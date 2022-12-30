ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MA

Is she really 'Tough as Nails'? Marshfield mason competes on new season of CBS reality show

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

MARSHFIELD − She's used to building residential patios and constructing cobblestone walkways on the South Shore with the help of her three kids, but Marshfield resident and small-business owner Renee Kolar recently stepped thousands of miles outside her comfort zone as a reality TV show contestant on CBS's "Tough as Nails."

In a new season premiering Wednesday, Kolar is one of 12 tradespeople who repurposed shipping containers, replaced old boat moorings, built engines and participated in more than a dozen other physical, mental and technical contests in California as they battled to win the "Tough as Nails" title. The show, now in its fourth season, tests tradespeople's strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness at real-world job sites as they compete both individually and as a team to win tens of thousands of dollars in prizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhaOj_0jyUf5qr00

Kolar, 52, owns the Marshfield-based Yardscapes by Renee & Sons, a dry masonry business she runs with the help of her grown children. She started in the business in May 2020 after working as a performer with the Ringling Bros. circus and earning an elementary teaching degree.

"When I started my business and saw ('Tough as Nails') air, I thought, 'Huh, that's what we do,'" Kolar said. "I thought, 'Why not give it a whirl?' I didn't know it would get this far, but I'm definitely proud. I met some amazing people. Even the people behind the scenes were just so encouraging. During the show, there are little moments when you mess up, but you recover and you can still sit there and learn from it and try again the next day. I'm proud of making it, of being on the show, of doing what I did."

Born in New Jersey to a family of five girls, Kolar said she was always the sibling who was working alongside her dad on small projects.

"I was the daughter that did everything with my dad outside. I learned the little things, fixed things around the house, did a lot of the yardwork," she said. "I just picked up a lot from him and once I decided to stay home with my kids, I started (working for a mason in Scituate)."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvvQY_0jyUf5qr00

She then became the foreman of the company and two years ago started her own business, helped largely by her 24-year-old daughter Julia and sons Charlie and James, 19 and 21 years old, respectively.

She applied to be on "Tough as Nails" ahead of Season 3, and was chosen for Season 4. She filmed the show in California over two months and said it took a lot of training to feel prepared.

"You have to be physically capable of doing a lot of tasks and heavy lifting, and you're competing against these other people who are able to do it all. It's also a mental thing. You have to be mentally ready," she said.

Before the competition, Kolar said she wanted to emphasize her strengths − working as a team and physical fitness − and work on her weaknesses, like slowing down to fully assess a situation or feeling overwhelmed.

"When you wake up (on the show), your mind is already racing. ... You have to find that head space where you think 'OK, I can do this,'" she said. "You have high moments and low moments, but you can always come back. It's a very rewarding feeling to keep trying. I feel like I became a better person."

Season 4 of "Tough as Nails," which also features a pipeline laborer from Pennsylvania, a carpenter from New Jersey and a firefighter from New York, premieres at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, on CBS.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Is she really 'Tough as Nails'? Marshfield mason competes on new season of CBS reality show

WOBURN, MA
