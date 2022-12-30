Read full article on original website
Scientists dig up biologist Gregor Mendel's body and sequence his DNA
We're almost done with 2022, a year that marked the bicentennial of Gregor Mendel's birth. He's known as the father of genetics because his experiments with pea plants established the basic rules of heredity. And to commemorate the 200 years since Mendel's birth, some researchers decided to dig him up and analyze his genes. NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce explains.
ISS astronauts are building objects that couldn’t exist on Earth
A test device aboard the ISS is making new shapes beyond gravity's reach. NASAGravity-defying spare parts are created by filling silicone skins with resin.
How a scrappy African start-up could forever change the world of vaccines
Imagine a world with vaccines not just for global threats like measles and COVID but for all the diseases that afflict people in the world's poorest countries – illnesses that are largely ignored but devastating, such as tuberculosis, dengue and lassa fever. And even for the ongoing epidemic of HIV.
Meet the mineral known as the time lord
The Earth is really old - about 4 1/2 billion years old. And when scientists want to learn about its earliest history, they turn to a mineral that serves as an almost perfect geologic clock. As part of our series Finding Time, NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce looks into a mineral that's been called the time lord.
Encore: Perceiving without seeing: How light resets your internal clock
We mark our days by sunlight. Humans naturally wake up in the morning and fall asleep at night because our eyes use light to help tune our bodies and our clocks. Next in our science series Finding Time, Ari Daniel talks to a man who stays in sync with the sun even though he has been blind for years.
Artificial Intelligence made big leaps in 2022 — is that exciting or scary?
So was 2022 the year that advancements in artificial intelligence made the world a much scarier place, or does it just feel that way? Put another way, did I write this introduction, or did a chat bot?. Brian Christian is author of the bestselling book "The Alignment Problem," and he's...
