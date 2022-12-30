ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Happening: Suwannee Lights, Sparks in The Park, Downtown Countdown

SUWANNEE LIGHTS: It’s the Christmas season again, and the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park and Campground is still showcasing its drive-through, walk-through Suwannee Lights. This holiday event, set for 6 to 10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31, features more than 10 million colorful lights along with moving displays, amazing sights, a Craft Village, Santa’s workshop and their patriotic display with moving soldiers. Purchase some holiday gifts while in the Country Store or from craft vendors. Patrons also will be able to enjoy hot chocolate, s’mores, Christmas candy, caroling, campfires and making memories that will last a lifetime. Suwannee Lights has become a tradition for families from all over to visit each year. Tickets are based on the date you attend and whether they are purchased online or at the gate: $10 Friday adult tickets when purchased online; $12 Friday adult tickets when purchased at the gate; $12 Saturday adult tickets when purchased online; $15 Saturday adult tickets when purchased at the gate; $2 for ages 4-12. They can be purchased online at suwanneelights.com/tickets. The SOS Café is open through Saturday and presents live music every Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 10 p.m. During live event performances, a minimum of $5 per person is required, unless otherwise specified, on the front porch. The SOS Café is open Thursdays through Saturdays for breakfast, lunch and supper. For advance reservations, call 386-364-1703. The SOSMP is located off of U.S. 129 at 3076 95th Drive in Live Oak.

DEC. 31

SPARKS IN THE PARK/DOWNTOWN COUNTDOWN: Depot Park is the place for Sparks in the Park on New Year’s Eve. Beginning at 5 p.m., guests are invited to bring chairs or blankets to watch the sun go down on 2022 for the last time while enjoying a DJ-hosted, family friendly dance party. The evening concludes with a 20-minute musically choreographed fireworks spectacular over the main pond at 6:30 p.m. Following the fireworks show, it’s time to head toward Bo Diddley Plaza at 111 E. University Ave., where the Downtown Countdown kicks off at 9 p.m. and continues until 12:30 a.m. Featuring live music from 24-7 Band and Jackquelyn Graham, the plaza is right in the midst of Gainesville’s downtown establishments and makes for a bright and safe place to join neighbors ringing in the New Year!

JAN. 3 AND JAN. 4

SHEN YUN: Revisit a time when scholars and artists sought harmony with the Tao, or the “Way” of the universe, and when divine beings walked upon the earth to inspire humanity. Shen Yun takes audiences on an extraordinary journey through 5,000 years of divinely inspired culture. Join the Phillips Center for a night filled with courage and wisdom, light and hope as exquisite beauty from the heavens, profound wisdom from dynasties past, timeless legends and ethnic traditions all spring to life through classical Chinese dance, enchanting live orchestral music, authentic costumes and patented interactive backdrops. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3-4, 2023. Tickets are $84 to $184 and can be purchased online at performingarts.ufl.edu. The Phillips Center is located at 3201 Hull Road.

ONGOING THROUGH JAN. 23, 2023

“ANIMATIONLAND”: Join Tracey the pencil dog and her crew — Rooth, Drop, Inky, Uno and Kari — on a fantastically immersive journey to create stories using science and imagination. In Cade Museum’s newest exhibit, attendees can dive into the world of storytelling and channel their creativity to develop their own animated production using storyboarding, sketching, stop-motion movie making and more. The quirky cast of characters and hands-on interactives break down the process step-by-step to reveal how animated features are created. “Animationland” empowers visitors of all ages to experiment, learn and tell their own stories through animation. This exhibition was created by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. See it for yourself from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at the museum, located at 811 N. Main St. Tickets are $12.50 for general admission, $10 for seniors and college students, $7.50 for ages 5-17 and free for ages 4 and younger. For more information, visit cademuseum.org.

ONGOING

FEED THE HORSES: Enjoy the Florida weather as you take in 335 acres of nature and feed the horses and donkeys of Mill Creek Farm Retirement Home for Horses. The farm, a nonprofit that was established in 1983, has been home to hundreds of horses who endured abuse, starvation and neglect. The sanctuary provides lifelong care for these horses as well as retired police and military equines. Entrance to the farm is free; they ask that you bring carrots, apple slices and/or bananas to share with the animals. It is open to the public Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about the farm, or to find out how you can help the nonprofit, visit millcreekfarm.org.

