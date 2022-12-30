Read full article on original website
Poland asks UN to step in as it pushes Germany for WWII reparations
Poland on Tuesday appealed to the U.N. chief to step in and assist Warsaw as it looks to secure reparations from Germany amid alleged resistance from Berlin.
Poland says Germany refused talks on WW2 reparations
WARSAW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Germany has rebuffed the latest push by Poland's nationalist government for vast reparations over World War Two, saying in response to a diplomatic note that the issue was closed, the foreign ministry in Warsaw said on Tuesday.
Kat Cammack Visits the Troops in Greece, Middle East Over Christmas Holiday
U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., visited with American servicemembers on military bases in the Middle East during a congressional delegation trip over the Christmas holiday. The delegation made stops in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Greece, visiting with U.S. servicemembers serving across Europe and the Middle East. While there, they served lunch to and ate with enlisted servicemembers from their home districts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, hearing from them about their missions and their time in the U.S. Armed Forces. The members also visited with local children at an educational center at one of the stops.
