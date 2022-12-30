ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Help The Last Green Valley count bald eagles in January

By Bill Reid
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzdNg_0jyUdLxe00

“The solstice past, the year tends toward Spring. But you would never know it. The old saying, ‘days lengthen, cold strengthens,’ is proved in January,” writes Hal Borland in “Beyond Your Doorstep: A Handbook to the Country.”

The solstice Dec. 21 was soon followed by old man winter appearing with high winds, rain for us, snow for others to the west and north, and a bone-chilling clarity that only winter can bring.

Christmas Eve across much of the country was in the grips of a “bomb cyclone” weather system that spawned high winds and blizzard conditions, leaving 1.7 million folks without electrical power and cancelling travel plans for many families. We also lost power for about six hours, but our generator was already hooked up and ready. At first light on Christmas Day 2022 the thermometer at our house lingered at 8 degrees and barely reached into the 20s by mid-day.

What will the weather bring this first month of the new year? If the past few years are any indication, the low temperatures of December 2022 will likely be followed by a January of variable temperatures. At this writing, the forecast for the first day of the year is for a chance of rain with temperatures between a high of 60 and low of 40. Living in New England, we come to expect significant swings in temperatures. Here’s what I’ll be looking for this month.

Eagle month in Connecticut

“Ferocious animals have been used as visual metaphors in various cultures, but eagles were pre-eminent in terms of their size, visual acuity, effortless flight, and above all, the killing power of their massive feet and talons,” writes Tim Birkhead in “Birds and Us: A 12,000-Year History from Cave Art to Conservation.”

Our region is rich in water resources, and bald eagles, our national symbol, have returned in increasing numbers to take up residence near our rivers, lakes and ponds. Fish are their primary diet, and they have evolved as extremely proficient at catching fish “on the fly” with their long and very sharp talons.

Eagles, like other large raptors, have a life strategy of long and slow, with low reproductive output coupled with extended parental care and long life. Typically, they raise only one or two chicks per year and occasionally a pair will have three chicks in a nesting season.

Courtship, nest building and repair starts this month with eggs laid mid-February to mid-March. Hatching occurs mid-March to mid-April, then rearing during the spring with fledging mid-June to mid-July. It takes a lot of food to raise a bald eagle from a hatchling that would fit in the palm of your hand in its first days to a full-size eagle, 3 feet tall with a 6-foot wingspan by the time it fledges.

During the cold of winter, bald eagles residing in northern states venture south from their frozen waterways in search of open waters for hunting. This concentration of eagles provides the opportunity for biologists to survey and monitor the status of bald eagle wintering populations. In early January, across the country several hundred individuals count eagles along standard non-overlapping survey routes. This work is important to document the number of eagles throughout the country, an effort that resulted in the removal of the bald eagle from the Endangered Species List in 2007.

In Connecticut, the survey is held the first full weekend in January and is managed by the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Wildlife Division (CT DEEP). Wildlife Biologist Brian Hess coordinates surveyors across the state, providing data forms, specific protocols and instruction. The process includes teams in the field on the same day surveying a specific 4-hour period from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. This effort provides a quick 4-hour census of eagles, with little overlap and repeat counting, allowing biologists to get an accurate estimate of the population.

Got mice? Your pest control measures might kill birds of prey in your neighborhood, too.

Crucial to the success of the program is experienced surveyors who can identify bald eagles and differentiate between juveniles and adults in their different plumage stages and are familiar with the survey location. It takes five years for a bald eagle to get its brilliant white head and tail, yellow feet and yellow/gold eyes.

In the field, and at a distance (with binoculars), an experienced surveyor can quickly identify a roosting juvenile eagle among other large raptors such as red-tailed hawk or distinguish a soaring bald eagle from a soaring turkey vulture.

Since 2010, TLGV has assisted in the program by organizing teams of volunteers within the 26 Connecticut towns that are part of the National Heritage Corridor. We place volunteers along the mainstem rivers as well as several lakes and ponds where eagles have been seen and known to congregate. Last year, TLGV’s 28 volunteers surveyed 38 locations (26 river and 12 flatwater) and counted a total of 32 bald eagles (21 adults and 11 juveniles). Our efforts help CT DEEP track the growing population of eagles in the state.

Coyote or dog? Identifying tracks in the snow. Plus, tips on planting winterberry.

TLGV also helps to monitor bald eagle nests within The Last Green Valley’s 35 towns (26 in Connecticut and 9 in Massachusetts). Last year, we reported 18 chicks that hatched and fledged from 13 nests. Across Connecticut, the number of eagles increased from one active nest in 1994 to 23 by 2010 and at least 79 in 2021. In that time, more than 830 bald eagle chicks have hatched with 105 reported in 2021, up from 88 in 2020. It is abundantly obvious our region has exceptional bald eagle habitat with plentiful clean water. Their increase in population regionally and nationally is a wonderful success story.

Here at TLGV, we are happy to share information about bald eagles. In fact, we call January “Eagle Month” with programs and activities including eagle walks, talks and program for families and children. For more information, check out the TLGV website link at: https://thelastgreenvalley.org/tlgv-events/

Bird feeder time of year

I held off until the deep cold of late December to clean and fill the bird feeder with seed and hang suet cages for our local backyard bird residents. There is plenty of what nature provides on our land to keep the birds in food stuff most of the year. Our trees, fields and gardens have a smorgasbord of tasty insects during the warm months, and from fall to early winter plenty of wild plant seeds and berries, along with insect eggs and larvae to keep them satisfied.

