials say. Two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment. 3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. According to Charlotte Fire, the fatalities and injuries...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots December 30th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, December 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Several families at Statesville apartments without water for more than a week
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Since Christmas Eve, more than a dozen families at the Forest Park Gardens apartments in Statesville have been without water. It’s not how anyone at the complex wanted to start the new year. “We have to try to figure out how to shower, wash clothes,...
860wacb.com
Two Catawba County Men Charged With Attempted Murder In McDowell County
Two Catawba County men have been charged with attempted murder in McDowell County. The charges date back to an incident that took place in October. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez of Long View and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson of Hickory with attempted first-degree murder.
WBTV
New life for the old mall: Rowan Co. Commissioners to hold public hearing on mall renovations
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Commissioners in Rowan County have set a public hearing this week to deal with a proposed plan to finance up to $30.1 million for renovations at the West End Plaza. The Salisbury Mall, now known as the West End Plaza, was purchased by Rowan County...
‘We don’t want it’: Neighbors push back against Monroe development
MONROE, N.C. — An empty lot in Monroe could become a development with more than 300 single-family homes. An unknown developer hopes for rezoning approval this week at a city meeting. Residents who live in the area are pushing back against the proposal. Carol Benston and at least a...
Power restored for over 3,000 after outage in south Charlotte, Duke Energy says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers now have power again following an outage in south Charlotte Saturday afternoon, the company's outage map reported. The outage was first reported just before noon Saturday with about 3,277 being impacted, officials said. Power was restored in the area as of 1:45 p.m., according to Duke Energy.
CMPD investigating death after juvenile shot in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Sunday morning they are conducting a death investigation in after finding a body in north Charlotte. The investigation took place on Moretz Avenue, which is near North Graham Street. CMPD said officers responded to an assaults with a deadly weapon call just...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Arrested By Hickory Police On Sunday
A Taylorsville woman is facing charges after she was arrested on Sunday. Antoinette Marie McCullough, age 38, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. She’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving with license revoked and defrauding an innkeeper. She was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $7,500. McCullough has a court date scheduled for Tuesday, January 3rd in Newton.
860wacb.com
Assault And Resisting Arrest Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year old Jonathan Stewart Lackey of Taylorsville on December 26th. He was charged with assault on a female, simple assault, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Lackey was released from custody under a $10,000 secured bond. His court appearance is scheduled for January 30th.
qcnews.com
Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim
Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief.
Comments / 0