Facing financial hardship, parent seeks help from Empty Stocking Fund

"I am going to be completely transparent. I am down on my last with only $50 in my bank account and I am honestly writing this with tears in my eyes," wrote someone looking for help from the Empty Stocking Fund.

"I am not looking for sympathy but instead a blessing for my children. Early this year, I was laid off permanently due to lack of work at my former employer. I was receiving unemployment benefits until early this year. I am now facing complete financial hardship for the upcoming months.

"The donations for this program would greatly benefit my two children who are both boys ages 12 and 4. I am completely wiped out of help of any kind and am trying my best to keep my head lifted and faith intact for my children's sake. I have never done this before and have absolutely no clue what I am doing or even what I should do from this point. I'm not asking for much honestly anything will help. My children are extremely humbled and will appreciate anything that is given to them.

"Thank you for the opportunity, time and consideration. Please stay and continue to be blessed."

Our community needs your help to support families like these through the Empty Stocking Fund program. With this program, parents select gifts for their children in an online store and families pick up the gifts they selected for their children. The Empty Stocking Fund has helped make Christmas better for those who needed it for over 90 years. Last year, the program assisted 2,300 children throughout the CSRA.

Donations can be made online to the Empty Stocking Fund CSRA at www.emptystockingfundcsra.org. Donating online is private and secure. Donations will appear as “Community Foundation for the CSRA” on your bank/credit card statement. You can also mail donations to Empty Stocking Fund, PO Box 31358, Augusta, GA 30903.

List of donors

In memory of Robert "Bob" Collier, Sr.

William and Marguerite Kanto, Jr.

The Buckners

In memory of Dan Morgan, from, J. Roupe

In memory of Margarete Fernandez, who passed away 12/24/21, Love, Everett

GA Railroad Bank Quarter Century Club

Darryl & Angela Tom

In memory of Juanita Lindstrom, From, Mark Peterson

In memory of Mr. and Mrs. William Roscoe Brigham and Patricia W. Brigham

Wayne & Ashley Matthews

Merry Christmas! ~Bill Cobb & Lawanna Mercer-Cobb

Bargeron Realty Co.

In memory of Sandra Lee Glosser, from, Tracey

Paul Eubanks III

Dr. and Mrs. Wallace Edwards

In memory of Chester E. Hendrich and Dr. Julia E. Hendrich, from, family

In memory of LaVerne Dorman Holmes, Love, William

Dr. and Mrs. Frederick House

In memory of Charles W. Jones, From, Barbara

David & Ann Keller

Constan & Anthony Magoulas

For Eadie, David, Lily & Jack, From, Albert Metzel

In memory of Dan Morgan, From, Elease Morgan

In memory of Allan and Elaine Gates, From, Pam & Tim Punch

In memory of Mark Meeks and Julie Hendrich, From, Pam & Tim Punch

In memory of Margaret and Tommie Richards, From, Brent

In memory of Robert R. Todd, From, Jeff

In loving memory of Louise Dunn Gibson Wansley and in honor of Stevi Smith Wansley and Elizabeth Dunn Wansley by William Dunn Wansley

In honor of our dear friend, Marshall Brown, on his 75th birthday by William, Stevi and Elizabeth Dunn Wansley

Lauren & Philippe Erramuzpe

In memory of Mildred Irish, From, Frances Henderson

In memory of William A. & Eleanor G. Murphy, From, Thomas & Judy

Dr. Edward Smith

Anonymous donors