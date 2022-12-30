This year's resolution? To be better than I was last year | Suzy Fleming Leonard

Another year over and a new one just begun.

As I think about the past year and what's to come in the next, I get a distinct feeling of deja vu.

I've been here before.

I want to make grand resolutions for 2023. I want to come up with a list of commitments, a 12-month program to a better me, and I want to stick to it.

I want to lob sage advice into the ether, with hopes the universe will absorb and follow it.

But I feel kind of trite, like a pageant contestant wishing for world peace. I mean, what can I really do? I can't end the war in Ukraine. I can't make the Taliban let girls in Afghanistan go to school. I can't fix the economy. I can't clean up the Indian River Lagoon.

I can, however, do my best to improve my corner of the world. With that in mind, I've put aside my cynicism and set a handful of realistic goals and objectives for 2023.

In the coming year, I will:

Make a positive difference in my community. I never want to become someone who complains about the the world around me but does nothing to make it better. I will package food for the Children's Hunger Project, and I'll plan a major fundraiser for Space Coast Habitat for Humanity. I'll pick up litter, and I'll plant flowers.

Model kindness. I will say please and thank you. I will compliment strangers and wave to my neighbors. I will stand up to bullies and support underdogs.

Explore the world outside my bubble. The pandemic made it easy to fall into a routine, doing the same things, going to the same places. Not that my same ol', same ol' is bad, but it's time to shake things up a bit. At least once a month, I will the unfamiliar, be it a recently opened restaurant or a game of pickleball.

In a perfect world, bullies wouldn't be celebrated, or even tolerated. Children wouldn't go hungry, and our elders wouldn't be forgotten. Kindness would be the rule, not the exception, and mistakes would be forgiven, rather than fodder for personal attacks.

Alas, our world's not perfect, and neither am I.

If I had to boil these goals and objectives down to a single resolution, it would be this:

This year, I want to be a better person than I was last year.

It's a resolution I hope to make every year for the rest of my life.

Anyone care to join me?

Happy 2023, everybody.

Suzy Fleming Leonard is a features journalist with more than three decades of experience. Reach her at sleonard@floridatoday.com. Find her on Facebook: @SuzyFlemingLeonard or on Instagram: @SuzyLeonard