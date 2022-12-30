ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

2022 was a big year for EV battery plants in the U.S. How big? $73 billion big

By Camila Domonoske
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yvx7k_0jyUfHMK00

These days, billion-dollar plants to make the massive batteries that power electric vehicles are announced so often that — even if you follow the auto industry — it's hard to keep track of them all.

Did you hear about the one from KORE Power in Arizona? Samsung and Stellantis in Indiana? The Chinese project in Michigan, the Norwegian one in Georgia, the Japanese one in South Carolina?

Or, if you aren't impressed by a billion dollars any more, how about the $5 billion electric vehicle and battery project in Georgia? No, not that one — the other one.

All these factories — plus even bigger ones from Ford and General Motors — are part of a remarkable industrial shift.

Automakers are preparing for electric vehicles, currently around 6% of new vehicle sales in the United States, to conquer a huge share of the market in just a few years. That means companies will need a tremendous number of batteries.

The think tank Atlas Public Policy recently tallied all the announced projects located in the United States, as part of research supported by an automaker trade alliance, and provided updated numbers to NPR in December. All told, the group counted more than $128 billion of announced investments into electric vehicle plants, battery plants and battery recycling.

In 2022 alone, companies announced more than $73 billion in planned projects — more than three times the previous record, set in 2021.

Beyond the battery belt, production is spreading to many parts of the U.S.

Political pressure is building on companies involved with battery production to reduce reliance on China and create American jobs. China currently hosts as much as 90% of global production of some key components for batteries.

But there are also business reasons for moving to the U.S., as companies seek to rapidly expand output and avoid supply chain disruptions.

"It helps us with logistics cost, it helps us with material costs," Volkswagen of America's then-president Scott Keogh told NPR last January about moving production to the United States. "It'll be a dramatic, dramatic, dramatic help having the supply chain localized, having the car here and, frankly, just having enough production slots."

In the last year, the company has opened a new electric assembly line at its Chattanooga plant (cost of conversion: $800 million), with batteries sourced from a new SKI plant located a few hours away in Georgia (price tag: $2.6 billion).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNrIX_0jyUfHMK00

Many of the new U.S. projects are going up in the Southeast, earning the region the nickname the "battery belt." But Tom Taylor, an analyst with Atlas, says the trend is geographically wider than that.

"We've seen announcements ... all over the country, and not just announcements, but really big announcements," he says. "In some states [these are] some of the largest, if not the largest, economic development projects in the state's history."

All told, companies say those plants will create more than 150,000 direct jobs, according to Taylor.

Now comes the hard part... opening the plants

It's much easier to announce a new battery plant than to actually open one. Tesla, which pioneered these kinds of plants, is currently facing headwinds at its new Berlin Gigafactory.

And while GM has successfully opened a new battery plant in Ohio, CEO Mary Barra had to defend the slow pace of production there on a recent call with investors.

"Let's step back and recognize that the Ohio plant is the size of 30 football fields, and it will employ over 1,000 people," she said. "Making sure we had all our people there and trained has taken a little longer than expected."

Given the challenges of executing projects this big, it's fair to view all the announced figures with a dash of skepticism.

And that's particularly concerning to some critics, because not all of those billions of dollars are coming from companies — a big chunk of it is footed by taxpayers.

Nearly $14 billion in state and local subsidies went to electric vehicle plants and battery factories this year, according to the subsidy watchdog group Good Jobs First, which has criticized both the size of the subsidies and the lack of transparency around them.

But boosters and critics alike agree on one thing: vast quantities of money will likely be pouring into new U.S.-based battery plants for a while.

Most of the announcements tallied by Atlas predated a national climate bill that passed this summer, which included hefty incentives for U.S.-based electric vehicle manufacturing.

Given that, "it's a reasonable assumption that that number is going to keep going up," Taylor says.

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Top Speed

Prices For New And Used Tesla Models Are Sinking Fast

Early 2022 saw demand for electric vehicles rise sharply, and Tesla, one of the foremost EV producers in the U.S., reaped the benefits. The price of fuel, bolstered by the Russian attack on Ukraine, continued to rise, and many Americans began swapping their fossil fuel-propelled vehicle for a more environmentally-friendly Tesla. This isn't a surprise, since Tesla has long been a leader in the EV landscape and thus has created a niche and dedicated following. Though Tesla's year started out with the automaker riding high, 2022 is ending on a sour note with prices for its new and used models free-falling.
insideevs.com

Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024

According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
lonelyplanet.com

3 major changes shaking up travel for Americans in 2023

Planning for a trip in 2023? We’re here to help you navigate the complex changes happening in the world of travel next year, from new biometric rules to new entry fees for travel to Europe. Once again, rules are changing for travelers in 2023, with new systems being put...
Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
torquenews.com

Tesla's v4 Supercharger Provides Megawatt Charging for Everyone

Tesla is building v4 superchargers and these superchargers will provide insanely fast charging speed for all EVs that use them. Last month at the Tesla Semi event, Tesla revealed that mega chargers will have megawatt charging capability for the Tesla Semi. Tesla will be producing a multi-megawatt megawatt charger for the Tesla Semi and for the Cybertruck, there will also be a v4 Supercharger with megawatt charging capability.
TheStreet

Big Tech's $4.5 Trillion Bloodbath

It's a real bloodbath -- one that tech has probably not seen since the internet bubble burst in 2000. This disaster can be measured by different parameters. One set is the individual fortunes at stake. At the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, the rankings of the world's...
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
156K+
Followers
16K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy