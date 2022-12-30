Treasury Yields Rise Slightly on Final Day of 2022, 10-Year Yield Ends Year Below 4%

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gold Surges to 6-Month High, and Analysts Expect Records in 2023
LONDON — The price of gold notched a six-month high early Tuesday, and analysts believe the rally has further to go in 2023. Spot gold peaked just below $1,850 per troy ounce in the early hours, before easing off to trade around $1,838.60 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 1% at $1,845.10.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Tax and Investment Changes That Could Boost Your Finances in 2023 Amid Economic Uncertainty
Despite a difficult 2022, experts say there are key opportunities to boost your finances in the new year. Rising inflation has prompted updates from the IRS, broadly affecting Americans' finances, including retirement savings and taxes. And recent legislation, including "Secure 2.0" provisions, may present further options for 2023. After a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Tuesday is the first trading day of 2023. Tesla's fourth quarter deliveries underwhelm. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. New year, new market?. Welcome to the first trading day of 2023....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tesla Reports 1.31 Million Deliveries in 2022, Growth of 40% Over Last Year
Tesla just reported 2022 year-end vehicle production and delivery numbers. In the fourth quarter, Tesla reported deliveries of 405,278 vehicles and production of 439,701 vehicles. That brings Tesla's 2022 full year deliveries to around 1.31 million vehicles. In 2021, Tesla reported 308,600 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter, and full-year...
Comments / 0