2023 promises to be another packed year for Florida rocket launches

If this year is anything like 2022 – and it likely will be – Florida's Space Coast is in for a whopping cadence of rocket launches and other space-related activities.

After hosting 57 launches in 2022, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center are gearing up for roughly just as many, if not more, missions this year. That pace eclipses not only 2021's previous record of 31, but goes even beyond the area's historic Space Race programs like Gemini and Apollo.

And launch providers aren't taking much of a break: SpaceX is slated to host the next launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, this time with dozens of payloads, as soon as the morning of Monday, Jan. 2. Otherwise, launches for the company's Starlink internet constellation are expected to be the most common mission.

But this year could also see promises from several companies finally come to reality in the form of new rockets, some of which are massive heavy-lift systems, after years of design and development. Here's what's on tap for 2023.

Existing rockets and providers

SpaceX is again expected to make up much of the manifest this year, foremost with Starlink launches. So far, the company has boosted more than 3,500 of the internet satellites to low-Earth orbit from pads in Florida and California, but it still has a long way to go – at least several thousand more and up to 30,000 – to provide even worldwide coverage. The company recently said it has secured a million customers ranging from residential to government and everything in between.

Noteworthy missions this year include Falcon Heavy, the three-core variant of Falcon 9 that has enough power for larger, more complicated missions. Up to three of those, the first of which could fly a Space Force batch of payloads as early as mid-January, are slated to take flight this year. SpaceX's Heavy missions typically include simultaneous side booster landings at Cape Canaveral's two landing zones, resulting in powerful sonic booms during descent.

That's not it for the heavies, however. The United Launch Alliance version that uses three Delta IV cores (now retired) will fly its second-to-last mission with a classified National Reconnaissance Office intelligence payload sometime in the first quarter of this year. The Cape's Launch Complex 37 will host. Delta IV Heavy is not reusable, so there will be no local landings or sonic booms.

ULA will also provide the ride for Boeing's next Starliner capsule mission this year. Designed to take astronauts to the International Space Station, Starliner will fly atop an Atlas V rocket with two astronauts – known as the Crewed Flight Test, or CFT – no earlier than April. If successful, that will pave the way for Boeing to join SpaceX in regularly sending crews to the ISS for science and station maintenance rotations.

Speaking of astronauts and the ISS, SpaceX will keep up its regular cadence of sending crews and supplies. At least two crewed flights, Crew-6 and 7, and two cargo resupply missions, CRS-27 and 28, are tentatively slated for 2023.

All told, the Space Coast can expect a similar cadence this year with a majority of it driven by SpaceX, and a significant chunk of that thanks to Starlink.

New rockets coming online

This year's scheduling wild cards will come in the form of new hardware. The big three companies in this space, based on current timelines, are Relativity Space, United Launch Alliance, and Blue Origin.

Relativity, the first company to 3D-print a majority of rocket components, could host the premiere flight of its Terran 1 rocket as soon as this month but timelines are still fluid. It was slated to fly in the last quarter of 2022 but preparations at the company's Launch Complex 16 facilities are still underway.

At 115 feet in height, Terran 1 is smaller than offerings from SpaceX or ULA, but it's also designed to pave the way for the bigger Terran R vehicle that could become a competitor to both of the former company's bread-and-butter rockets. In the meantime, Relativity is looking to launch smaller payloads with Terran 1. It will not be reusable.

ULA appears to be next on the schedule with Vulcan Centaur, a 202-foot replacement of the already retired Delta IV and still-flying Atlas V rockets. Many of the delays in this program came down to waiting for the BE-4 main engines, purchased from Blue Origin, to be prepared for liftoff. Vulcan was slated to fly sometime in the first quarter of this year, but mid-2023 could be more likely.

Vulcan, which can be outfitted with up to six solid rocket boosters for a significant boost in power, is designed for both commercial and government missions. It will not be reusable like Falcon 9, but ULA is exploring some options to recover expensive components like engines.

Finally, Blue Origin is still targeting before the end of this year to launch the long-awaited New Glenn rocket that's built here on the Space Coast. Now that the massive, multibillion-dollar pad at Cape Canaveral's Launch Complex 36 is ready to support, the heavy-lift rocket could launch its premiere mission – a demonstration flight with no payload – before December. The company and founder Jeff Bezos see the vehicle as the primary way, at least for now, of launching enough hardware and people to start building a space-based economy.

At more than 300 feet in height, New Glenn will rival the Artemis program's Space Launch System rocket and even the Apollo era's Saturn V in size, but not power. It will, however, return for landing and be reusable unlike the those vehicles.

NASA's Artemis program

NASA's successful Artemis I mission, which took flight from KSC in November and returned for splashdown last month, was just the beginning for the agency's bigger goal of putting two astronauts on the moon sometime before 2030. Though Artemis II won't fly anytime before mid-2024, work continues at NASA centers across the country.

At KSC's Operations and Checkout Building, the Orion capsule chosen to fly Artemis II and its crew of four astronauts is being assembled and tested by Lockheed Martin. The European Service Module that provides power and propulsion, meanwhile, is also at KSC and is nearing integration with the capsule.

The United Launch Alliance-built second stage for SLS, or Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage, is also being prepped at Cape Canaveral. Other hardware elements like the core stage and solid rocket boosters are still being prepared for shipment to Florida via barge and rail, respectively.

More recently in mid-December, Artemis III's engine section arrived at KSC. It sits at the lower end of the SLS rocket and is designed to host four space shuttle-era RS-25 main engines.

Once all parts are at KSC, teams in the Vehicle Assembly Building will stack the Artemis II and III rockets, then use the Mobile Launcher to roll out to pad 39B for testing and, eventually, liftoff.

