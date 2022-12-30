Mitch McConnell's eye color? Beshear a Freemason? Creepy things y'all insist on Googling

The internet is a majestic place full of wonder and boundless information.

Anyone can act on their curiosities with minimal judgment from a cold outside world that may not understand one’s queries. No one needs not know other than one’s internet provider (and maybe one’s employer, school or the websites being visited).

It appears enough people have capitalized on that space of near anonymity to Google some rather odd, if not borderline creepy, questions about Kentucky politicians.

Here are the answers to four often-asked questions. (You’re welcome.)

What kind of a name is Beshear?

Beshear is the kind of a name that is the last name of Kentucky’s current governor, Andy Beshear.

It is also the kind of a name that is the last name of Andy’s father, Steve Beshear, who also used to be the governor of Kentucky.

It has French origins, according to a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

Is Andy Beshear a Freemason?

When asked if Beshear is a Freemason, his spokesperson, to their credit, responded with a simple “No.”

Freemasons belong to the oldest fraternal organization in the world, and members reportedly included the country's Founding Fathers.

It is a secret society, however, so we'll just have to take Beshear's spokesperson at their word.

What color are Mitch McConnell’s eyes?

A Courier Journal reporter who spent several minutes staring into the eyes of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a series of photographs (for the purposes of journalism) said his eyes appear to be dark gray, at times to the point of being nearly black.

A 2013 Politico profile of Kentucky’s senior senator backs this up, describing McConnell as having “gray, watery eyes bulging out from behind his glasses.”

However, McConnell’s office said the senator’s eyes are actually blue.

Will Beshear age?

Yes, Beshear, who recently turned 45, will eventually show signs of age. He must!

When asked if he feels as if he has aged during the first three years as governor — which included a global pandemic and two natural disasters — or why people might be searching the internet for reasons it appears he hasn’t aged during that time, a spokesperson shared this: “The Governor said he is flattered, but those folks must be looking at a different person.”

Oh, wait. Will Beshear — the governor’s son — is 13 years old. (Please be more specific with your Google questions next time, thank you.)

