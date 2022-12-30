Ringing in the new year means staying on the clock for many workers

It’s a night of high expectations for people who want their celebrations to be memorable. But, for those providing service, New Year’s Eve can be a nonstop, thankless grind.

The host of servers, bartenders, drivers and others behind the scenes generally make the party possible for revelers. Alcohol flows in many locations. For the people on the clock, hopefully, the tips do, too.

One popular spot to ring in the year is Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, a landmark restaurant on Mt. Washington that offers a swanky atmosphere and an eye-level view of the fireworks shows that mark the celebration.

That view is one of the perks of working the holiday, said Laticia Ward, a server, bartender and floor supervisor.

“Up here, you can see the city and beyond, into the suburbs and hills,” she said. “You can see the fireworks go off not just at The Point, but all of the little shows in the background are just beautiful.”

It’s a moment where both the diners and staff pause to enjoy the display together.

“As many times as we have seen the fireworks as the staff, we all take a moment to stop and enjoy,” said Ward, who has worked at the restaurant for six years.

John Bellan, general manager of Monterey Bay, said the crew knows a lot rides financially on Dec. 31. The number of guests can jump from about 200 up to 600 customers.

“It’s all hands on deck,” he said, noting the week between Christmas and New Year’s already is busy as folks who have family in town want to show off the city. For the 130 people who will be working on the holiday, it means “bringing your A game.”

‘Drink your coffee’

About 70% of Americans are expected to spend at least $50 on food and drinks Dec. 31, according to personal finance website WalletHub. And about 37% are expected to attend parties or dine out.

For Daniel Shaffer at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield, working on New Year’s is almost tradition.

As covid-19 loomed over the past few years, guests are eager to return to something normal, he said.

In the casino business, New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest events on the calendar.

“It’s great for me because, personally, I’ve never been the kind of person who goes out and parties,” said Shaffer, guest services shift manager for the casino in Westmoreland Mall on Route 30.

“The good thing about the casino industry, especially on holidays, is, even if you’re not out with friends and family, you get to help people celebrate,” he said. “You feel the electricity in the atmosphere.”

And guests tend to want to share the good cheer with staff.

“They seem to want to involve the employees in their celebration, and that’s a catalyst to put on a good show and make whatever casino you’re at the talk of the town.”

A typical Saturday head count at the casino is about 4,920 people. For Dec. 31, they’re expecting about 6,200, officials said.

Shaffer’s strategy for himself – and his advice for others – is to be prepared to be busy, especially navigating through crowds that are imbibing, and make sure that things such as champagne glasses are well stocked because you’re going to need extra.

“Drink your coffee in the morning,” he said.

Adjusting to the pandemic

Veltre’s Wedding and Event Center normally is closed New Year’s Eve. But, this year, the family-operated event space is making an exception.

“The last few years, our family hasn’t been able to get together for the holiday because of the pandemic, and someone was always sick,” said Tony Veltre, who owns the business with his wife, Donna.

“This year, we will be working, but we’ll be able to see each other.”

On a ridge on Coxcomb Hill Road in Plum, Veltre’s overlooks the Allegheny River with views of the valley. And bookings are picking up after the pandemic limited events.

In 2022, Veltre’s hosted 160 events and about 30 weddings. In 2023, 30 weddings already have been booked.

“We’ve been pretty busy,” Veltre said.

Chrissy Walters, a bartender at the family-owned Blind Pig Saloon in New Kensington, joked that employees are on the clock on the days most folks are off.

“We work all the fun days,” she said. “Any time there’s something fun going, we’re here.”

But, she noted, it’s a good atmosphere.

“We have found ways to have fun while we’re working, and we have really good customers that help that.”

As with essentially every business, the Blind Pig has adjusted its operations to deal with covid-19.

The bar, for now, is open to the public Tuesdays through Fridays and open for private events on the weekend, including this Saturday.

Though many folks take New Year’s Eve off as part of an extended vacation over the holiday period, Dec. 31 is not a federal holiday like Jan. 1, meaning it’s not a guaranteed day off for many workers.

But Schaffer at Live! Casino Pittsburgh notes that New Year’s Eve is a bit of a different holiday than the other major days.

“There really isn’t another day that rivals it,” he said. “Maybe the Fourth of July, which has a similar long-weekend feel. But most people tend to have their parties at home. New Year’s Eve is when you go out and ring in the new year. It’s a different atmosphere.”