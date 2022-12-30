ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Exclusionary zoning, changes in leadership and a surprise resignation topped local political headlines in 2022

By Andrew Caplan, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVOKT_0jyUd1ON00

While many are looking to put 2022 in their rear view mirrors, the past election cycle − for better or worse − will have a lasting effect for years to come that will impact most Alachua County residents whether they realize it or not.

The year brought out a host of controversies that took over the local political landscape, highlighted by protests from hundreds of residents, zoning changes and the candidates running for office.

Here are some of the top topics in local politics from 2022:

New Gainesville mayor

His replacement is a familiar face, District 2 City Commissioner Harvey Ward.

Ward, 55, defeated former Gainesville Regional Utilities general manager Ed Bielarski with 57.6% of the popular vote, a margin of about 5,400.

Despite the candidate field consisting of nine candidates, Ward and Bielarski were regularly seen as the front runners throughout the year.

Election 2022:Harvey Ward defeats Ed Bielarski for Gainesville mayor after a contentious battle

Exclusionary zoning:Gainesville commissioners eliminate single-family zoning citywide after split 4-3 vote

The two have history.

Ward was the one who motioned to terminate Bielarski as the top GRU official. The conversation resulted in Bielarski launching his campaign, and thus sealing his fate as general manager.

The candidates went head-to-head on an array of subjects, including having heated debates over the leadership of the utility, single-family housing and pedestrian safety.

Despite their differences, the two also agreed on a number of topics that were lost in controversy, including supporting renewable energy, speaking out on exclusionary zoning and reducing the local government’s reliance on GRU.

Ward has vowed to continue much of the progress that has been made the past few years in City Hall and says he wants more affordable housing options for residents, more development in east Gainesville and safer streets.

Resigning from office

One of the most anticipated local races in this year wasn’t even supposed to be on the ballot.

In May, The Gainesville Sun looked into residency claims of candidates and elected leaders. The investigation found that County Commissioner Mary Alford lived outside of the district she represented at the time of her election and continued to do so while in office.

The Sun cross-referenced homestead exemptions with the campaign filings summited by Alford. A similar inquiry into County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler resulted in the chairwoman having to pay back roughly $12,000 in back taxes and resulted in a lawsuit.

Prior to the publication of the article about the residency claims, Alford acknowledged the issue and informed the newspaper that she intended to resign from office in the coming weeks.

The timing of her decision, however, had its benefits.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed GOP ally and local attorney Raemi Eagle-Glenn to the District 1 seat, which would then go up for grabs on the November ballot. Though costly, Alford had enough time to find a new home and qualify for her old seat on the commission.

Voters overwhelmingly sided with Alford, a Democrat, over Eagle-Glenn with 58.7% of the vote, a margin of more than 16,000 ballots.

Despite the loss, Republicans managed to help push through the single-member district referendum, giving moderates and conservatives a better chance to be elected to the seat in the future.

Exclusionary zoning

Single-family zoning in Gainesville is no more.

After much debate and several public meetings, a split Gainesville City Commission voted to eliminate single-family zoning rules across the city, a move championed by Mayor Lauren Poe.

The city became the first in Florida to do so, causing a stir from state lawmakers and leaders.

Supporters of the decision say the change will help provide more affordable housing options in Gainesville, while opponents say it will result in deteriorating home values and ruin the make-up of the neighborhoods they live in.

A majority of the candidates who ran for the City Commission races said they did not support the zoning change, while some even vowed to try and reverse it once in office.

It’s unclear how the move will ultimately impact neighborhoods citywide though, as the change simply allows developers the option of building multi-family units on empty lots depending on the size of open space. It does not prevent single-family homes from still being built.

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV’s 2022 zoning issue wrapped, plus next steps

Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning grabbed the top spot in Mainstreet Daily News’. , and the item is poised to return early in 2023. Mayor-elect Harvey Ward told WCJB that while he can’t make motions as mayor, he believes the single-family zoning topic will appear at the city’s Jan. 5 regular meeting. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. with a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony for Ward and three new commissioners.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County commissioners receive 2nd email from Ability Housing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a second email to Alachua County commissioners, President Shannon Nazworth wrote Thursday that Ability Housing will have no choice but to seek damages if commissioners don’t change their mind about the Dogwood Village affordable housing project. Commissioners committed money to it in August but...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Descendants of Historic Rosewood Massacre to Commemorate 100th Anniversary

The Descendants of Rosewood Foundation, Inc. announced the Remembering Rosewood Centennial commemoration, honoring the legacy of bravery, determination, and perseverance of the eight families impacted by the Rosewood Massacre of 1923. The week-long commemoration will take place at the University of Florida in Gainesville from January 8-14, 2023, and will...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Real Rosewood Foundation to mark centennial of tragic massacre

It took 100 years. But on Jan. 7, 2023, people of all races and backgrounds will gather at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville to commemorate the centennial of the torching of Rosewood, a former mostly black community along State Road 24 – the road to Cedar Key. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

UF professors say high-profile lawsuit now ‘moot’

TALLAHASSEE — Saying the case is “moot,” University of Florida professors are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that challenged a controversial conflict-of-interest policy that gave school administrators discretion over allowing faculty members to serve as expert witnesses in litigation. The university adopted a revised...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County commissioners cite priorities for 2023

Finishing the widening of County Road 491. Countywide broadband expansion. Managing Citrus County’s growth spurt. These are just three priorities set forth by county commissioners as they look forward to a new year. Many of these issues, such as finding a solution to the affordable housing shortage, are holdovers from 2021.
mainstreetdailynews.com

AC Emergency Management to host ARES training

Alachua County Emergency Management invites the public to attend a two-day Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) training this weekend. The free event – which will run Jan. 7-8 – Alachua County Emergency Operations Center at 1100 SE 27th St. Saturday’s training runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m....
gulfshorebusiness.com

Gainesville is a Gator town and so much more

A drive through the outskirts of Gainesville feels like a drive through many of the small Florida towns that run through the middle of the state—quiet, slow-paced, surrounded by thick greenery and moss-draped oaks. But at the heart of the city, there’s a vibrant university scene that few other places can boast. Gainesville is largely centered around the University of Florida, and the school brings a unique vibe to an area that’s unlike any other place in the Sunshine State.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Waldo man arrested by ACSO for burglary and stalking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Waldo is behind bars after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to his ex’s home threatening to kill her. Amir Jackson, 33, is facing burglary, assault and drug possession charges. Deputies say Jackson and the victim were together for about...
WALDO, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1

The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1. The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.
WESH

Families mourn 2 men shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala community came together Monday to remember 30-year-old Damonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey. The two were shot and killed at a gathering near Southwest 5th Street on New Year’s Day. Croskey’s father reminisced on his son’s life and reflected on...
OCALA, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy