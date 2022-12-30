ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After TSPLOST's failure, local leaders continue working for safe streets

By Marisa Mecke, Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
City Alderman Nick Palumbo recently recalled an embarrassing moment after he first moved to Savannah years ago. As he cycled down Abercorn Street, someone leaned out of a vehicle window and yelled, "Bikes don't belong on the street!"

Palumbo laughs about it now, but his encounter is the most benign entry into a harder conversation about the increase in pedestrian and bicycle crashes in recent years, and how local government plans to fix the problem. As Savannah Morning News previously reported, Georgia ranks as one of the most dangerous states for pedestrians with Chatham County ranking sixth in the state.

Many were hopeful that funds from a proposed sales tax would tackle street safety issues, but voters rejected the TSPLOST. Now community leaders are rethinking how best to increase safety on Savannah's streets.

A funding failure

TSPLOST — Transportation Special Purpose Local Optional Sales Tax — was a penny sales tax to fund road and transportation-related projects that failed by 1,385 votes out of a total of 102,497 cast in the November election.

Estimates for total collections on the five-year span of the tax hover at about $420 million. It would have put money toward many projects, such as work on I-16 and I-95 and the ongoing Tide to Town project, a trail system that would connect 75% of Savannah's neighborhoods.

Explainer:Voters will be asked to increase sales taxes for transportation projects: How TSPLOST works

About the vote:TSPLOST plans to improve sidewalks, trails; addressing Savannah area mobility

Priorities remain the same, pivots for funding

Palumbo said the city's goals remain the same with or without TSPLOST.

In January the city will find out if it has received a roughly $20 million grant from the Safe Streets and Roads For All program, a federal grant which aims to reduce traffic injuries and deaths. The city has to pledge 20% of the grant funds, while the federal program covers the remaining costs. Another facet of the program Palumbo likes is that once that check is cut, the city has to complete its project within a year; a tight turnaround that ensures the projects in question don't get put on the back burner.

Should the city get that money, Palumbo said the bulk will go toward the Tide to Town program, while the rest will go to reconfiguring Savannah's most dangerous intersection, 37th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

A longer shot, but one Palumbo said he won't give up on, is an increase in the hotel-motel tax in Savannah. Most all municipalities in Georgia have an 8% hotel-motel tax, but Savannah's has remained pegged at 6% for years. Not only would an increase garner major funds for the city without taxing locals, Palumbo argues it would put Savannah in line with its peer municipalities.

What is already in the works is a new leg of the Tide to Town trail. The next phase of construction will start in early 2023. Additionally, with a new budget passed, the city will have two new employees dedicated to working on traffic calming measures.

Beyond logistics, intangible benefits

Walkability and bike access could help the community reach environmental goals like carbon reduction as well as safety goals. Palumbo also argues that making safe paths through the region helps people get outside and live healthier lives.

Bike lanes are not just to serve people who love to cycle in the city already, Bike Walk Savannah Director Caila Brown said. Her organization is a nonprofit that advocates for safe transportation and helps collect data, strategize and partner with the city and county on related efforts.

Brown also works with Friends of Tide to Town, a non-government group working to support the project, and said that "our goal with the network is we want everything to be physically protected or separated from motor vehicles to encourage people to use it of all ages and abilities." Plenty of places around town, like Habersham and Wheaton streets, are in phase 1 ‒ spaces carved out, but no physical protections in place.

She said there's a large percentage of people who would be willing to walk or bike more if they felt safe doing so.

"What we can do is change the design of our streets so we can minimize the impact of those collisions ... create that safer environment and then encourage more people to get out," Brown said.

TSPLOST was a big lofty goal, and while those are splashier and attractive, she said the city is now turning toward incremental goals. Likewise, getting in on the outside-of-a-car movement around town doesn't have to be all or nothing for the community.

She said whether your goal is carbon reduction or to reduce community disconnect, they can sometimes seem insurmountable.

"But when 30 of you are all doing the same thing, that has a huge impact," Brown said. "When 30 cities are all doing the same thing, that has an impact. All of those increments just help build on each other."

Marisa Mecke is an environmental journalist. She can be reached by phone at 912-328-4411 or at mmecke@gannett.com.

