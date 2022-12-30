ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Weed and environmental justice: Northeast Pa. readers submit letters to the editor

By Pocono Record
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oeqya_0jyUdAFf00

Got something to say? Send us a letter by emailing your submission (up to 300 words) to afontones@gannett.com, or letters@poconorecord.com. Letters including inflammatory language or hate speech are not accepted. Approved submissions receive a headline from editorial staff.

Read on for the most recent letter submissions from regional Tri-County Independent and Pocono Record readers.

More local letters:Pocono readers concerned about graffiti, border security and more

Maybe alcohol should be the illegal drug. Remember prohibition?

This is responding to the Letter to the Editor from a New Jersey resident warning of the dangers of legalizing marijuana in PA. All of the dangers he listed: use of which can cause slower reactions, coordination, reduced brain functions like attention, memory and learning, affects driving while use (DUI) are all true!

They, and more affects are also true of the legal use of alcohol. Alcohol use undoubtedly has major medical consequences: liver disease, nerve system deterioration and the medical condition known as delirium tremens. It can and has been reported on death certificates as the cause of death. It is physically addictive. Alcohol use often results in destroyed families, careers, results in violent behaviour, and may require months of inpatient rehab.

These effects are not associated with marijuana use. In fact, medical use of marijuana has been recognized for centuries. Alcohol has no medical use, it is only a dietary and recreational use drug.

Based on the repeated arguments against legalization which includes controlling the growth, manufacture and sale of marijuana, it is more likely that alcohol use should be illegal. Actually, liquor prohibition didn’t work so well either.

Deb Boyle, Canadensis

Light at the end of the tunnel

The recent election resulted in major wins for Democracy and for our environment. A pro-environment majority in the PA State House will hopefully result in advances in environmental policy such as passing community solar and environmental justice legislation. In addition, our new governor-elect, Josh Shapiro, is an advocate for the environment who has been holding polluters responsible for their actions and putting our most vulnerable communities first. I trust he will continue along this path and protect our rights to "clean air and clean water" as guaranteed in our State constitution.

For far too long our communities have been under siege by the oil and gas industry by fracking and a failure of the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to regulate and protect us. The Republican controlled legislature has blatantly allowed them to destroy our environment. Under Republican control over the past fifteen years funding for the DEP has been drastically cut thereby allowing only minimal oversight of the polluters. Hopefully a new day is on the horizon and we can trust our elected government to do the right thing from now on.

John Hahn, Shohola

Comments / 1

Related
echo-pilot.com

Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

Wolf administration announces launch of the Pennsylvania Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration, along with the Brandywine Valley Scenic Byway Commission and members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, recently announced the creation of the Pennsylvania Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway. “A key goal of the Pennsylvania Tourism office is ensuring we have cultural activities that represent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
977rocks.com

Michelle Henry To Become Next PA Attorney General

As Attorney General Josh Shapiro gets ready to be sworn-in as the next governor of Pennsylvania, his chief deputy is preparing to take over his office. Michelle Henry will become the top law enforcement official in Pennsylvania on January 17th. Henry has served as the top deputy for Shapiro since...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

New year, new gas tax hike in Pennsylvania

VERONA, Pa. — The New Year comes with a new gas tax hike in Pennsylvania. Because of state law, the hike automatically went into effect at midnight. The tax on gasoline increased by 3.5 cents to 61.1 cents per gallon. The tax on diesel increased 4.4 cents to 78.5 cents per gallon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Teenage ‘Jill of All Trades’ Looks Forward to 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Competitions

Riley Werner of Swatara Township, Lebanon County, might be just 13 years old, but this Northern Lebanon Middle School eighth-grader can already lay claim to being a young woman with wide-ranging interests. Breeding and raising goats and rabbits, baking cakes and cookies, sewing fashionable blouses, taking award-winning photographs and judging potatoes are all part of her repertoire, some of which will be on display at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Gov. Wolf announces $400,000 in new funding for manufacturing training

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf has announced that $400,000 in funding for Rhoads Industries to aid a program that brings awareness to careers and opportunities within the state’s manufacturing industry. The program also helps support companies in creating and training a skilled workforce through concentrated programs and services according to a press release from the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wisr680.com

Political Analyst Weighs in on Shapiro’s First Term as Governor

A longtime Pennsylvania political analyst is weighing in on how Josh Shapiro will handle his first term as Governor. Dr. Terry Madonna is a Senior Fellow at Millersville University and he says that Shapiro enters the governorship with some of the most legislative experience the position has seen. Madonna also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Fentanyl test strips become decriminalized this week under new Pennsylvania law

Beginning Monday, people in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. The state legislature, with final approval from Gov. Tom Wolf, amended the state’s drug laws late last year to recognize fentanyl test strips as a preventative, life-saving tool against opioid overdose deaths.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Pennsylvania’s Coldest January on Record

Pennsylvania is located in the northeastern region of the United States and has a total area of 44,817 square miles. Its climate varies with its geography. However, it generally experiences cold winters and warm summers with moderate humidity. The southeast region is the warmest area of the state. As you move west toward the mountains, the climate gets much colder with more snowfall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. residents to see increases in some, but not all taxes and fees in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania residents will see increases in some, but certainly not all of the state's taxes and fees in 2023.The state's flat personal income tax is not going up, and the corporate business net income tax is being cut down.Pennsylvania currently has one of the nation's highest gasoline taxes, which will be going up.Turnpike costs will jump 5% on January 8. An E-ZPass will help you save around 60% of the full price paid by toll-by-plate drivers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

New PA Laws coming into effect in 2023

Cambria County, PA — Governor wolf has signed legislation for a handful of impactful laws. They will take effect come January 1st, of 2023. These laws include a crackdown on people who have not paid more than $250 in their turnpike tolls. Another law now states that you can...
abc27.com

Who will officially take control of the Pennsylvania State House?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania politics were thrilling in 2022, and it doesn’t seem that will end in 2023. More drama is coming next week in the State House. It’s the story of the new year, and it’s happening just after the new year. Will the Democrats or Republicans control the Pennsylvania State House?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

3K+
Followers
934
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy