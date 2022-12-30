ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Mitch McConnell's eye color? Beshear a Freemason? Creepy things y'all insist on Googling

By Olivia Krauth, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhN6e_0jyUdB8O00

The internet is a majestic place full of wonder and boundless information.

Anyone can act on their curiosities with minimal judgment from a cold outside world that may not understand one’s queries. No one needs not know other than one’s internet provider (and maybe one’s employer, school or the websites being visited).

It appears enough people have capitalized on that space of near anonymity to Google some rather odd, if not borderline creepy, questions about Kentucky politicians.

Here are the answers to four often-asked questions. (You’re welcome.)

What kind of a name is Beshear?

Beshear is the kind of a name that is the last name of Kentucky’s current governor, Andy Beshear.

It is also the kind of a name that is the last name of Andy’s father, Steve Beshear, who also used to be the governor of Kentucky.

It has French origins, according to a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

Is Andy Beshear a Freemason?

When asked if Beshear is a Freemason, his spokesperson, to their credit, responded with a simple “No.”

Freemasons belong to the oldest fraternal organization in the world, and members reportedly included the country's Founding Fathers.

It is a secret society, however, so we'll just have to take Beshear's spokesperson at their word.

What color are Mitch McConnell’s eyes?

A Courier Journal reporter who spent several minutes staring into the eyes of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a series of photographs (for the purposes of journalism) said his eyes appear to be dark gray, at times to the point of being nearly black.

A 2013 Politico profile of Kentucky’s senior senator backs this up, describing McConnell as having “gray, watery eyes bulging out from behind his glasses.”

However, McConnell’s office said the senator’s eyes are actually blue.

Will Beshear age?

Yes, Beshear, who recently turned 45, will eventually show signs of age. He must!

When asked if he feels as if he has aged during the first three years as governor — which included a global pandemic and two natural disasters — or why people might be searching the internet for reasons it appears he hasn’t aged during that time, a spokesperson shared this: “The Governor said he is flattered, but those folks must be looking at a different person.”

Tornadoes, floods, COVID:Andy Beshear's a crisis governor. Will that help his reelection?

Oh, wait. Will Beshear — the governor’s son — is 13 years old. (Please be more specific with your Google questions next time, thank you.)

Reach Olivia Krauth at okrauth@courierjournal.com and on Twitter at @oliviakrauth. 

Comments / 10

M Hale
3d ago

At the TOP OF THE PYRAMID! They ALL have SECRET AGENDS behind closed doors and HIDE SECRETS from the PUBLIC.

Reply(1)
6
Zack Strahm
4d ago

it's called homework us ppl at home have gotten really good at finding your all's secrets and we know that most news is one sided and pushes there own agenda

Reply
2
Gina Mercer
3d ago

The Freemasons have a video called 2025 where they say they’ll introduce their spiritual leader to the world. ANTI CHRIST ANYONE? The Masons pretend one must love Christ but at level 33 (mocking the age of Yeshua when He died) they find out Satan is their guy. Don’t believe their lies. Oh and St. Judes that asks for your money each month? The Masons run that…they have a $6 BILLION surplus. Freemasons put freemasonry first, above God. I feel sorry for the people that get indoctrinated. THE FACT YOU HAVE SECRETS YOU WILL DIE OVER IF YOU REVEAL THEM SHOWS THE EVIL AND ABSENCE OF GOD. It’s so not rocket science. THE LACK OF KNOWLEDGE IS DEADLY.

Reply
2
