Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
Construction, book policies, recreation among issues facing area communities in 2023
Blight remediation, school book policies, recreational improvements and police staffing are among issues and projects on the agendas of area communities in 2023. Tribune-Review reporters compiled the highlights of what’s ahead. Westmoreland politics. Most key courthouse offices will be up for election this year. Races for county commissioner, controller,...
New Laws in the New Year
The New Year is bringing a number of new laws with it. So-called “Driverless cars” will now be allowed in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf signed a bill authorizing the operation and regulation of “highly automated vehicles” with or without a driver behind the wheel, in November. The...
Many prominent residents left lasting legacy
While 2022 had its happy and notable occasions, the county also said goodbye to prominent residents whose many and varied achievements will not soon be forgotten. In January, Bill Green, a Butler native who served as a Boy Scout leader, died at age 76. Green served as spokesman for Dick...
The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Meet first Allegheny County babies of 2023
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Fox Chapel family is celebrating the new year with a new addition. Here's the first UPMC Pittsburgh baby of the year. Little Madison Lee Pofi was scheduled to arrive into the world on Jan. 23, but she had other plans. Her mom, Natalie, started...
New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023
(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania. Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January. Here’s a look at some of the laws that will go into […]
NEW LAWS TAKE EFFECT FOR 2023
The start of the new year brings with it some new laws in Pennsylvania, including the decriminalization of fentanyl test strips, a bill introduced by Representative Jim Struzzi that the governor signed into law in November. The strips are used to determine the presence of fentanyl in other drugs or substances. Also becoming law in 2023 is a crackdown on turnpike toll skippers. Starting this month, the Turnpike Commission will be notifying drivers with at least four unpaid tolls or $250 overdue that their vehicle registration could be suspended.
Local COVID-19 cases reach ‘high’ levels, though hospitals not inundated
All four counties in our area right now have high levels of COVID-19, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker.
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for […]
Teenage ‘Jill of All Trades’ Looks Forward to 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Competitions
Riley Werner of Swatara Township, Lebanon County, might be just 13 years old, but this Northern Lebanon Middle School eighth-grader can already lay claim to being a young woman with wide-ranging interests. Breeding and raising goats and rabbits, baking cakes and cookies, sewing fashionable blouses, taking award-winning photographs and judging potatoes are all part of her repertoire, some of which will be on display at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Saurekraut on New Year is an Ohio Region Tradition Not Everywhere
OHIO – A local tradition to eat Saurekraut and pork on New Year can be found in the Ohio, and Pennsylvania regions of the country but not everywhere. The traditional dish of pork and Saurekraut is said to bring good luck and progress because pigs are known to root forward as the New Year lurches forward. Sauerkraut is made from cabbage that also has a symbolic ideology of prosperity and long life. This tradition was brought to the area by the Pennsylvania Dutch who settled along the Ohio areas years ago.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
For the 123rd Christmas Bird Count, several hundred people scoured all types of habitats from Pittsburgh’s three rivers to the brushy fields of Hartwood Acres in Indiana Township. There are never enough boots on the ground for the longest-running community science project in the United States, said Jim Bonner,...
Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible Listera risk
A New Jersey-based pasta company is recalling over 5,600 pounds of pasta due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.
Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Has Deep Ties To Pennsylvania
"How did you leave the scene? Did you struggle with or fight the victim?" Those were two questions that suspected University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger posted to Reddit in a since-deleted thread, apparently while working toward his Master of Arts in criminal justice from DeSales University in Lehigh County.
Suspected gas explosion destroys 2 homes in Pennsylvania neighborhood
At least five people were taken to the hospital after a suspected gas leak caused an explosion in Pennsylvania on Sunday morning. The blast destroyed two homes.
Editorial: The bubble of higher education costs
Education is not just a building block of society. It is more than a public good and a public right. Like a new car or a house or a dozen eggs, a quality education above and beyond high school graduation is something many people pay to receive. But has the...
