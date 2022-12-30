Looking for some nature or a little mystery this New Year's Eve? Savannah has you covered

Whether you want to tipple and tango until you kiss a stranger at midnight at one of Savannah's riverfront hotels or you'd rather watch the ball drop on Times Square from the cozy comfort of your living room, there's no judgment here about how you say farewell to 2022 and welcome in 2023. But, if you'd like to get out and try something different, here are a few ideas:

In Savannah

Wild Night on Ossabaw

The stars provide all the fireworks you'll need on this overnight trip to one of Savannah's rugged barrier islands. Take a hike, feed some donkeys, relax in a hammock, dine by campfire. This event has sold out, but you can join the waiting list in case of cancellations ... and put it on your calendar for next year! Transport to the Ossabaw Island leaves at 2 p.m. Saturday. ossabawisland.org

Western Weekend at Two Tides Brewing Co.

Giddyup and get over to Starland's craft brewery for some boot-scootin'. Western Weekend specials continue through Sunday, Jan.1, 2023, when DeSoto Avenue will be filled from 12:30 p.m.- 5p.m., with live music, tasty food and even tastier beverages. 12 p.m., 12 W. 41st St., Starland District, twotidesbrewing.com

Murder on the Front Porch

Catch one of the best live and interactive shows in Savannah, then head around the corner for Victory North for some live music. 8 p.m., Front Porch Improv Theatre, 210 W. Victory Dr. $8-$25, frontporchimprov.com/

Victory North

Augusta's own sonic-soul Funk You is paired with the vintage vibe of The Orange Constant for a joyous celebration of music and movement. Doors open at 7 p.m., Victory North, 2603 Whitaker St., victorynorthsavannah.com.

On Tybee Island

Fireworks on the Pier

With temperatures finally climbing upward, ring in 2023 with fireworks on the beach. Stay up for the first sunrise of the new year, grab some breakfast, then take a frosty dip for the annual Tybee Polar Plunge. 11:59 p.m.-12:15 a.m., Tybee Beach Pier and Pavilion, 1 Tybrisa Street, tybeeisland.com.