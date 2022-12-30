Read full article on original website
Morocco prepares to introduce crypto bill
North African country, Morocco is preparing for the introduction of its cryptocurrency regulation bill. According to a recent report, the Central Bank of Morocco has prepared the bill and it’s currently working on how to discuss it with relevant stakeholders in the country. The advancement of cryptocurrency picked up...
‘This contract is unique, but I’m unique’: Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled by Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he had turned down multiple offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the...
Pelé's coffin arrives at cemetery in city he made famous
SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Pelé’s coffin arrived at his final resting place Tuesday as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourned the sports legend. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
At least 70% of Shanghai’s 25M residents infected with COVID, doctor fears
A senior doctor at one of Shanghai’s top hospitals is sounding the alarm on surging COVID-19 cases in China — as he estimates that up to 70% of the city’s population has been infected. Chen Erzhen, the vice president of Ruijin Hospital and a member of Shanghai’s COVID expert advisory panel estimates that at least 70% of the megacity’s 25 million residents have been infected following the easing of the country’s “zero-COVID” policies. “Now the spread of the epidemic in Shanghai is very wide, and it may have reached 70 percent of the population, which is 20 to 30 times more than...
Scroll to launch pre-alpha testnet by January 9
Popular Ethereum Scaling Network, Scroll has announced its plan to launch a pre-alpha testnet. The protocol announced the development in its Tuesday Twitter post. According to the announcement, it will launch the testnet by January 9. Notably, Scroll plans to initiate the pre-alpha testnet in order to roll out some...