Our landscaping and garden decisions are based on benefits to wildlife as well as our own interest in beautiful flowers and tasty veggies. Fall is also when black bears are ravenously in search of food to put on enough fat to see them through winter hibernation. The protein-packed bird seed is too tempting, and I don’t need a 400-pound bruin, Ursus americanus poking about the property.

Do woolly bear caterpillars predict winter weather?

At this writing the temperature outside is a balmy 18 degrees Fahrenheit, bringing a seemingly constant visitation to our feeder. Black-capped chickadees, tufted titmice, white breasted nuthatches, woodpeckers (downy, hairy, and red-breasted), finches (gold, purple, and house), cardinals and the noisy, messy blue jays take their turns at the dinner table. Underneath the feeder, several mourning doves and dark eyed juncos benefit from the drops, and when filling the feeder, I make sure to scatter a handful for these ground feeders. The squirrels enjoy the scraps, too. Thankfully, there is no sign of their much larger mammalian cousin Ursus.

January is here. I hope you’ll join me to get outside and enjoy the winter season. For those who dread the cold, don’t despair, the solstice has passed, and we’ve begun the slow turn towards longer days with the Vernal Equinox, a short three months hence.

Tiny predators: Did you know fisher cats are related to river otters and eat porcupines?

A note to Bill Reid readers

We seem to be getting busier by the day here at TLGV and have requested this column be published once a month, on the first Sunday of the month after today. The Bulletin has kindly agreed to our request. If you are missing the regular tidbits about the Last Green Valley National Heritage Corridor I try to provide in this column, please consider signing up for our newsletter, which also features information from myself and other rangers about the heritage corridor and what we are up to at TLGV.

Stay tuned for my next Bulletin column on Feb. 5 and thank you to the many Bulletin staff who have massaged my weekly musings into better columns for the last 14 years. You can find all my previous columns on the TLGV website at: https://thelastgreenvalley.org/category/read-reid/

Bill Reid is the chief ranger of The Last Green Valley National Heritage Corridor. He can be reached at bill@tlgv.org or 860-774-3300.

Comments / 0

Related
hamlethub.com

2023 Connecticut Duck Stamp Artwork Features Atlantic Brant Painted by Connecticut Artist Sophie Archer

2023 Connecticut Duck Stamp Reproductions Now Available. Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is pleased to announce that the 2023 Connecticut Migratory Bird Conservation (Duck) Stamp, which features Connecticut artist Sophie Archer’s depiction of an Atlantic brant, is now available in limited quantity as a Conservation Edition Print. Sophie, of Old Lyme, is the two-time winner of the Connecticut Junior Duck Stamp contest.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

When your Christmas tree will be picked up in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You’ve already decorated it, and now it’s time to chuck it. Municipalities across the state will begin Christmas tree pickups starting in the new year. While some only collect on one day, others last for weeks. Before putting a tree out on the curb, remove the stand, ornaments, lights and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankodesign.com

This dark green cabin floats above a sloping terrain in a forest in Connecticut

Located in a vibrant green forest in Connecticut, is a beautiful wooden cabin that functions as a quaint home for a family of writers. Occupying 1200 square feet, the home has a minimal environmental footprint, and is a secluded retreat in the East Coast forest. The home is located in a rather remote location and can be reached either by foot or via light utility vehicles.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2

On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

More Than a Dozen Hikes Planned Across Connecticut on Jan. 1

The new year is going to start with a sunny, mild day, which will be perfect for taking one of several First Day hikes across the state. Connecticut residents are encouraged to get outside to walk and hike and enjoy nature on Jan. 1 as the state takes part in celebrating America’s State Parks First Day Hikes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
94.3 Lite FM

DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine

A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NECN

Save the Date! Recreational Pot Sales Start Next Week in Connecticut

Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next week, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Connecticut health officials seeing COVID spike

CONNECTICUT, USA — As people across Connecticut return to school and work after holiday gatherings, urgent care centers are filling up with people testing positive for COVID-19. All eight counties now falling on the CDC’s medium- to high-alert for COVID, places where hospitalizations are the highest. “So, what...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

CT, MA Regulators to Discuss Energy Rate Hikes

Energy regulators from Connecticut and Massachusetts will hold a technical meeting Tuesday to compare notes on the energy procurement processes that led to a steep jump in electricity rates that went into effect this week. Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and its counterpart agency in Massachusetts are scheduled to conduct...
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut

Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

Connecticut paid Sandy aid to repair multimillion-dollar homes

Millions of dollars in funds from a federal program designed to help low-income homeowners after Superstorm Sandy were doled out to dozens of people with expensive homes in some of the most affluent towns in Connecticut, Politico reported. Unlike New Jersey, Connecticut put no income threshold on aid eligibility from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

UConn Receives Grant to Continue Work With Crumbling Concrete

A serious funding boost for UConn scientists researching our state’s crumbling concrete problem. Congressman Joe Courtney says UConn will receive $4 million to continue its work on preventing, detecting, and lessening the impact of defective concrete on walls and foundations. It’s part of the big federal spending bill Congress...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy