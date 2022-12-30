ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 2023, it's not too late for Florida to get its act together

Palm Beach Daily News
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Looking back on 2022, it’s easy to see what we’ll face moving forward, because we left so many serious problems unresolved. Florida enters 2023 as a divided state, one with great promise but where many have cast aside values that were helping advance a future both profitable and more equitable.

It’s nothing that can’t be fixed. "Truthiness" can be pushed back, as midterm elections on the national stage showed us. But in Ron DeSantis’ Florida, partisan animosities fed by half-truths, intellectual dishonesty and slack morality have delayed action on the painful problems that we and our neighbors face every day.

Home insurance, health insurance, immigration, gun safety and climate change crises have been met with false solutions, no solution, partial solutions or flat-out denial. Bipartisan cooperation and compromise are not a thing in Tallahassee. Our legislative majority uses the unfavorable circumstances exacerbated by their inaction as cover for cures that favor industries over individuals, or that lock-in preconceptions rather than open-minded approaches and innovation.

To be sure, many of these issues require national attention but if we don’t deal with them at the state level, too, they’ll deal with us, in ways few of us like.

Home insurance. You thought the Legislature solved this one in that special session a few weeks ago? Nah. They made it easier for insurers to insure themselves and harder for them to be sued for not living up to their promises but did nothing to restrain soaring premiums − up 30 percent over the past year, with no end in sight. Increases like that will throw many out of homeownership.

What about requiring companies that want to rake in profits on Florida auto insurance policies to also offer home insurance at a reasonable price? What about these proposals that also got little or no consideration:

  • Cap premium increases at the Consumer Price Index (CPI), or at least along a sliding scale.
  • If the state adopts additional “reforms” that protect or enrich insurers, require mandatory rate reductions in return.
  • Limit pre-existing conditions, faulty installation or workmanship as reasons for denying a claim.
  • Don’t accept companies' claims of insolvency if they are still writing policies in other states.
  • Encourage creation of a national catastrophe risk pool.

The quick fix Florida Republicans gifted the insurance industry for Christmas was a lump of coal for the rest of us.

Health insurance. Twelve percent of Floridians have no health insurance, partly because of Florida’s refusal to expand Medicaid to the working poor. That’s 2.7 million people. Sure, solving the healthcare crisis requires cooperation by Republicans and Democrats at the federal level but Florida, for its part, has been absent from the table. Gov. DeSantis and state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo instead set their 2022 health priorities on discouraging COVID vaccinations. If the human cost of this insurance deficit doesn’t move Florida lawmakers, they should at least acknowledge the drain on the budget it represents, whether in emergency room costs or lost productivity.

Gun safety. Progress on gun legislation has stalled in Florida but gun violence has not. The state does not require background checks for handgun purchases at point of sale; it does not prohibit the sale of assault-style weapons; it does not bar purchase of high-capacity gun magazines; it does not require new handgun models to have childproofing; and it does not bar people deemed a danger from carrying a concealed weapon. The state also needs more school safety measures and to fund more improved access to mental health care.

As we wrote after a series of mass murders around the nation last year: Step one is not to wait for another Pulse or Parkland.

Immigration: Anarchy in Haiti and strife in Cuba sent rafters into the Florida Straits in 2022, with no let-up in sight. Our Governor's course of action: Direct millions of Florida tax dollars to shuttle asylum seekers from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. If DeSantis spared just a moment of thought, he might focus on the problem's cause and grasp these souls' desperation, and rather than use them as political play things, work with Congress, the White House and the international community to arrive at a humane solution in 2023.

Climate change. There are signs that as storms intensify, denial is abating. That's the good news. But here, too, we're faced with a global problem that requires local action. If we wait for the global solution, we won't need property insurance. We'll need Noah's Ark.

Comments / 15

WTFuchs
4d ago

Maybe the author should run for a state office and actually work to change the current state of affairs. Or buy a new box of crayons.

Reply
10
Tom
4d ago

The author must no travel much. They make themselves look foolish complaining about the best state in the nation as we look across the US and everything the Democrats have done is failing miserably.

Reply
7
Robert Green
4d ago

these authors on this site are very opinionated, very left and very radical .every thing they write are fact less opinions

Reply
6
