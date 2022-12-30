Erie County nears seasonal flu record despite recent drop in cases

Erie County's flu season finally appears to be waning, as cases declined last week by nearly one-third, but it's likely that the 2022-23 flu season will set at least one more record before it ends.

Erie County Department of Health officials reported 410 cases from Dec. 18-24, a 31% decrease from the 598 cases reported the previous week. Flu hospitalizations remained relatively steady, rising during that period from 15 to 16.

"We're not seeing any upticks in flu cases," said Dr. Christopher Clark, Saint Vincent Hospital president. "It's stable here, if not just a bit lower."

Despite the downturn, flu continues to spread across the county as the seasonal total of 4,038 cases is now the second-highest since flu became a reportable disease in 2003. It only trails the 4,449 cases reported in 2019-20.

With plenty of family gatherings and parties over the holidays, flu cases could rise again as more people spread the virus.

"We definitely should be on the lookout for any kind of increase, whether it's flu, COVID-19 or RSV," Clark said. "I hope that any increase would not be dramatic."

Though flu cases declined last week, the virus appears to spreading more among older people. About 26% of last week's cases were people 50 and older, compared to just 16% of the cases for the 2022-23 season.

Older people, babies and those with chronic health problems are the most likely to develop flu-related complications like pneumonia.

Only one flu-related death has been reported in the county so far this season.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decline in Erie County

COVID-19 cases also declined in the county last week, falling from 266 cases reported Dec. 14-20 to 211 cases reported Dec. 21-27, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county's case count has remained relatively stable in recent weeks despite the colder weather and the emergence of new omicron subvariants.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also declined last week, from a daily average of 25.4 to 19, the State Health Department reported.

"Our COVID census has gone down in the last seven days," Clark said Tuesday. "We were at 14 a day in early December, now down to 13 a day, with just 10 (on Tuesday)."

Here is a look at the county's other COVID-19 measurements between Dec. 14-20 and Dec. 21-27, according to the State Health Department:

The rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents declined from 98.4 to 78.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests increased from 12.1% to 13.9%.

The average daily number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators rose from 0.7 to 1.4.

The percentage of emergency department visits due to COVID-19 symptoms dropped from 2.3% to 2.1%.

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce.