FLY HIGHER: Menendez weightlifting knows what it needs to take the next step

ST. AUGUSTINE — What has impressed Menendez girls weightlifting coach Natalie McCafferty most about her team this year are its determination and sportsmanship.

At the St. Johns County girls weightlifting meet on Dec. 14, the Lady Falcons were the team cheering for teammates and opposing lifters. They applauded one another and their peers to push each other past tough lifts, recognizing that encouragement and support for one another helps the sport continue to grow.

McCafferty’s team has ballooned to 29 girls since she became coach three years ago. She added 15 new girls this year. Her palpable joy and enthusiasm is at the root of why the program has flourished.

“I always want to see them having fun, first and foremost,” McCafferty. said. “I’m about empowerment — seeing that look on their face when they hit their big lift. If they’re hitting the lift that they’re trying for, that’s my goal.”

Menendez finished third in the Olympic competition and fifth in the Traditional at the county meet, showing it isn't just competing and spreading positivity for the good of the sport — it also wants to win.

Team co-captain Adriana Lopez, who finished third in the Olympic for the 154-pound group, set new personal records in the snatch, clean & jerk and bench. She benched 135 pounds for the first time — a goal she had been chasing for almost six months.

Lopez said everyone’s numbers have improved. The Lady Falcons would like to fill out their smaller weight classes by recruiting more “littles,” Lopez said.

The top priority, though, is to get more girls to commit to weightlifting.

“Most of the time, weightlifting is just the sport that people do at our school to help them with other sports,” Lopez said. “People are starting to realize how great of a sport it is on its own. They’re starting to really commit more because of the environment and how fun it is. Everyone needs to be really committed to our team and practicing a lot.”

Senior and co-captain Cara Zuaro (unlimited) hasn’t taken a break since McCafferty met her in fall of 2020, McCafferty said. Zuaro won the Traditional and Olympic competitions at the St. Johns County meet. It was her first meet back after recovering from a wrist injury.

Zuaro also competed at states for the first time last year, which she said boosted her confidence because she discovered she can compete at the highest level.

Lopez and Zuaro model the enthusiasm and commitment McCafferty wants to see in all of her lifters. Right now, she has girls who play two or three sports. In order for the Lady Falcons to take the next step as a program, her lifters will need to narrow their focus, like her two top lifters.

“You have to be here year-round for this sport,” McCafferty said. “You have to continuously put in that work. The more buy in I get, the more success I see.”