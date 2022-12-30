ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Looking for some nature or a little mystery this New Year's Eve? Savannah has you covered

By Amy Paige Condon, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZR810_0jyUdStV00

Whether you want to tipple and tango until you kiss a stranger at midnight at one of Savannah's riverfront hotels or you'd rather watch the ball drop on Times Square from the cozy comfort of your living room, there's no judgment here about how you say farewell to 2022 and welcome in 2023. But, if you'd like to get out and try something different, here are a few ideas:

In Savannah

Wild Night on Ossabaw

The stars provide all the fireworks you'll need on this overnight trip to one of Savannah's rugged barrier islands. Take a hike, feed some donkeys, relax in a hammock, dine by campfire. This event has sold out, but you can join the waiting list in case of cancellations ... and put it on your calendar for next year! Transport to the Ossabaw Island leaves at 2 p.m. Saturday. ossabawisland.org

Western Weekend at Two Tides Brewing Co.

Giddyup and get over to Starland's craft brewery for some boot-scootin'. Western Weekend specials continue through Sunday, Jan.1, 2023, when DeSoto Avenue will be filled from 12:30 p.m.- 5p.m., with live music, tasty food and even tastier beverages. 12 p.m., 12 W. 41st St., Starland District, twotidesbrewing.com

Murder on the Front Porch

Catch one of the best live and interactive shows in Savannah, then head around the corner for Victory North for some live music. 8 p.m., Front Porch Improv Theatre, 210 W. Victory Dr. $8-$25, frontporchimprov.com/

For Good Luck:Staples of the Gullah Geechee table now part of New Year's lore

'Diamonds Are Forever':The 2023 Do Savannah New Year's Eve Editorial

Victory North

Augusta's own sonic-soul Funk You is paired with the vintage vibe of The Orange Constant for a joyous celebration of music and movement. Doors open at 7 p.m., Victory North, 2603 Whitaker St., victorynorthsavannah.com.

On Tybee Island

Fireworks on the Pier

With temperatures finally climbing upward, ring in 2023 with fireworks on the beach. Stay up for the first sunrise of the new year, grab some breakfast, then take a frosty dip for the annual Tybee Polar Plunge. 11:59 p.m.-12:15 a.m., Tybee Beach Pier and Pavilion, 1 Tybrisa Street, tybeeisland.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Hundreds rush into ocean for Tybee Island’s Polar Plunge

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - While some look for warm getaways to start the New Year, hundreds on Tybee Island welcomed 2023 in a much colder way. Hundreds rushed into the ocean braving chilly water temperatures for Tybee’s Polar Plunge. It’s a tradition not held in full-scale since before...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Meet Beaufort’s first baby born in 2023

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The New Year is finally here which means a whole new group of the year’s first babies. Join us in welcoming this new life to the world! Nolan Gray Swanson was born at Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center on January 1, at 11:30 a.m. making this baby the first to be […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

December food inspections: Tossed meatloaf, remains on ‘clean dishes,’ unsafe temperatures, perfect scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year tens of millions of people are getting sick, and thousands are dying according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause? Foodborne illness. Foodborne illness is caused by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. Many different disease-causing microbes or pathogens can contaminate foods, so there are many different […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah construction company gets shout out from HGTV celebrity for renovating his home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, American TV host Ty Pennington shared a video of areas of his home that were recently renovated by Heritage Construction Savannah, Inc. a local construction company. In the post, which included a video, Pennington said, “Huge shout-out to @heritage_construction_savannah for always making the impossible happen #bestteam.”   “When you work for […]
SAVANNAH, GA
elegantislandliving.net

Experience the Exceptional in Darien - Oaks on the River

Real estate entrepreneur Art Lucas’ roots in McIntosh County and on the Georgia coast run deep. He went to school in Darien until he was in sixth grade, which required a roughly two-hour bus ride from Harris Neck, allowing him to absorb the charm of the coastal community and encase it firmly in his memory. Those memories never left him. So, when he returned to the Golden Isles in 2009 after “retiring” from a 40-year executive recruiting career in Atlanta, Lucas brought with him a desire to do something special for the community that shaped his love for Coastal Georgia. First, he dove into the real estate world on St. Simons Island for several years. Then, when the time was right, Lucas jumped at the opportunity to rethink the waterfront in Darien, Georgia’s second-oldest town.
DARIEN, GA
WSAV-TV

What you need to know about holiday-related accidents

What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Savannah Police seeks perfume thieves. Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Hilton Head mourns a local legend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

Pleasant temperatures today and more fog likely tonight

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It was very foggy to start Monday morning, but there will be some sunshine this afternoon. The fog could hold on for much of the day along the coast with sea fog at the beach. Highs are going to be in the low to mid-70s for most areas and upper-50s at the beachfront.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro family home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – While at work on Christmas Eve, Austin Neal received a devastating call from his neighbor that his family home was on fire. Both Austin and his roommate Katherine were at work when the blaze, likely started by a faulty heater, began.  They say the destruction they were met with when they got […]
STATESBORO, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — After a stretch of cold weather many homes across Savannah have been negatively impacted by frozen waterlines causing pipes to burst. It has also left residents with a costly repair bill. CEO of Plumbpro, Johnny Haines says the cost is not cheap. “It varies, but you’re probably just looking at just […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

SWAT team responds to standoff in Pooler early New Year’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Pooler man has been arrested after pointing a gun at his neighbors and Pooler Police, then barricading himself inside his home early New Year’s Day, according to Georgia State Patrol. Pooler Police requested the help of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team for the...
POOLER, GA
Local Life

Restaurant News in Hilton Head & Bluffton

Curated news this month includes a new Thai restaurant coming soon and must-try products from some of our favorite local restaurants. Click to read more. Get the latest restaurant news on Hilton Head & in BufftonPhoto byCurated by LOCAL Life Magazine.
BLUFFTON, SC
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy