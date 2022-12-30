Treasury Yields Rise Slightly on Final Day of 2022, 10-Year Yield Ends Year Below 4%

Read full article on original website
Treasury Yields Fall as Uncertainty About 2023 Outlook Lingers, Investors Look to Key Data Releases
Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as uncertainty about the outlook for the new year lingered and investor attention turned to fresh economic data releases due this week. At 8:00 a.m. ET the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down by 8.5 basis points to 3.745%. The 2-year Treasury fell by nearly 5 basis points to trade at 4.345%.
The Boldest Bitcoin Calls for 2023 Are Out — and a 1,400% Rally Or a 70% Plunge May Be on the Cards
Bitcoin fell over 60% in 2022, driven lower by a series of high-profile company failures and a bleak macroeconomic climate. Those who made predictions about bitcoin's price last year really missed the mark. Some market players have stuck their neck out with price calls for what could be another volatile...
Tesla Reports 1.31 Million Deliveries in 2022, Growth of 40% Over Last Year
Tesla just reported 2022 year-end vehicle production and delivery numbers. In the fourth quarter, Tesla reported deliveries of 405,278 vehicles and production of 439,701 vehicles. That brings Tesla's 2022 full year deliveries to around 1.31 million vehicles. In 2021, Tesla reported 308,600 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter, and full-year...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Tuesday is the first trading day of 2023. Tesla's fourth quarter deliveries underwhelm. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. New year, new market?. Welcome to the first trading day of 2023....
