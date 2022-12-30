ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
Parade

Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer, Dead at 67

Fred White, a drummer for legendary '70s supergroup Earth, Wind & Fire, has died. He was 67. His older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White, confirmed the news via Instagram on Jan. 2, posting a few photos of his younger brother with the musical act alongside an emotional note. "Dearest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy