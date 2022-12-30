Read full article on original website
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Funding the Future of Health and Wellness in our CommunityH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
Sip and Savor: Top Sarasota Cocktail Locations for Delicious Drinks and DiningKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
Sarasota's Selby Gardens' new MURT trail offers a tropical oasis for outdoor enthusiastsKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Venice residents express concern over Hurricane Ian debris removal
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents living off of Hatchett Creek Boulevard in Venice are expressing concern over Hurricane Ian debris that is still covering the streets. Residents said the piles line both sides of the street and the biggest concern is the safety of residents in the area. Residents in...
Longboat Observer
Second Ritz-Carlton residences building planned for Quay
Construction of a new residential tower under the Ritz-Carlton banner could begin by the end of 2023 in the Quay Sarasota district, with condominium units selling for between $3.5 million and $11.5 million. The 20-story, 74-unit Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay would be built alongside the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota tower that opened...
Longboat Observer
10 Sarasota events you simply can't miss in 2023
Sarasota is a city filled with life and events to satisfy your curiosity and hobbies. From art exhibits and concerts, to fireworks and pumpkin carving, There is something for everyone in every stage and phase of their lives. Mark your calendars because here are ten sarasota events you simply can’t miss this 2023.
luxury-houses.net
This $18.5 Million Majestic Resort Like Residence is One of The Most Magnificent Estates in Nokomis, Florida
1312 Casey Key Road Home in Nokomis, Florida for Sale. 1312 Casey Key Road, Nokomis, Florida is a magnificent masterpiece along the Gulf Coast provides seclusion and privacy, breathtaking beauty and luxurious quality that leaves a lasting impression, the entire property is automated with a Crestron smart home system and Lutron lighting, integrated security and a fire detection system. This Home in Nokomis offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 11,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1312 Casey Key Road, please contact Valerie Dall’Acqua (Phone: 941-445-7295) & Lisa Napolitano (Phone: 941-993-0025) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Mysuncoast.com
Crash closes lanes of southbound I-75 in Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has closed some southbound lanes of I-75 in Manatee County, between U.S. 301 and State Road 64. Expect delays in the area. Avoid the area if possible.
A Garden PathPhoto byIgnacio Correia 🔴onUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Selby Gardens website and the Sarasota Herald Tribune .
srqmagazine.com
Van Wezel Heirs Protest Using Name to Promote SPAC
The future of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall now has its namesake family doing legal battle with Sarasota city officials. Family for Eugenia and Lewis Van Wezel sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding the family name will no longer be used to promote a new performing arts hall. Tony and...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Jan. 5-11
$40-$80 Visit PerlmanMusicProgramSuncoast.org. They’ve learned, they’ve rehearsed and now it’s time for the Perlman Music Program students to shine. Enjoy this performance, conducted by Maestro Itzhak Perlman himself, that features the program’s string orchestra as well as its chorus. ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’. 7:30 p.m. at...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota celebrates the arrival of 2023
Ron Soto preps Sarasota's beloved pineapple for the New Year's Eve Block party and pineapple drop. Christopher Marville, Kelly Jo Hoskins, Chelsea Guy, Michael Fox are part of the Dreamland Amusements. Gunner, Shara, Rudy and Randy Muth enjoy the Dreamland Amusement games. Grace and John Martin rides the motorcycle carousel.
speedonthewater.com
St. Pete Lunch Run A New Wrinkle In Year-Ending Southwest Florida Boating Tradition
For the past several years, a lunch run from Sarasota to Tampa has been the first of two casual, back-to-back events leading up to the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun in Southwest Florida. But today’s outing had a different destination, thanks to new organizer Scott Ryerson of Sarasota-based Suncoast Powerboat and Yacht Brokerage, and approximately 50 boats headed to Doc Ford’s Rum and Bar Grille at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, Florida
The aftermath of an unknown tornadoPhoto byMick HauptonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Herald Tribune and Wikipedia.
mymanatee.org
59th Street West Information Session Scheduled
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (December 30, 2022) – Residents are invited to learn more about roadway improvements planned for the 59th Street corridor during a special Community Conversation Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the GT Bray Park Gymnasium, 5502 33rd Ave Dr. W., Bradenton, 34209.
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home
An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
fox35orlando.com
FAA: Computer issue that delayed Florida flights has been resolved
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Federal Aviation Administration said a computer issue with one of its air traffic systems – which prompted flight delays at several Florida airports – has been resolved, and that it was working to resume its normal flight schedules. Orlando International Airport, Tampa International Airport,...
luxury-houses.net
A Bayway Isles Mansion on A Point Lot with Magnificent Open Water Views in Saint Petersburg, Florida is Asking for $7.75 Million
6199 54th Street South Home in Saint Petersburg, Florida for Sale. 6199 54th St S, Saint Petersburg, Florida is a waterfront estate was designed to enjoy entertaining and outdoor living with expansive waterfront decks to experience a seamless indoor outdoor living with waterfall surrounded by mature privacy landscape. This Home in Saint Petersburg offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6199 54th Street South, please contact Tammy Campbell McNelis (Phone: 727-455-2351) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
fox13news.com
Heavy fog forces incoming cruise ships to wait 9 hours before docking at Port Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - Fog has dampened vacations for thousands in the Tampa Bay area. The heavy fog Monday morning forced incoming cruise ships to wait for nine hours before docking at Port Tampa Bay. "It was really dense," said passenger Natalie Whitlock. "You could see a couple of ships out...
fox13news.com
Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn
TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
Florida AG ‘shuts down’ Pinellas Co. ‘deceptive’ hot tub and spa cover company
The Florida Attorney General's Office is working to shut down a hot tub and spa cover company for deceptive business practices.
Madeira Beach man impersonated Air Force ‘special agent’ at smoke shop, deputies say
A man was accused of impersonating a U.S. Air Force "special agent" at a Madeira Beach smoke shop.
Cocktail Bar RestaurantsPhoto byQUI NGUYENonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Michael's On East, Veronica Fish and Oyster, State Street Eating House + Cocktails and TripAdvisor.
