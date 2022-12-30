ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral's beloved Paesano's Italian Fresh Market permanently closes after Ian

By Samantha Neely, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago
An Italian staple in Southwest Florida will not be returning.

After serving the Cape Coral community since 1986, Paesano's Italian Fresh Market confirmed they have permanently closed after Hurricane Ian destroyed their building.

According to their Facebook page earlier this month, the owners have decided to retire after losing a lot from Hurricane Ian after the Category 4 storm damaged their building.

"We are going to retire. We lost a lot from the Storm and we are getting up in age … it's time to retire," the owners wrote in a comment.

Paesano's was known for having Southwest Florida's largest selection of fresh cut meats, specialty items, and Thumann's deli coldcuts. The market also featured "la trattoria al fresco," which is an outdoor patio where patrons could enjoy authentic Italian lunches and drinks.

Upon confirmation of Paesano's no longer returning to Lafayette Street, residents flooded their post with comments expressing sadness over the market not returning, as well as appreciation and well wishes for their next steps.

Paesano's owners thanked patrons online for checking in on them following Ian's hit on the region, further elaborating their tough decision to retire from their beloved community. The registered officers for Paesano Foods Inc. are Jerry and Rose Furio, with Jerry listed as the president.

"We decided to retire. We have been playing deli and butcher shop for 44 years, that's including Chicago … it looked like it was our way out, we've been thinking about retiring, so we decided we're up and we're getting up in age," the owners wrote on Facebook. "Before we get too old, we're already getting body parts replaced … better to retire. Thank you for thinking of us."

The News-Press was unable to get ahold of Paesano's owners to get a further comment.

