Weed and environmental justice: Northeast Pa. readers submit letters to the editor

Got something to say? Send us a letter by emailing your submission (up to 300 words) to afontones@gannett.com, or letters@poconorecord.com. Letters including inflammatory language or hate speech are not accepted. Approved submissions receive a headline from editorial staff.

Read on for the most recent letter submissions from regional Tri-County Independent and Pocono Record readers.

More local letters:Pocono readers concerned about graffiti, border security and more

Maybe alcohol should be the illegal drug. Remember prohibition?

This is responding to the Letter to the Editor from a New Jersey resident warning of the dangers of legalizing marijuana in PA. All of the dangers he listed: use of which can cause slower reactions, coordination, reduced brain functions like attention, memory and learning, affects driving while use (DUI) are all true!

They, and more affects are also true of the legal use of alcohol. Alcohol use undoubtedly has major medical consequences: liver disease, nerve system deterioration and the medical condition known as delirium tremens. It can and has been reported on death certificates as the cause of death. It is physically addictive. Alcohol use often results in destroyed families, careers, results in violent behaviour, and may require months of inpatient rehab.

These effects are not associated with marijuana use. In fact, medical use of marijuana has been recognized for centuries. Alcohol has no medical use, it is only a dietary and recreational use drug.

Based on the repeated arguments against legalization which includes controlling the growth, manufacture and sale of marijuana, it is more likely that alcohol use should be illegal. Actually, liquor prohibition didn’t work so well either.

Deb Boyle, Canadensis

Light at the end of the tunnel

The recent election resulted in major wins for Democracy and for our environment. A pro-environment majority in the PA State House will hopefully result in advances in environmental policy such as passing community solar and environmental justice legislation. In addition, our new governor-elect, Josh Shapiro, is an advocate for the environment who has been holding polluters responsible for their actions and putting our most vulnerable communities first. I trust he will continue along this path and protect our rights to "clean air and clean water" as guaranteed in our State constitution.

For far too long our communities have been under siege by the oil and gas industry by fracking and a failure of the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to regulate and protect us. The Republican controlled legislature has blatantly allowed them to destroy our environment. Under Republican control over the past fifteen years funding for the DEP has been drastically cut thereby allowing only minimal oversight of the polluters. Hopefully a new day is on the horizon and we can trust our elected government to do the right thing from now on.

John Hahn, Shohola