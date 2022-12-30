Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Treasury Yields Fall as Uncertainty About 2023 Outlook Lingers, Investors Look to Key Data Releases
Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as uncertainty about the outlook for the new year lingered and investor attention turned to fresh economic data releases due this week. At 8:00 a.m. ET the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down by 8.5 basis points to 3.745%. The 2-year Treasury fell by nearly 5 basis points to trade at 4.345%.
NBC Miami
Gold Surges to 6-Month High, and Analysts Expect Records in 2023
LONDON — The price of gold notched a six-month high early Tuesday, and analysts believe the rally has further to go in 2023. Spot gold peaked just below $1,850 per troy ounce in the early hours, before easing off to trade around $1,838.60 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 1% at $1,845.10.
Wall Street opens 2023 higher after closing out dismal year
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street opened solidly higher on its first trading day of 2023 after closing out its worst year since 2008. Investors will be closely watching moves by central banks in coming months to fight inflation with higher interest rates, all the while bracing for the recession and higher unemployment that could result from those policies. This week markets are looking ahead to a monthly report on the U.S. job market that could provide clues on where the economy is headed. The S&P 500 index was up 0.7% in the early going Tuesday. The Dow was up 0.5% and the Nasdaq was up 1.3%.
NBC Miami
European Markets Higher as Travel Stocks Add 3%
LONDON — European markets were higher in morning trade, as investors assessed China's reopening and awaited minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and European inflation figures. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 2.1%, while Germany's DAX index and France's CAC 40 were both up around 1.4%. Overall,...
NBC Miami
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed as Region Kicks Off 2023
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed to commence the first trading week for the year. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.42% on its first trading session of 2023. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.38% after paring some of its earlier losses – the Kosdaq shed 1.05%.
NBC Miami
Tesla Reports 1.31 Million Deliveries in 2022, Growth of 40% Over Last Year
Tesla just reported 2022 year-end vehicle production and delivery numbers. In the fourth quarter, Tesla reported deliveries of 405,278 vehicles and production of 439,701 vehicles. That brings Tesla's 2022 full year deliveries to around 1.31 million vehicles. In 2021, Tesla reported 308,600 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter, and full-year...
