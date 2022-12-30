Treasury Yields Rise Slightly on Final Day of 2022, 10-Year Yield Ends Year Below 4%

Read full article on original website
Treasury Yields Fall as Uncertainty About 2023 Outlook Lingers, Investors Look to Key Data Releases
Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as uncertainty about the outlook for the new year lingered and investor attention turned to fresh economic data releases due this week. At 5:27 a.m. ET the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down by 9 basis points to 3.741%. The 2-year Treasury fell by 5 basis points to trade at 4.349%.
Dow Futures Rise More Than 100 Points on First Trading Day of 2023
Stock futures rose Tuesday as Wall Street tried to start the new year on a strong note. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 149 points, or 0.44%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.51%, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.73%. Shares of Tesla slipped more than 4% in premarket action following disappointing fourth quarter deliveries.
The Boldest Bitcoin Calls for 2023 Are Out — and a 1,400% Rally Or a 70% Plunge May Be on the Cards
Bitcoin fell over 60% in 2022, driven lower by a series of high-profile company failures and a bleak macroeconomic climate. Those who made predictions about bitcoin's price last year really missed the mark. Some market players have stuck their neck out with price calls for what could be another volatile...
European Markets Up 1.7% as Travel Stocks Get a Boost
LONDON — European markets were higher in early afternoon trading, as investors assessed China's reopening and awaited key European inflation figures. Earlier gains retreated slightly. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 1.5%, while Germany's DAX index added 0.7% and France's CAC 40 was up 0.5%. Overall, the pan-European Stoxx 600...
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed as Region Kicks Off 2023
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed to commence the first trading week for the year. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.42% on its first trading session of 2023. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.38% after paring some of its earlier losses – the Kosdaq shed 1.05%.
Tesla Reports 1.31 Million Deliveries in 2022, Growth of 40% Over Last Year
Tesla just reported 2022 year-end vehicle production and delivery numbers. In the fourth quarter, Tesla reported deliveries of 405,278 vehicles and production of 439,701 vehicles. That brings Tesla's 2022 full year deliveries to around 1.31 million vehicles. In 2021, Tesla reported 308,600 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter, and full-year...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tesla, Coty, PayPal and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in the premarket:. Tesla — Shares fell 5% after reporting a record 40% growth in deliveries. However, the numbers missed analyst expectations. JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman cut his price target on the stock Tuesday, saying he sees more downside ahead. Coty...
