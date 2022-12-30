ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

live5news.com

Crews respond to early-morning fire in Dorchester Co.

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire in St. George early Tuesday morning. Dorchester County Fire Rescue Chief Tres Atkinson said crews responded to the 200 block of East George Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Photos of the home show fire damage to the roof of the...
SAINT GEORGE, SC
live5news.com

Colleton Co. firefighters respond to first call 3 hours into 2023

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first call for Colleton County Fire-Rescue in 2023 came just three-and-a-half hours after ringing in the new year. Firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Combahee Road around 3:23 a.m. Sunday to a reported fire at a three-story home. Firefighters said they arrived at...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after car crash into tree off Myers Rd

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on New Year’s Day outside of Goose Creek.  According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, A Nissan Altima was traveling north on Myers Road when the driver veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.   The crash […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Crews respond to fire at Ladson storage facility

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Ladson storage facility Tuesday morning. C&B Fire Chief Joshua Woodall says crews from six fire departments are responding to Ladson Self Storage. Woodall says between eight and ten storage units are on fire at the facility,...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Isle of Palms Connector back open after morning crash, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Isle of Palms Connector is back open, police announced shortly before 11:15 a.m. The Isle of Palms Connector heading towards Mount Pleasant has been closed. The Mount Pleasant PD is currently dealing with an active scene, according to authorities. After an hour the...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Trask Parkway on the morning of New Year’s Eve. The Burton Fire District said the crash happened in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6 a.m. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the […]
BURTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Isle of Palms Connector reopens after crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Connector has reopened to traffic following a Monday morning crash. The Isle of Palms Police Department reported that the IOP Connector heading into Mount Pleasant was closed to traffic while Mount Pleasant PD responded to what they described as an “active scene.” News 2 reached out […]
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
live5news.com

Pedestrian killed in Saturday morning crash with vehicle in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said an early-morning New Year’s Eve crash killed a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The pedestrian, who was walking northbound on U.S. Highway 21 near Glass Road at approximately 6:20 a.m., was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet van that was also traveling northbound, Cpl. David Jones said. The pedestrian died as a result of the crash.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJBF

1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. The incident happened Saturday, December 31. Troopers say the driver of a car, traveling north on Highway 15, near Mountaineer Circle, about five miles south of Elloree, went off the right side of the Road and struck a tree. Two […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Prominent Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor found dead in home: Coroner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — David Aylor, owner and founder of David Aylor Law Offices, has died, officials confirm to ABC News 4. Aylor, 41, was reportedly found dead in his home on Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was not immediately released. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Red Cross helping Summerville family after house fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping a Berkeley County family whose home was damaged by a New Year’s Day fire. The agency is helping two people with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter along with referrals to needed resources after the fire at their home on Edinburgh Street in Summerville, Red Cross spokesperson Amy Thomas.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

One killed in single-vehicle crash near Holly Hill, troopers say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died around midnight Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. The crash happened on U.S. 15 near Theater Drive, about four miles south of Holly Hill, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The driver of a 2007...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

2022 In Review: The top investigative stories of 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2022, the Live 5 Investigates team dug into some of the state’s most complicated, controversial and, in some cases, covered up stories. High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired. In April, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office fired Chief Deputy Joyce Smith. The...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

