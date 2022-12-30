ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Top 5 concerts this week in Sarasota, Bradenton, Englewood, Punta Gorda

By Jimmy Geurts, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IHGMy_0jyUdC1700

New Year's Eve is nearly here, and along with all the other local celebrations taking place Saturday, there will be multiple concerts in our area that evening, where live music lovers can close out 2022 and welcome 2023.

Concerts continue the very next afternoon on New Year's Day and extend through the rest of the week, as some of the top venues in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties kick off their live music lineups for what will hopefully be another year chock-full of noteworthy shows in our area. Here are this week's highlights. Event details are subject to change. Happy New Year!

More fun events Top 5 things to do in Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice on this New Year’s weekend

The year in diningThe 22 biggest restaurant openings, closings and sales in Sarasota and Manatee in 2022

Who lives here?21 celebrities with homes in Sarasota and Manatee

Tail Light Rebellion

Pub folk act Tail Light Rebellion will play a New Year's Eve show at one of the top pubs in our area, McCabe's Irish Pub in downtown Bradenton. The Kenosha, Wisconsin act blends roots music genres including Irish, Slavic, Canadian and American folk, and instruments including acoustic guitar, keyboard and accordion, into a sound reminiscent of Tom Waits and The Pogues. Suburban Wasteland and Swamp Rats will also perform. 7 p.m. Saturday; McCabe's Irish Pub, 302 Old Main St., Sarasota; 941-896-3126

Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers

Bradenton restaurant and blues venue Cottonmouth closes out the new year with a concert by Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers, who'll then play a Sarasota County show at Englewoods on Dearborn a few days later. Hailing from Ohio, Fuller formed his band in 1974 and is still going strong nearly 50 years later, most recently releasing 2019's "Pay the Price." Can't make either show? Fuller will play yet another local show Jan. 8 at Sarasota's Big Top Brewing Company. 8 p.m. Saturday; Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen, 1114 12th St. W., Bradenton; $15, $40 four-top table; 941-243-3735; facebook.com/cottonmouthsoul; 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5; Englewoods on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St., Englewood; $7; 941-475-7501; englewoodsondearborn.com

Ben Prestage

For its first musical act of the new year, Punta Gorda Irish pub and venue Celtic Ray will feature self-described "Deep South swamp music" performer Ben Prestage on New Year's Day. The multi-instrumentalist grew up in rural Florida before later living in Memphis, where he learned how to play drums simultaneously while singing and performing other instruments as a street performer, a one-man-band setup he’d bring back to the Sunshine State. A favorite of the Florida blues circuit, he's also developed a national and even international following, touring Europe in the past. 2 p.m. Sunday; Celtic Ray Public House, 145 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda; 941-916-9115; celticray.net

Crystal Shawanda Band

Englewoods on Dearborn's live music lineup this week will also include blues singer-songwriter Crystal Shawanda. Hailing from Canada, Shawanda initially rose to prominence as a country musician in the late ’00s before switching to the blues, including this year's album "Midnight Blues." Shawanda has won two Juno Awards, Canada's equivalent of the Grammys, including Blues Album of the Year for 2020's "Church House Blues," and earned multiple other nominations including Indigenous Music Album, Country Recording and New Artist of the Year. 6 p.m. Wednesday; Englewoods on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St., Englewood; $7; 941-475-7501; englewoodsondearborn.com

Chris Dingman

Fogartyville's 2023 live music calendar will kick off with vibraphonist and composer Chris Dingman, performing a concert billed by the venue as "healing music for the new year." Dingman has been spotlighted by outlets such as the New York Times, which described his music as "fetching, hypnotizing patterns," and NPR, which featured him on the program "Piano Jazz: Rising Stars." Dingman's Fogartyville show will be co-presented by Sarasota-based arts nonprofit Modern Marimba. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show Thursday; Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota; $24, $20 members, $12 students ages 13 and up; 941-894-6469; fogartyville.org

If you would like to be considered for this story, please email ticket@heraldtribune.com with your event information at least 10 days before our Thursday publication date. Show schedules are subject to change; check with venues in advance to confirm or for questions on COVID-19 protocols.

