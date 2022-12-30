Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Dorchester Co.
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire in St. George early Tuesday morning. Dorchester County Fire Rescue Chief Tres Atkinson said crews responded to the 200 block of East George Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Photos of the home show fire damage to the roof of the...
Grill may have sparked early morning fire at Colleton County home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to an early morning fire at a large home on New Year’s Day which may have started at a built-in grill on the porch. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said they received notice of a fire alarm activation at a home that they referred to as […]
live5news.com
Colleton Co. firefighters respond to first call 3 hours into 2023
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first call for Colleton County Fire-Rescue in 2023 came just three-and-a-half hours after ringing in the new year. Firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Combahee Road around 3:23 a.m. Sunday to a reported fire at a three-story home. Firefighters said they arrived at...
1 dead after car crash into tree off Myers Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on New Year’s Day outside of Goose Creek. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, A Nissan Altima was traveling north on Myers Road when the driver veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The crash […]
live5news.com
Crews respond to fire at Ladson storage facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Ladson storage facility Tuesday morning. C&B Fire Chief Joshua Woodall says crews from six fire departments are responding to Ladson Self Storage. Woodall says between eight and ten storage units are on fire at the facility,...
abcnews4.com
Isle of Palms Connector back open after morning crash, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Isle of Palms Connector is back open, police announced shortly before 11:15 a.m. The Isle of Palms Connector heading towards Mount Pleasant has been closed. The Mount Pleasant PD is currently dealing with an active scene, according to authorities. After an hour the...
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Trask Parkway on the morning of New Year’s Eve. The Burton Fire District said the crash happened in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6 a.m. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the […]
Isle of Palms Connector reopens after crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Connector has reopened to traffic following a Monday morning crash. The Isle of Palms Police Department reported that the IOP Connector heading into Mount Pleasant was closed to traffic while Mount Pleasant PD responded to what they described as an “active scene.” News 2 reached out […]
live5news.com
Pedestrian killed in Saturday morning crash with vehicle in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said an early-morning New Year’s Eve crash killed a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The pedestrian, who was walking northbound on U.S. Highway 21 near Glass Road at approximately 6:20 a.m., was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet van that was also traveling northbound, Cpl. David Jones said. The pedestrian died as a result of the crash.
1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. The incident happened Saturday, December 31. Troopers say the driver of a car, traveling north on Highway 15, near Mountaineer Circle, about five miles south of Elloree, went off the right side of the Road and struck a tree. Two […]
live5news.com
Man airlifted with ‘traumatic injuries’ after Colleton County crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was airlifted with multiple traumatic injuries after his car flipped four times in Colleton County Wednesday night, officials said. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said they arrived at the 2800 block of Cottageville Highway around 6:46 p.m. Wednesday for a car that had left the roadway.
abcnews4.com
Driver killed after striking tree on New Year's Day in Berkeley County: SCHP
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a driver is dead after a crash on Myers Road Sunday. The crash occurred around noon on New Year's Day, Jan. 1. A 2008 Nissan Altima was traveling on Myers Road- about two miles south of Goose Creek-...
live5news.com
Pedestrian killed in Beaufort Co. hit and run early on New Year’s morning
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working to identify the vehicle involved in a New Year’s morning fatality in Beaufort County. The crash happed at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Broad River Boulevard, about one mile west of Beaufort, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.
abcnews4.com
Prominent Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor found dead in home: Coroner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — David Aylor, owner and founder of David Aylor Law Offices, has died, officials confirm to ABC News 4. Aylor, 41, was reportedly found dead in his home on Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was not immediately released. The...
live5news.com
Red Cross helping Summerville family after house fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping a Berkeley County family whose home was damaged by a New Year’s Day fire. The agency is helping two people with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter along with referrals to needed resources after the fire at their home on Edinburgh Street in Summerville, Red Cross spokesperson Amy Thomas.
WJCL
Jasper County Sheriff's Office: Two people shot at Ridgeland club early New Year's Day
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Two people are recovering after being shot at a Jasper County club on New Year's Day. The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday at Club Pluto on South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, once on scene, officers learned...
live5news.com
One killed in single-vehicle crash near Holly Hill, troopers say
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died around midnight Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. The crash happened on U.S. 15 near Theater Drive, about four miles south of Holly Hill, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The driver of a 2007...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. coroner IDs inmate who died after hospitalization
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified the Charleston man who died a week after being found unresponsive in the Al Cannon Detention Center. DeAngelo Brown, 28, died at MUSC on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Brown appeared to be breathing...
Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after suffering medical emergency, CCSO says
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County inmate has died at a local hospital just days after they were found unresponsive in a cell suffering from a medical emergency. Charleston County detention deputies were conducting a security check at the Al Cannon Detention Center during the early morning hours of December 21 when they […]
live5news.com
2022 In Review: The top investigative stories of 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2022, the Live 5 Investigates team dug into some of the state’s most complicated, controversial and, in some cases, covered up stories. High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired. In April, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office fired Chief Deputy Joyce Smith. The...
