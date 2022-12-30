Indiana Democratic chairman: Bad, self-serving leadership sinks Hoosiers to the bottom

Indiana is not keeping up with the times, but it’s not the fault of our fellow Hoosiers.

Most folks in our state want the same things: a safe place to live and raise a family, a solid job with good pay and benefits, quality schools for our kids, the freedom to live our lives, and the peace of mind to retire with dignity. Sadly, our state government is limiting our quality-of-life and the potential of our children, our families, our workers, and our businesses.

Just look at our grades and where we rank with other states across the country. According to CNBC, Indiana has an F-rated quality of life , a D- rated workforce , and a C- rated education system . The state has the third worst maternal mortality rate in the country and the most polluted waterways in our nation.

As I travel our state, I often ask for a show of hands to see who is sick and tired of Indiana being at the bottom of the barrel in almost every aspect of our lives. Every hand always hits the ceiling.

Again, this is not about Hoosiers. Indiana’s lackluster performance is, unfortunately, about politics and having one major political party in charge. 2024 will mark 20 years since Mitch Daniels defeated the last Democratic governor of our state, Joe Kernan. Since then, it’s been two decades of Republican state administrations putting their special interests ahead of our own.

That power is reinforced through structural advantages created by the Indiana GOP. They have drawn their own legislative districts and raised bushel barrels of campaign cash to defend their out-of-the-mainstream agenda. While most Hoosiers would favor more balanced state and federal representation, or at least competition, Indiana Republicans have chosen their voters instead of the other way around. And to hold onto office, state Republicans rely on outside groups like “Americans for Prosperity” ― created by the Koch brothers ― to fund their campaigns.

More: Indiana workers in these 4 jobs are going to face automation

With only one party in total control, you have to work with some bad apples. Extremism creeps in. Weird or nutty policy ideas not only get a hearing ― they can become law. Common sense consensus and bipartisan deals go out the door. Big business finds that this imbalance is unsustainable for a healthy Hoosier economy.

We hear all the time about how well the state is doing financially ― three cheers for another big surplus! And, Republicans tout a “balanced budget” as success when it’s mandated in our state constitution. Despite these factors, many Hoosiers are struggling to make ends meet, and many young Hoosiers are leaving Indiana for better opportunities. These patterns can only exist for so long until things must change.

Indy's biggest moments of 2022: See them through the eyes of our award-winning photojournalists

The 2024 elections will have some marquee races in Indiana. We’ll have open races for governor and U.S. Senate, not to mention a presidential race. U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch have already announced their campaigns for governor, and they’ve even made Indiana’s abysmal rankings a hallmark to their cause.

To that we must ask: Where have they been the last several years?

Hoosiers deserve an honest debate about the last two decades. We know the Republican track record, and for some folks that’s just fine, but for the majority of Hoosiers, it’s just not working.

Here’s what Indiana would look like with Democrats in charge: more good-paying jobs (and union jobs); universal pre-K; a quality education for every student with teachers being paid more; ending the state’s brain drain; businesses of all sizes attracting and retaining young workers and their families to Indiana; women making their own health care decisions; more renewable and clean energy economic investments, ending culture wars for good, and more money in your pocket.

This is possible if more people vote Democratic in the cycles ahead. We are not the caricatures of national politicians you see on cable news or online. We’re Hoosier Democrats. We care deeply about Indiana and want this state to be in the Top 10 or the Top 5 of major national rankings. Hoosiers should never settle for being at the back of the pack.

Mike Schmuhl is the chair of the Indiana Democratic Party .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Democratic chairman: Bad, self-serving leadership sinks Hoosiers to the bottom