Email entertainment reporter Jimmy Geurts at jimmy.geurts@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Best Places to live in Naples, Florida in 2023

And wanted to look at some best places to live in. Best Places to live in Naples: Don’t worry you have reached the best place, here I am going to tell you everything about Naples, Florida and I am very sure that you will love to know about these places and their uniqueness.
NAPLES, FL
srqmagazine.com

Van Wezel Heirs Protest Using Name to Promote SPAC

The future of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall now has its namesake family doing legal battle with Sarasota city officials. Family for Eugenia and Lewis Van Wezel sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding the family name will no longer be used to promote a new performing arts hall. Tony and...
SARASOTA, FL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Sarasota, Florida

When it comes to traveling to Sarasota, Florida, there are many things to do and see. The area is home to several cultural institutes and the Ringling Brothers Circus, which made Sarasota its winter home for decades. In addition, the city is the gateway to a few beautiful beaches and shallow waters.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice residents express concern over Hurricane Ian debris removal

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents living off of Hatchett Creek Boulevard in Venice are expressing concern over Hurricane Ian debris that is still covering the streets. Residents said the piles line both sides of the street and the biggest concern is the safety of residents in the area. Residents in...
VENICE, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area welcomes first babies of 2023

DAVENPORT, Fla. - One minute after the Bay Area rang in the New Year, baby Jaylen Nunez-Perez was born at Mease Countryside Hospital. Jaylen was born to parents Helen and Carlee of Tampa. He is 20.75 inches and weighs 8.5 pounds. A few minutes later, Raegan Kellenberger, a girl, was...
TAMPA, FL
speedonthewater.com

Longboat Key Run Delivers Fun Minus Much Sun

By Southwest Florida standards, today’s weather for the casual fun run around Longboat Key was nothing special. The sun stayed mostly hidden in the overcast sky and the temperatures barely scraped the mid 70s. Ohio’s Justin and Johanna Beischel came all the way to Southwest Florida to catch some...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $18.5 Million Majestic Resort Like Residence is One of The Most Magnificent Estates in Nokomis, Florida

1312 Casey Key Road Home in Nokomis, Florida for Sale. 1312 Casey Key Road, Nokomis, Florida is a magnificent masterpiece along the Gulf Coast provides seclusion and privacy, breathtaking beauty and luxurious quality that leaves a lasting impression, the entire property is automated with a Crestron smart home system and Lutron lighting, integrated security and a fire detection system. This Home in Nokomis offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 11,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1312 Casey Key Road, please contact Valerie Dall’Acqua (Phone: 941-445-7295) & Lisa Napolitano (Phone: 941-993-0025) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NOKOMIS, FL
speedonthewater.com

Lucas Family Christmas Gift Equals Trip To Sarasota In New Statement 360 Cat

At the request of his children who have been, in his words, “boatless” for close to two years, Justin Lucas, the extremely well-liked powerboat enthusiast from Tennessee who organizes the Lake Cumberland Thunder Run in Kentucky every June with his good friend, Dan Weiss, can hardly believe he’s in Sarasota, Fla., this week to log some time in his new Statement Marine 360 catamaran and celebrate the holiday weekend with hundreds of like-minded boaters. And yes, he has his kids, Emma and Jackson—as well as his wife, Erin—to thank for motivating him to get the new 36-footer buttoned up in time to make the trip to Southwest Florida Sunday’s Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run and all of the ancillary activity surrounding the 11th annual event.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home

An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WFLA

2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
BRADENTON, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hurricane Ian remains lingering threat to SWFL’s commercial fishing industry

A hurricane or tropical storm in open waters that seems to affect only marine life and poses no threat to land is often called a “fish storm.” Hurricane Ian, on the other hand, was a fishery storm, posing a serious threat to the livelihood of commercial fishermen along the Gulf Coast of Southwest Florida. After the storm devastated many of the coastal fisheries, docks, marinas and fish houses in the region, local fishermen worry that these damaged properties will be targeted for redevelopment and not be rebuilt.
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $26.9 Million, This Boaters Paradise is One of the Finest Properties in Naples Florida with Quick Access to The Gulf of Mexico

3595 Gin Lane, Naples, Florida is a gated property situated on nearly an acre overlooking Hidden Bay with quick access to the Gulf of Mexico, beautifully renovated and reimagined in 2018 with amenities as a private elevator, cherry wood library, double island in kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3595 Gin Lane, please contact Frank Sajtar (Phone: 239-776-8382) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy