Augusta, GA

Vaughn: Warming temperatures bring worse weather; more chill hours needed

By Campbell Vaughn
The Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago
It is Christmas to New Year week in Augusta and it is cold and wet.

But guess what? Except for writing this article, I am on vacation this week.

My vacations usually mean I spend lots of time doing stuff that I should have done months ago and getting about one-third of it done. This time in 2021, I was walking around in shorts and T-shirt.

Temperatures in the low 20s for extended periods of time can beat up some plants that may not be used to our chill. Make sure to bring in plants that might get zapped from the cold. Put blankets over those that are attached to the earth. Be careful covering plants when it is cold and wet. A blanket soaked in rain water is heavy and can break branches. It is also no fun to have to hang it out to dry when it is 40 and raining. I have been keeping a metal coffee can full of charcoal heating my birdbath to keep the water from staying frozen solid.

Weird weather is the norm in Augusta. I was getting so used to the rain that has been so abundant over the past few years that I didn’t realize that we were actually down in rainfall this year. Our total rainfall was close to 40 inches total for the year which is down 7 inches from 2021 and 19 inches from 2020. I think that our couple of years of soil saturation prior to 2021 helped us handle the decrease in cumulative rainfall. Just for reference, Augusta’s average precipitation is usually around 45 inches a year and is usually the lowest rainfall in Georgia.

We were warmer on average this year by almost 1 degree over last year and down a half degree from 2020. Unfortunately, our average temperatures are still higher than it was consistently from 1990-2010. One or 2 degrees doesn’t make much difference in our personal well-being, but it makes a huge difference in nature. Warming trends lead to more severe storms, so it is something where we all need to stay prepared.

Tree farm:Vaughn: A visit to a Christmas tree farm in Augusta

Magic app:Vaughn: App is like magic for bird lovers

In fruit production, the key words are chill hours. That is the number of hours the temperature stays under 45 degrees but above freezing. These accumulated hours help plants receive the level of dormancy it needs to produce a good bloom. It is a little more complicated than that, but for a 500-word column, let’s just go with it. The clock starts in the fall and runs through the bloom in the spring.

In Augusta, our chill hours are not quite as high as they have been in the past few years up until this arctic blast this week. We are currently a little under 400 chill hours, but have a long way to go before spring. When the chill season is over, peaches need to have 650 to 850 chill hours while rabbiteye blueberries need around 550. In other words, we need to have some have some cooler weather to make sure we have plenty of peaches for homemade ice cream next summer.

We are looking forward to an exciting year in Extension. Our Master Gardener Extension Volunteers are ready to put up Bluebird houses we made in a local woodshop to increase bluebird habitat. We will be trying to create some bluebird trails to monitor the use of these houses with some public training sessions that we will line up soon. More information to follow.

Enjoy your family and friends over the holiday. I know I plan to.

The Augusta Chronicle

